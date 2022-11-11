ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Girls Basketball: No varsity & JV team at Jackson Milton

The high school girls basketball season begins in a couple of weeks and Jackson Milton will not field a team due to a lack of numbers. They finished the season with six varsity players last year and three graduated and the three returned. School officials say they had seven total players.
Kennedy football stuffs Vale 14-12 to advance to semifinals

In a back-and-forth battle, the Trojans got a big stop late in the fourth quarter to secure victory over the Vikings Kennedy football might be operating at 3A, but the results are looking eerily similar to the run the team put together last year as a 2A team. The Trojans once again will reach the state semifinals of 11-man football after defeating Vale 14-12 on Nov. 12 at Silverton High School. The winning play for the Trojans came on the defensive side of the ball. After the Vikings scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak from the one-yard line, Kennedy's...
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

