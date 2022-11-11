Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Fairfield City Schools honors veterans through assembly
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Veteran’s Day assembly was held at Fairfield North Elementary School Friday to honor the men and women who served in the Armed Forces. Kindergarten through 5th grade students worked to learn songs and write speeches to pay homage to those who served. A handful...
Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects
Kentucky 4-H During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.
Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame the result of the dedication of Florence native H.B. Deatherage
H.B. Deatherage took it one step further. An Act – approved May 13, 1938 — made November 11 each year a legal holiday, a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be known as “Armistice Day.”. In 1954, after lobbying efforts by...
WLWT 5
St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon takes place Sunday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — The St. Elizabeth Healthcare Honor Run Half Marathon will take place Sunday, Nov. 13, underneath the 'Florence Y’All' water tower at Florence Mall. The eighth running of the Honor Run will begin at 7 a.m. with the 13.1-mile half marathon. The 5K and 10K races will begin at 7:45 a.m. as 1,300 participants are expected to participate.
Our Rich History: President Joseph Chillo, LPD, 15th president of Thomas More University
Part 71 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Dr. Joseph L. Chillo arrived on campus during the summer of 2019 to become the 15th President of Thomas More University. The fall 2019 issue of Moreover (the University’s alumni/community magazine) said that “a new era begins as President Chillo arrives to guide the University with an eye towards service, collaboration, diversity, and student centeredness” (Moreover, Fall 2019, p. 2) These words would prove prophetic.
Cincinnati Herald
Princeton City Schools Superintendent Tom Burton announces retirement in July 2023
Princeton City School Superintendent Tom Burton announced his retirement at Monday’s school board meeting. It will be effective July 31, 2023. “Mr. Burton’s passion for students, staff, and community was a key element behind our success for the past five years,” said board president Susan Wyder. As...
Frank Sommerkamp dies at 93, a model of the quintessential community servant of his generation
If ever there were a model for what the perfect community servant might be, the ideal candidate would undoubtedly be Frank Sommerkamp. During the years when a disparate collection of three counties and a gaggle of cities were finding ways to define themselves as a region called “Northern Kentucky,” there was Frank mixing it up and engaged in every way.
Welcome House asks for ‘snack packs’ items to be distributed for National Hunger and Homeless Week
Through November 17, Welcome House, Inc. will be collecting snack items to create snack packs for those experiencing homelessness in our region in honor of National Hunger and Homeless Week. Welcome House’s mission is to provide a continuum of services that takes everyone we serve from housing uncertainty to housing...
Vote count is in on NKY Kids Voting ballots — a mock election program teaching the importance of voting
Future voters of any age were encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a “Kids Voting” ballot in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a non-profit, non-partisan, volunteer organization dedicated to teaching young people the importance of, and to help develop the habit of, voting.
fox32chicago.com
How did a man board a Tampa-bound flight with a box cutter?
TAMPA, Fla. - Transportation and Security Administration employees who allowed a man to board a Tampa-bound plane in Cincinnati with a box cutter after removing the blades have been placed in a training status, according to the TSA. On Friday, a plane headed to Tampa from Ohio was forced to...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Indoor practice facility to be completed in 2024
The practice bubble is up once again at the University of Cincinnati (UC). However, this year will be the last time. A new $7 million indoor facility at Sheakley Athletic Center (SAC) is scheduled for completion by August 2024 as a part of UC's move to the Big 12 conference. Andre Seoldo, associate athletic director at UC, said the center is needed so Bearcats can prepare to join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023.
wvxu.org
Commentary: How Mike DeWine tainted what is likely his final victory
Yes, Mike DeWine won easily. No one is surprised by that. It will be his last election. He can't run for a third consecutive term. Ohio law won't allow that. And he will be 80 years old by the time his second term ends. He'll be going away, after nearly...
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
Flight diverted after person made threats with a box cutter
A commercial flight from Cincinnati to Tampa was diverted to Atlanta on Friday night after a disruptive passenger was seen with a box cutter.
‘Saluting our Heroes’ Veterans Day Observance to be held at Highland’s Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday
Highland’s Cemetery in Fort Mitchell and the City of Fort Wright will present its annual Veterans Day Observance, Saluting Our Heroes, on Sunday, November 12, at 2 p.m. The event honors all veterans, active duty personnel, reservists and military families. The public is invited to attend, rain or shine.
dayton.com
Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton
It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
WLWT 5
City Gospel Mission hosts Thanksgiving food drive to feed 500 families
CINCINNATI — City Gospel Mission, an organization that focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty and despair hosted its seventh “Stuff the Truck” event to give back to 500 low-income local families for Thanksgiving. Staff members and volunteers met at the Oakley Kroger at 10 a.m. on...
spectrumnews1.com
New bridge project aims to reconnect Black neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — There have been many instances throughout U.S. history where railroads and highways have divided neighborhoods and displaced residents. That's what happened in Cincinnati nearly 60 years with the creation of the Brent Spence Bridge. But with a new bridge project in the works, city leaders said they vow to help correct that wrong.
