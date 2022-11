OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had 28 points in Omaha's 79-72 victory against Idaho on Sunday night. Fidler added 11 rebounds for the Mavericks (1-2). Marquel Sutton scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Dylan Brougham recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor.

