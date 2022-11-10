ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighsports.com

Norris Tabbed as Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh sixth-year senior linebacker Nate Norris has been named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Norris established a new career high with 14 tackles and secured the game-clinching interception late in Lehigh's 36-33 win over Colgate on Saturday. This is the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Football Honors Andy Coen

In April, former Lehigh Football head coach, Andy Coen, sadly lost his battle with early onset Alzheimer's disease. Coen departed Lehigh tied for the most wins in program history, and led the Mountain Hawks to 5 Patriot League titles during his 13 years as head coach. He was named Patriot League Coach of the Year twice, and went 9-4 against Lafayette. Coen mentored hundreds of all-patriot league performers, both on and off the field. Last Saturday, Lehigh football honored Coen before its game against Colgate. Defensive Backs coach Quentin Jones '18 and former assistant coach Donnie Roberts share memories of Coen and the impact he had on his players and the Lehigh community.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Conclude Season with Road Loss to Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. - The Lehigh volleyball team ended the 2022 season with a straight-set loss to Colgate at Cotterell Court in Hamilton Saturday afternoon. The Mountain Hawks were tied at 2-1 when the Raiders scored three-straight points for a 4-2 edge. Lehigh got within a point at 6-5, but Colgate rallied for seven of the next eight points to extend their lead 13-6. The Raiders lead by nine points, 19-10, and the Mountain Hawk tried to climb back and got within four points, 21-17. Colgate claimed set one by a score 25-19 Colgate started with an early advantage, 4-1, when Lehigh got within two points at 14-12. The Raiders extended their lead to seven, 20-13, and got within one point of earning a set two win, when Lehigh scored four-consecutive to be back within two points 24-22. Colgate won set two by a score of 25-22 and went up 2-0 in the match.
HAMILTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy