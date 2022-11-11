ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects 

Kentucky 4-H During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Cincinnati Herald

Wesley Education Center for Children and Families celebrates 100th birthday as daycare center in Avondale

Wesley Child Care Center for Children and Families has its roots in the Methodist Episcopal Church and in the West Fourth Street Friendship Home, operated by the Woman’s Home Missionary Society. During World War I, many women went to work and continued working after their husbands returned. Friendship Home was besieged by requests for help from women who needed safe care for their children.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KY Collaborative for Families and Schools, including Learning Grove, kicks off week of family engagement

The Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and numerous other state and local organizations will celebrate Family Engagement in Education Week Nov. 14- 18 with activities planned to encourage a renewed effort in school and family partnerships. The collaborative includes NKY’s Learning Grove. The week will kick off with...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Frank Sommerkamp dies at 93, a model of the quintessential community servant of his generation

If ever there were a model for what the perfect community servant might be, the ideal candidate would undoubtedly be Frank Sommerkamp. During the years when a disparate collection of three counties and a gaggle of cities were finding ways to define themselves as a region called “Northern Kentucky,” there was Frank mixing it up and engaged in every way.
ELSMERE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: President Joseph Chillo, LPD, 15th president of Thomas More University

Part 71 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Dr. Joseph L. Chillo arrived on campus during the summer of 2019 to become the 15th President of Thomas More University. The fall 2019 issue of Moreover (the University’s alumni/community magazine) said that “a new era begins as President Chillo arrives to guide the University with an eye towards service, collaboration, diversity, and student centeredness” (Moreover, Fall 2019, p. 2) These words would prove prophetic.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
ohparent.com

9 Holiday Round Up Events in Cincinnati this Weekend!

We’ve got your holiday round up for the first cold weekend in Southwest Ohio! Stay warm inside with cooking classes, trains galore, family fun days or throw on your coat for Summit Park’s Ice Skating rink opening!. This Cincinnati holiday classic is back. Your family will love driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

If you are diabetic, studies warn to be aware of the threat of higher rate of hearing loss; here are tips

November is National Diabetes Month, and surprising to many – hearing loss is a prevalent comorbidity linked to the disease. Among multiple studies, researchers have discovered a higher rate of hearing loss in people with diabetes. Using tests that measure participants’ ability to hear at the low, mid and high-frequencies in both ears, the results indicate a link between diabetes and hearing loss at all frequencies. Also, diabetes mellitus patients have a moderately increased risk of future hearing loss, and screening for hearing loss allows for early medical intervention.
dayton.com

Business boom: Updates on new restaurants, stores in Hamilton

It can be difficult to keep track of what businesses have opened or will be opening in Hamilton, because there are a lot. Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates believes this is the case for Butler County’s capital city as he has said more than once, “Hamilton is hot.”
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
