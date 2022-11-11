In a back-and-forth battle, the Trojans got a big stop late in the fourth quarter to secure victory over the Vikings Kennedy football might be operating at 3A, but the results are looking eerily similar to the run the team put together last year as a 2A team. The Trojans once again will reach the state semifinals of 11-man football after defeating Vale 14-12 on Nov. 12 at Silverton High School. The winning play for the Trojans came on the defensive side of the ball. After the Vikings scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak from the one-yard line, Kennedy's...

SILVERTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO