GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Etta Mae (Spaulding) Webster, formerly of Greensburg, PA. and Gallipolis, OH., passed away November 4, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born November 1,1924, in Merrimac, KY. to the late Anna (Bragg) and Anderson J. "AJ" Spaulding. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Dan J., 6 brothers and sisters, Edward, Zeffie, Millard, Geraldine, Elmer Lee, and Arnold “Gene” and by her 2 dash hounds, Fritz and Maggie.

