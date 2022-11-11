Read full article on original website
Harrison County Pastor for More than Three Decades, George William Heitman, Passes Away at Age 61
Pastor George William Heitman, 61, of Gypsy, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Cearns Heitman, whom he married on August 6, 1983. Pastor George is also survived by his sisters,...
It's Happening: Why Come Home to NCWV for Christmas? There's a Long List of Good Reasons
Why come home to North Central West Virginia for Christmas? There is a long list of reasons - and they are all on the nice list. Here in our City of Bridgeport, we are all looking forward to the 18th Annual Light Up Night on Thurs., Dec. 1 and the Bridgeport Christmas Parade on Sat., Dec. 3.
Bridgeport Dentist, Business Owner Dr. Robert Martino Makes Two Sizable Gifts to WVU School of Dentistry
The demands of dental school were tough for West Virginia University School of Dentistry alumnus Dr. Robert Martino. Stress and anxiety led him to doubt whether he had what it takes to complete his education and succeed in oral healthcare. “I wish I would’ve had someone to put their arm...
Wreck on Harrison County City's Main Street Involves Two Vehicles and Results in One Taken to UHC
According to WDTV, one person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Salem Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on E. Main St. in Salem and involved two vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. Their...
ToquiNotes: After Decades of Aiding Community, Aid and Prayers Needed by John Laulis in Health Battle
There are 26 years of serving our country before stepping down from that role. Of that total, four years were in active duty with the United States Navy and the rest in the National Guard that included a final stint as a Military Police Officer. There was also a time...
