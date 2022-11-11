EL PASO, TX — For the first round of the 2022 UIL Texas High School Football 6A Div II Playoffs, the San Angelo Central Bobcats (5-5) made the long trip out to El Paso Friday night, Nov. 11, to take on the El Paso Eastwood Troopers (8-2) at Trooper Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CST. Both teams ran the spread offense and scored all night liberally. The ‘Cats hung around for much of the game, but the Troopers proved too much to handle in the end. Bobcats lost 61-49. The game’s first points came after both teams failed to score on their first drive. Trooper RB Max Mancilla broke away from the ‘Cats’ defense for a 30-yard touchdown catch-and-run. The ‘Cats received the following kickoff, and Jacoby Yates showed his speed on the way to a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Yates tied the game, 7-7.

