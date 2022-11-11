Read full article on original website
Prep football: Blocked extra point dooms Henley in Class 4A state quarterfinal loss to Estacada
Quarterback Shaw Stork sat in the locker room in full uniform, still in tears, the last Henley High player to leave Friday night. Stork, a senior, had just played in his final high school game, as the fourth-seeded Hornets lost to No. 5 Estacada 17-16 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at Mazama High.
The ‘first’ Tom Brady, who raises money for Thomas More Saints, finds that the name has advantages
Don’t believe any of it. Tom Brady is not divorced. He’s married – and working at Thomas More University. Yes, Tom Brady is the Associate Director of Development for Athletic Fundraising for the Saints. “I’ve been at Thomas More for about a year-and-a-half,” he told the Northern...
Girls soccer: Wilsonville repeats as Class 5A champs, tops Crescent Valley 2-1 in state title match
No. 7 Wilsonville won its second consecutive OSAA Class 5A girls soccer state championship, beating No. 8 Crescent Valley 2-1 in the state final match Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. “It’s magical. It’s absolutely magical,” said Wilsonville junior forward Kenley Whittaker. “Last year’s team had a lot of really powerful seniors,...
Girls Basketball: No varsity & JV team at Jackson Milton
The high school girls basketball season begins in a couple of weeks and Jackson Milton will not field a team due to a lack of numbers. They finished the season with six varsity players last year and three graduated and the three returned. School officials say they had seven total players.
37th District/10th Region Girls Hoops Preview: Battles Lie Ahead for Three Teams
The theme for this year is battles and new head coaches. Every team has a new leader on the sidelines. Albeit, one changed from one side of the Licking River to the other side. For the third time in four seasons, Calvary Christian will not field a team. The Cougars...
McKay boys soccer ready to compete for state title in local matchup
History will be made on Saturday when No. 2 McKay and No. 5 West Albany compete in the 5A boys soccer state championship final at Hillsboro Stadium. Both teams will be making their first appearance in a tournament final, with the matchup set for 10:30 a.m., while McKay will be looking to add its third state title in any team sport since 1986.
Kennedy football stuffs Vale 14-12 to advance to semifinals
In a back-and-forth battle, the Trojans got a big stop late in the fourth quarter to secure victory over the Vikings Kennedy football might be operating at 3A, but the results are looking eerily similar to the run the team put together last year as a 2A team. The Trojans once again will reach the state semifinals of 11-man football after defeating Vale 14-12 on Nov. 12 at Silverton High School. The winning play for the Trojans came on the defensive side of the ball. After the Vikings scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak from the one-yard line, Kennedy's...
