Read full article on original website
Related
Rams earn No.1 seed in Super Region Four
SAN ANGELO, Texas— Thanks to their undefeated season, it was announced the Angelo State Rams will be the No.1 in Super-Region Four for the NCAA Division II Football Championship. Because of the number one seed, the Rams earn an automatic bye to the second round and will host the winner of the Bemidji State and […]
No. 2 Rams complete perfect season; first since joining Division II
SAN ANGELO, Texas—Thanks to their victory over Midwestern State Saturday afternoon, the Rams complete a perfect season, the first since joining the Division II ranks after leaving the NAIA back in 1981.The Rams, who wrapped up their first outright Lone Star Conference title since 1984 got off a 14-3 lead after the 1st quarter against […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Bobcats’ Explosive Play Falls Short in El Paso Shootout
EL PASO, TX — For the first round of the 2022 UIL Texas High School Football 6A Div II Playoffs, the San Angelo Central Bobcats (5-5) made the long trip out to El Paso Friday night, Nov. 11, to take on the El Paso Eastwood Troopers (8-2) at Trooper Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CST. Both teams ran the spread offense and scored all night liberally. The ‘Cats hung around for much of the game, but the Troopers proved too much to handle in the end. Bobcats lost 61-49. The game’s first points came after both teams failed to score on their first drive. Trooper RB Max Mancilla broke away from the ‘Cats’ defense for a 30-yard touchdown catch-and-run. The ‘Cats received the following kickoff, and Jacoby Yates showed his speed on the way to a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Yates tied the game, 7-7.
Lady Falcons fall in Class 1A Volleyball regional semifinal
SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Veribest Lady Falcons fell in four sets Friday afternoon in the Class 1A Regional semifinals at Central high school. Veribest would drop the first set 25-9, but rally in the second 25-13 before falling in the third and forth sets. The Lady Falcons finish the year with a 38-3 record.
Friday Night Football: Bi-District Round edition
SAN ANGELO, TX — In case you missed it, the Bi-District round of Friday Night Football, the first week of playoffs, and final edition of Friday Night Football. A recap of the 14 teams that made the playoffs in the 2022 season.
First widespread freeze of the season for Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo has announced a Freeze Warning for Tom Green County. The Freeze Warning is in effect for our entire area Saturday morning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to around 32°, but wind chill values could […]
Updates with SAISD November 10, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff discuss recent updates in SAISD. “The Dot” by Peter Reynolds was donated to every second grader in SAISD and Dr. Dethloff had the opportunity to read the book to Fort Concho elementary students. SAISD Senior Day was a big success in helping students prepare for their […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
NWS: Hard Freeze Warning Issued for West Texas Saturday Morning
SAN ANGELO – The first freeze of the fall season is forecast for early Saturday morning across West Texas and it will be a hard freeze lasting for hours. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued a Freeze Warning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures around 29 degrees are forecast in urban areas and temperatures as low as 26 degrees could linger for hours in low lying rural areas. Those freezing conditions may kill or damage sensitive vegetation. Experts recommend bringing plants inside and ensuring pets have plenty of…
A strong cold front will bring our first freeze of the season
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our first round of subfreezing temperatures is just around the corner. Right now, a cold front is draped through the Southern Plains. This front is expected to push south later Thursday night. As that front moves south, our southern-most counties could be at risk for...
Here’s How You Can Own Your Very Own Texas Ranch
If you've ever dreamt of owning your very own Texas ranch, then you're in luck. The Vista Valley Ranch is 185 acres of amazing ranch land just north of San Angelo in Coke County. Officially listed as Bronte, Texas, 76933. This is pure Texas. There's plenty of room for you...
Can You Legally Warm Up Your Car Unattended in San Angelo?
The first frosty morning of the season has arrived in San Angelo. To me, cold mornings always seem quieter. Maybe it's because the birds don't seem to be quite as noisy when it's cold. For many, nothing is worse than getting into a cold car and driving to work. As...
Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury
MIDLAND, Texas — Four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for failing to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of this...
Friday Morning Crash at Busy Southwest San Angelo Intersection Injures 2
SAN ANGELO, TX – A crash at a busy Southwest San Angelo intersection Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Nov. 11 at around 10 a.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Southland and Southwest for the report of a major crash. When they arrived they discovered a Silver Cadillac and a Blue Toyota had crashed in the middle of the intersection. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene as two occupants in the Toyota needed medical treatment. They were taken to Shannon with non-incapacitating injuries.
'Taste of Le Coterie' offers turkey, brisket drive-thru dinners Nov. 13
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many households are preparing with classic holiday dishes such as turkey, mashed potatoes and corn. Often, the holiday season is a time to serve others and the Le Coterie Society of San Angelo is doing just that. From noon...
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a crash in Midland County on Nov. 9. The initial investigation showed that a 2017 Mack Truck with a trailer was traveling south on FM 1788, while a 2019 Nissan Altima was traveling north on FM 1788. The driver of the Nissan failed to control his speed and swerved to the left into traffic.
Veterans Day discounts in the Concho Valley
Know a veteran? Share this page with them so they know where they can receive free meals and discounts for Veterans Day.
Tom Green County jail logs: November 11, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Grand Jury List: Michael Jackson, John Wayne among suspects indicted in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Crystalina Pas Stokes – Assault EMS Personnell Steven Keith Ralston – Possession of Cocaine Grady […]
Woman accused of slapping victim who tried to prevent car theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman who allegedly forced Midland Police officers to break a car window because she refused to listen to their commands to exit was arrested earlier this week. Sara Garcia, 29, has been charged with Robbery, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Trespassing. According to court documents, on November 8, officers responded to a […]
Comments / 0