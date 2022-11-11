For the second consecutive year, the Salvation Army of Wilkes-Barre will be paying bell ringers to help raise money during its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Last year, for the first time in the 130-year tradition of the campaign, the Salvation Army paid bell ringers $10 per hour to entice people to help. This year, bell ringers will be paid $12 per hour “because the need is so great in our community it is tough to get volunteers to man the kettle stands,” said Lt. Ismael Ortiz, leader of The Salvation Army’s Wilkes-Barre Chapter.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO