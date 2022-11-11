ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 10 win over Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs came away with a Week 10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars despite losing the turnover battle 3-0. That’s a rarity, even for the best teams in the league. Even with the various miscues throughout the match, once K.C. took a lead, it felt like they never were at any serious risk of losing it. Perhaps that is the mark of a great team.
Giants' Kenny Golladay lacks answers as disastrous season continues

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay returned from a knee injury on Sunday and was expected to play a “significant role” against the Houston Texans. Golladay took just 26 offensive snaps and was benched in the second half after failing to secure either of his first two targets. One hit him right between the numbers and fell to the ground, while the other appeared to be slightly out of reach.

