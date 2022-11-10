﻿Veteran’s Day is Friday, Nov. 11. Please remember and thank all those who work to keep us safe. If you read the poem “In Flanders Field,” the beginning lines can be read, “where poppies grow” or “where poppies blow.” Both are correct. Some learned it one way and some the other. There was quite a discussion in a Boston Globe column about which word is correct.

