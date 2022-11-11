Read full article on original website
Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects
Kentucky 4-H During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.
Welcome House asks for ‘snack packs’ items to be distributed for National Hunger and Homeless Week
Through November 17, Welcome House, Inc. will be collecting snack items to create snack packs for those experiencing homelessness in our region in honor of National Hunger and Homeless Week. Welcome House’s mission is to provide a continuum of services that takes everyone we serve from housing uncertainty to housing...
WLWT 5
City Gospel Mission hosts Thanksgiving food drive to feed 500 families
CINCINNATI — City Gospel Mission, an organization that focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty and despair hosted its seventh “Stuff the Truck” event to give back to 500 low-income local families for Thanksgiving. Staff members and volunteers met at the Oakley Kroger at 10 a.m. on...
Cincinnati Herald
Wesley Education Center for Children and Families celebrates 100th birthday as daycare center in Avondale
Wesley Child Care Center for Children and Families has its roots in the Methodist Episcopal Church and in the West Fourth Street Friendship Home, operated by the Woman’s Home Missionary Society. During World War I, many women went to work and continued working after their husbands returned. Friendship Home was besieged by requests for help from women who needed safe care for their children.
KY Collaborative for Families and Schools, including Learning Grove, kicks off week of family engagement
The Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week Nov. 14- 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in school and family partnerships. The collaborative includes NKY’s Learning Grove. The week will kick off with...
Frank Sommerkamp dies at 93, a model of the quintessential community servant of his generation
If ever there were a model for what the perfect community servant might be, the ideal candidate would undoubtedly be Frank Sommerkamp. During the years when a disparate collection of three counties and a gaggle of cities were finding ways to define themselves as a region called “Northern Kentucky,” there was Frank mixing it up and engaged in every way.
Holiday Shopping: Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is back
The Holiday Market is a Cincinnati tradition that offers a wide variety of holiday gifts, decor, apparel, toys, handmade items, food and baked goods.
Northern Kentucky Tri-Ed names David McAleese as the organization’s new research director
The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) continues to add to its team, with David McAleese joining as Research Director. McAleese most recently held the position of Senior Director, Area Research at Macy’s Inc., where he worked since 2006. He is a graduate of Binghamton University in New...
Our Rich History: President Joseph Chillo, LPD, 15th president of Thomas More University
Part 71 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Dr. Joseph L. Chillo arrived on campus during the summer of 2019 to become the 15th President of Thomas More University. The fall 2019 issue of Moreover (the University’s alumni/community magazine) said that “a new era begins as President Chillo arrives to guide the University with an eye towards service, collaboration, diversity, and student centeredness” (Moreover, Fall 2019, p. 2) These words would prove prophetic.
NKY Chamber to present annual Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook Tuesday
The NKY Chamber will present its annual look at where the NKY Metro region and national economy is headed in the new year at Eggs ‘N Issues: Regional Economic Outlook on Tuesday, November 15, from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center-South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A foster parent contacted 19 Investigates because he was a dad fed up and concerned for his safety. Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days. The county says the unfortunate situation amplifies a placement crisis in our state. 19...
WKRC
Plans for $75 million development in Greater Cincinnati include housing, restaurants
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Kean Ventures LLC is planning a massive, $75 million mixed-use development on the site of the former Swifton Commons Mall in Bond Hill, which will include several phases. The project will include multifamily housing, ground-floor commercial and office and restaurant developments in future phases. Kean...
WKRC
Former motel to become a classroom to teach people how to restore historic buildings
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The former Colonial Inn Motel on Madison Avenue in Covington is about to go from an eyesore to a hands-on classroom. The city plans to use it to teach the skills needed to restore historic buildings. It will become a workshop-based academy for the Covington Academy...
ohparent.com
9 Holiday Round Up Events in Cincinnati this Weekend!
We’ve got your holiday round up for the first cold weekend in Southwest Ohio! Stay warm inside with cooking classes, trains galore, family fun days or throw on your coat for Summit Park’s Ice Skating rink opening!. This Cincinnati holiday classic is back. Your family will love driving...
spectrumnews1.com
Magazine highlights body positivity, diversity through plus-sized, LGBTQ+ models
CINCINNATI — A new fashion magazine out of Ohio is highlighting body positivity through the use of plus-size, pregnant and LGBTQ+ models. A greater Cincinnati-area mom created the magazine as an example for her daughter. Taneica Oliveira is making sure everything fits just right because she's getting her models...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students react to latest legal blow to federal debt relief program
CINCINNATI — From feeling excited to now feeling exasperated, plenty of college students and graduates are wondering if their debts will or won't be forgiven. "It's just kind of crazy," University of Cincinnati sophomore Brooklyn Gammon said. "I feel like a lot of students, like, had this, like, big idea in their head, and it's kind of still up in the air."
New Transition Classes at Zembrodt Education Center taught by Brigid Matlock, a ‘learning coach’
The program is new. And Brandon Releford says Brigid Matlock is the perfect person to oversee it. Releford is the Executive Director of The Zembrodt Education Center – part of The Point/Arc – the non-profit organization celebrating 50 years serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities — known as I/DD.
If you are diabetic, studies warn to be aware of the threat of higher rate of hearing loss; here are tips
November is National Diabetes Month, and surprising to many – hearing loss is a prevalent comorbidity linked to the disease. Among multiple studies, researchers have discovered a higher rate of hearing loss in people with diabetes. Using tests that measure participants’ ability to hear at the low, mid and high-frequencies in both ears, the results indicate a link between diabetes and hearing loss at all frequencies. Also, diabetes mellitus patients have a moderately increased risk of future hearing loss, and screening for hearing loss allows for early medical intervention.
sciotopost.com
Renaissance Festival Offers YuleTide Village for Holidays Including Krampus
Warren County – With the Renaissance festival behind them, the Renaissance festival aims for a new opening, the Yuletide Village which will open in November and run though December. The 1572 Tudor town known as the Renaissance festival will transform over the next few weeks to a twinkling lane...
dayton.com
Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton
It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
