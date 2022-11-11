Many events planned for Veterans Day

The Florida Keys will host a series of events Friday, Nov. 11, to commemorate Veterans Day and local government offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

There will be a wreath-laying ceremony honoring military veterans at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Bayview Park in Key West.

In addition to participating in the wreath-laying ceremony, the Monroe County Veterans Affairs office will co-host, with Key Largo VFW Post 10211, a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Murray Nelson Government Center in Key Largo. The Key Largo Community band will be playing a selection of patriotic songs. The Scout Honor Guard will be presenting the colors, according to county government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.

The Islamorada Fire Rescue Department will host its annual Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. at the No. 20 Fire Station.

The City of Marathon will host a Veterans Day parade starting at 11 a.m. from 20th Street north to the far end of the Florida Keys Marathon International airport, then back south along Aviation Boulevard to U.S. 1, then south to the American Legion Post 154.

Later that day, Monroe County Veterans Affairs and Monroe County staff will participate in the Key West Veterans Day Parade at 4 p.m. The Key West parade is hosted by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West and will run along Duval Street. The public is invited to cheer parade participants and pay tribute to veterans and service members.

The parade is scheduled to begin at the intersection of Duval and Virginia streets.

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston will join senior military leaders from the community on the dignitaries’ viewing platform near the corner of Fleming and Duval. The public is invited to cheer along the parade participants and pay tribute to the service members.

“We are amazed at the number of organizations that are willing to participate in this year’s event,” said Master Chief Matthew Jordan, command master chief, Sector Key West. “This parade is an excellent tradition in Key West because of the support the Lower Keys Community shows our veterans during the parade and throughout the year. It is truly an honor to be a part of the coordination this year and we are looking forward to another great event to honor all veterans – past and present.”

More than 20 organizations, including military members and local community groups, are scheduled to participate in the parade.

Veterans Day celebrates the formal ending of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 and is a national holiday observed for all honorably discharged veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“Veterans Day celebrates all United States veterans for their service and sacrifice to our nation,” said Cathy Crane, Director of Monroe County Veterans Affairs. “Participating in Veterans Day events is a great way to demonstrate patriotism and honor those who served.”

Monroe County veterans can visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/va for information on local services or call 305-295-5150.