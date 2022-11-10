ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst educators decry low pay in stakeout of town budget meeting

AMHERST — A paraeducator at Summit Academy, the special education day school housed at Amherst Regional High School, Alex Lopez has seen staff departures that he says are likely related to low salaries. “We are here advocating for more money because we have seen colleagues walking out the door,...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst’s budget starting point: Tight

AMHERST — Renewing and revising strategic partnerships with the University of Massachusetts, Amherst College and Hampshire College could be vital to support municipal, school and library operations, according to town officials. “These agreements are really critical,” Finance Director Sean Mangano said during the hourlong financial indicators presentation to the...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Valley Bounty: Warm Colors Apiary practices the sweet science of beekeeping

Dan and Bonita Conlon began Warm Colors Apiary in South Deerfield around 2000, as Dan Conlon transitioned from a teaching career to full-time beekeeping. The couple strives for nonchemical beekeeping while they act as ambassadors for their craft. In their early years, as Dan Conlon fostered his passion for beekeeping...
DEERFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Daily Hampshire Gazette to move headquarters, will remain in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON — When 2023 begins, the Daily Hampshire Gazette will operate from a new location for the first time in more than 47 years. The company’s move to a 7,000-square-foot building at 23 Service Center Road, only a few hundred yards from the 115 Conz St. headquarters where it has been based since October 1975, means that the Gazette will continue to call home the city where its first paper was printed in 1786.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

$250,000 grant aids sidewalk access in Amherst

AMHERST — Sidewalks around the Town Common, where a new performance shell is expected to be built as soon as 2023, will be improved and made more accessible with a $250,000 state grant. The town announced that it received the money from the state’s Department of Housing and Community...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

The Lehrer Report: Nov. 11, 2022

﻿Veteran’s Day is Friday, Nov. 11. Please remember and thank all those who work to keep us safe. If you read the poem “In Flanders Field,” the beginning lines can be read, “where poppies grow” or “where poppies blow.” Both are correct. Some learned it one way and some the other. There was quite a discussion in a Boston Globe column about which word is correct.
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Parent demands apology from Amherst police over July 5 encounter

AMHERST — A Leverett parent who was at the scene of an encounter between Amherst area youths and Amherst Police early on the morning of July 5 is calling out what he terms “incompetence, discrimination, bullying and bad judgment” by the responding officers. “In order to move...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Busing issue resolved for Shutesbury students

SHUTESBURY — An ongoing issue with some secondary students from Shutesbury arriving late to the Amherst Regional Middle and High schools is expected to be resolved with changes to morning routes beginning on Monday. Superintendent Michael Morris sent a communication to families late last week outlining the morning-only changes...
SHUTESBURY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

New sidewalks, bike lanes coming to East Village Center in Amherst

AMHERST — As both an affordable housing project that will incorporate the former East Street School is being designed, and a new three-story elementary school is being planned, the town is getting a state grant to build new sidewalks in the East Amherst village center. The town learned last...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

UMass Police: Man arrested for shoving officer

AMHERST — A student whose arrest last week is the subject of a review by the University of Massachusetts chancellor was taken into custody after he allegedly shoved a police officer on a work detail while trying to cross a street at a construction zone, according to the criminal complaint filed in Eastern Hampshire District Court.
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy