Clayton News Daily
Despite disappointing effort at Carolina, Falcons still in playoff hunt
Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans tried to put a positive spin on a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in which Atlanta was thoroughly outplayed in every facet while dropping its second straight game. “This was an eye opener, which can be kind of good for you,” Evans said....
Clayton News Daily
Cardinals top Rams in battle of backup QBs
In a battle of backup quarterbacks, the visiting Arizona Cardinals dropped the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams into last place in the NFC West with a 27-17 victory Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. For the Rams (3-6), starting quarterback Matthew Stafford did not play because of a concussion, and...
Clayton News Daily
Packers end five-game skid with OT win over Cowboys
Mason Crosby kicked a 28-yard field goal with 3:06 left in overtime to lift the host Green Bay Packers to a dramatic 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson, and the Packers rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field. The Cowboys' coach won a Super Bowl with Green Bay during his tenure from 2006-18.
Clayton News Daily
Kenny Pickett, George Pickens power Steelers past Saints
Rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens each ran for a touchdown and the host Pittsburgh Steelers rode their defense to a 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. Pickett completed 18 of 30 passes for just 199 yards for the Steelers, whose two rushing touchdowns were all...
Clayton News Daily
Lions storm back to beat Bears for second straight division win
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as the Detroit Lions rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the host Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday. Detroit (3-6) recorded its first road victory since Dan Campbell became the head coach before last season. Jared Goff passed...
Clayton News Daily
Josh McDaniels Suffers an Unforgivable Loss
We arrived at Sunday’s Raiders-Colts game in search of comedy. Indianapolis hired Jeff Saturday off television on Tuesday. At a time in the week when most teams were putting the finishing touches on their game plans, the Colts were being turned down for the play-caller role by their first in-house candidate because they wouldn’t pay him for the privilege. They decided at the last minute to change quarterbacks and still managed to show up in Las Vegas on Sunday prepared enough to eke out their fourth win of the season.
Clayton News Daily
Chargers’ Staley: ‘It Wasn’t Going to Be a Fit Anymore’ With Tillery
Less than 24 hours after the Chargers parted ways with Jerry Tillery, coach Brandon Staley addressed the factors that contributed to the veteran defensive lineman’s sudden release. The Chargers waived Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick, on Thursday night, a move general manager Tom Telesco said was “not an easy...
Clayton News Daily
MNF: Commanders and Eagles Player Prop Bets
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) host the Washington Commanders (4-5) for a Monday Night Football NFC East showdown. The Eagles are heavily favored at home with the game total being set at 43.5 on SI Sportsbook. There is no value in taking the Eagles on the moneyline and with a 10.5-point spread, you may not feel like playing them ATS, either. Instead, why not consider getting in on the action with some player props? From where I stand, I see plenty of value with the Eagles individual player props.
Clayton News Daily
Saquon Barkley rushes Giants past Texans
Saquon Barkley rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown as the New York Giants turned a third-quarter eruption into a 24-16 win over the visiting Houston Texas on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Barkley capped a 12-play, 74-yard march with a 2-yard touchdown run that answered a Houston scoring drive...
Clayton News Daily
Giants, Barkley Talked Contract Extension During Bye Week, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is enjoying a resurgent season in the final year of his rookie contract, and the team apparently would like to keep him around for the future. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Giants and Barkley started extension talks over the bye week and will continue those discussions in the offseason.
Clayton News Daily
Report: WVU’s Neal Brown, Shane Lyons Could Be on Hot Seat
West Virginia’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday may be more important than it initially appeared. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and athletic director Shane Lyons could both be in trouble if the season continues to spiral. “Neal Brown’s job at West Virginia is...
Clayton News Daily
Joel Embiid's 42-point night carries 76ers past Hawks
Joel Embiid scored a season-high 42 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers withstood a second-half charge by the visiting Atlanta Hawks for a 121-109 victory on Saturday. Tyrese Maxey had 26 points and nine assists, Tobias Harris scored 21 points, and Shake Milton had 11 for Philadelphia,...
Clayton News Daily
Tony Finau cruises to victory at Houston Open
Tony Finau shot a final-round, 1-under 69 to coast to a four-stroke victory at the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Sunday. Finau held a share of the lead through one round at Memorial Park Golf Course, then separated himself from the pack Friday with an 8-under 62. He had a four-shot lead entering Sunday en route to his 16-under 264 and his third victory of the calendar year.
