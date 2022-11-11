Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation "Rock the Roof" Drew Over 900 Guests to Support Women and Childrens Services at SMH and the SMH Employee Hurricane Relief Fund

Read full article on original website
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota's Collection of Public Art Features More Than 95 Works Citywide
When you’re trying to meet up with friends, numbered addresses and street names can’t compete with local landmarks. Let’s meet by the red metal horse or the shell fountain. Even without a map, somehow you know where to be. Public art isn’t just eye candy, it’s an anchor.
fox13news.com
Friends bring dream of owning an Italian market to life in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - With a food service background and an Italian heritage, friends Bill Moschella and Anthony Spadafora took a leap of faith bringing their dream of a small-town Italian market to life. "It started with a little wooden stand on the streets of Boston during an Italian festival,"...
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota Military Academy Senior Cadet Wins Youth Philanthropy Award at National Philanthropy Luncheon
Sarasota Military Academy Senior Cadet, Lorenzo Liberti was presented with the Youth Philanthropy Award at the Association of Fundraising Professional (AFP) Southwest Florida Chapter Luncheon on Tuesday at Michael's on East. Lorenzo began a summer project to make wooden flags with his father's help and sell them to support America's forgotten heroes. He auctioned 2 flags at the Turning Points gala and raised $2.3K for homeless veterans. In 2020, he raised over $2K for Suncoast Charities for Children and also fundraised for Manatee Children Services. Lorenzo would make and send a wooden flag to a hospital in every state! So, he started a GoFundMe campaign. Soon after, a few medic outlets picked up his story and Lorenzo was interviewed by "Fox and Friends". His project got a huge boost and hundreds of people bought his handcrafted flags. By year-end, he had been featured in several publications and, thanks to donations from hundreds of supporters, he reached his goal to donate $30K to Turning Points of Bradenton. But Lorenzo did not stop there. In 2021, after brainstorming with his family, an idea was born for a more comprehensive solution to end veteran homelessness. He founded a nonprofit, Give-A-Buck.org to fund construction of a campus for veterans with housing, meals and essential services, like job training. Today, Liberti's heroic flags hang in hospitals around the country as an emblem of hope and thanks to the people working there—and he’s raising money for veterans in the process.
Mysuncoast.com
Vets, Pets & Jets at SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fun run with a purpose took place at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this Veterans Day weekend. The Vets, Pets & Jets 5k and Fun Run event let participants go behind the gates of SRQ to raise funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota and honor those who fought for our country.
Mysuncoast.com
Hootenanny benefits historic Old Miakka Schoolhouse
MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - Organizers of an annual Sunday event believe their efforts are keeping the country country--one dollar at a time. The Miakka Community Club is putting on a show to preserve history this weekend by hosting its annual Hootenanny, a fundraiser benefitting the Old Miakka Schoolhouse. That schoolhouse, built in 1914, is in need of some maintenance and the community is turning out to make sure it gets all the needed care.
cohaitungchi.com
Four Romantic “Dates” for Sarasota Lovers
Spring comes early in Florida. Even in February a bright yellow sun in the clear blue sky warms orange groves glistening with fruit. Honeybees buzz about pollinating the orange blossoms. Birds flit from tree to tree, gathering twigs for their nests. Valentine’s Day is almost here, and with inspiration from...
‘Rock Star’ Con Artist Ran Wild. Then He Met Dick Vitale.
It was too good to be true, with a Florida twist.After agreeing to buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class at a Sarasota dealership last month, police say, a man who called himself Robert Banagino told the manager helping him sign for the luxury car retailing for over $132,000 that he had an unusual problem.The self-styled New York businessman said he had traveled to Florida as part of his hurricane relief business in the wake of the devastation wrought by Ian, and decided to purchase two properties in the same number of days, according to a Sarasota Sheriff’s Office police report. At...
Mysuncoast.com
VHS Band marches in Veterans Day Parade, director talks about Disney controversy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School marching band performed in the City of Sarasota’s Veterans Day Parade. Last week, the band was in the news for a letter that was sent to parents from the school’s Principal. The letter said that the school had decided not to comply with Disney World’s demands to cover up the school ‘Indians’ logo, which portrays a Native American, in order to march in the Morning Parade at the Magic Kingdom.
Longboat Observer
At Home With: Carolyn Michel and Howard Millman
Every house tells a story or two. Carolyn Michel and Howard Millman’s home on St. Armands Key tells several thousand. It’s the history of the couple’s lives, carefully curated and displayed. Some stories are funny, some are sad and some appropriately dramatic. The pair is, after all, Sarasota’s reigning power couple when it comes to the town’s thriving theater scene.
cltampa.com
This St. Pete home in Historic Old Northeast comes with a hidden speakeasy and Biggie Smalls-themed bathroom
A fully redone St. Petersburg home with a secret boozy addition is now on the market in the Old Historic Old Northeast neighborhood. Located at 425 20th Ave NE, the 3,489-square-foot home was built in 1927, and is currently owned by former Cox Media Vice President Keith Lawless, who stepped down from the position last summer.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Tampa’s Grant Park neighborhood
A man was shot in the Grant Park neighborhood of Tampa on Sunday morning.
businessobserverfl.com
Leadership change announced at Sarasota charitable foundation
After accomplishing what she set out to do at Sarasota-based Tidewell Foundation, President Debbie Mason is stepping down. The nonprofit provides philanthropic support to Tidewell Hospice, an Empath Health member organization, as well as other Empath Health companies. Delesa Hinkle Morris, a more than 15-year professional in the health care...
Mysuncoast.com
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury. It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte...
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County launches resident damage reporting tool
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has launched a resident reporting feature of Crisis Track, the County’s current damage assessment software—available now for residents and business owners. The reporting tool can be accessed by clicking here. The feature allows residents to report damage that they see in...
Red tide warnings for Sarasota, Manatee counties
VENICE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health expanded its advisory this week for red tide in Sarasota County after detection at all 16 beaches. It's also been detected in parts of Manatee County. Up to high concentrations of red tide were detected in Sarasota County, while medium concentrations...
sarasotamagazine.com
Where to Get Great Ramen in Sarasota
After years of waiting impatiently for more ramen, our restaurant scene is suddenly rich with options. A far cry from instant Maruchan (which I argue has a rightful place as a pantry staple), homemade ramen feels like a hug, warming you from within with bouncy noodles, soft-boiled eggs, tender meat and aromatics that swim in a savory broth often made from pork bones. And while great ramen isn’t brand new to Sarasota, for years, there were few places in the area that offered it. Thanks to a number of new restaurants and older restaurants with new offerings, however, that’s changing. After years of waiting impatiently for more ramen, our restaurant scene is suddenly rich with options. No longer a trend, ramen is here to stay.
fox13news.com
Dale Mabry Highway named after Tampa-native Army captain killed during airship test flight in 1922
TAMPA, Fla. - Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt. "Everybody here knows the name, but they don't know the history," said Raymond J....
srqmagazine.com
All Faiths Food Bank Turns Empty Plates Into 'ThankFULL Tummies'
Challenging economic conditions, surging costs of living, and the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian are hitting the most at risk in our community hard–especially children, families and seniors. When basic costs increase–and disasters strike–food can be the first thing to go. For too many of our neighbors, the holidays may mean additional financial difficulties and stres and empty plates. All Faiths Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. Together with our partners, we provide healthy solutions to end hunger in our community. In 2021, we distributed 17 million meals through mobile pantries and farm markets, school and family pantries, backpacks for students, summer hunger programs, holiday turkey distributions, and our partner agencies. This year, with the support of the ThankFULL fundraising campaign, All Faiths will distribute 13,000 turkeys and 3.6 million delicious holiday meals to families in need. The holidays offer the perfect opportunity to showcase the true spirit of the season – especially for our neighbors who are struggling. Please consider a gift to All Faiths Food Bank to help us turn empty plates into ThankFULL tummies.
Longboat Observer
Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey
The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
