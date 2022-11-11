ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WKRC

Fairfield City Schools honors veterans through assembly

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Veteran’s Day assembly was held at Fairfield North Elementary School Friday to honor the men and women who served in the Armed Forces. Kindergarten through 5th grade students worked to learn songs and write speeches to pay homage to those who served. A handful...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects 

Kentucky 4-H During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon takes place Sunday in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — The St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon will take place Sunday, Nov. 13, underneath the 'Florence Y’All' water tower at Florence Mall. The eighth running of the Honor Run will begin at 7 a.m. with the 13.1-mile half marathon. The 5K and 10K races will begin at 7:45 a.m. as 1,300 participants are expected to participate.
FLORENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: President Joseph Chillo, LPD, 15th president of Thomas More University

Part 71 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Dr. Joseph L. Chillo arrived on campus during the summer of 2019 to become the 15th President of Thomas More University. The fall 2019 issue of Moreover (the University’s alumni/community magazine) said that “a new era begins as President Chillo arrives to guide the University with an eye towards service, collaboration, diversity, and student centeredness” (Moreover, Fall 2019, p. 2) These words would prove prophetic.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Frank Sommerkamp dies at 93, a model of the quintessential community servant of his generation

If ever there were a model for what the perfect community servant might be, the ideal candidate would undoubtedly be Frank Sommerkamp. During the years when a disparate collection of three counties and a gaggle of cities were finding ways to define themselves as a region called “Northern Kentucky,” there was Frank mixing it up and engaged in every way.
ELSMERE, KY
Ash Jurberg

This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million

A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Vote count is in on NKY Kids Voting ballots — a mock election program teaching the importance of voting

Future voters of any age were encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a “Kids Voting” ballot in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a non-profit, non-partisan, volunteer organization dedicated to teaching young people the importance of, and to help develop the habit of, voting.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
fox32chicago.com

How did a man board a Tampa-bound flight with a box cutter?

TAMPA, Fla. - Transportation and Security Administration employees who allowed a man to board a Tampa-bound plane in Cincinnati with a box cutter after removing the blades have been placed in a training status, according to the TSA. On Friday, a plane headed to Tampa from Ohio was forced to...
TAMPA, FL
University of Cincinnati News Record

Indoor practice facility to be completed in 2024

The practice bubble is up once again at the University of Cincinnati (UC). However, this year will be the last time. A new $7 million indoor facility at Sheakley Athletic Center (SAC) is scheduled for completion by August 2024 as a part of UC's move to the Big 12 conference. Andre Seoldo, associate athletic director at UC, said the center is needed so Bearcats can prepare to join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton

It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New bridge project aims to reconnect Black neighborhoods ​

CINCINNATI — There have been many instances throughout U.S. history where railroads and highways have divided neighborhoods and displaced residents. That's what happened in Cincinnati nearly 60 years with the creation of the Brent Spence Bridge. But with a new bridge project in the works, city leaders said they vow to help correct that wrong.
CINCINNATI, OH
