HAMILTON, N.Y. - The Lehigh volleyball team ended the 2022 season with a straight-set loss to Colgate at Cotterell Court in Hamilton Saturday afternoon. The Mountain Hawks were tied at 2-1 when the Raiders scored three-straight points for a 4-2 edge. Lehigh got within a point at 6-5, but Colgate rallied for seven of the next eight points to extend their lead 13-6. The Raiders lead by nine points, 19-10, and the Mountain Hawk tried to climb back and got within four points, 21-17. Colgate claimed set one by a score 25-19 Colgate started with an early advantage, 4-1, when Lehigh got within two points at 14-12. The Raiders extended their lead to seven, 20-13, and got within one point of earning a set two win, when Lehigh scored four-consecutive to be back within two points 24-22. Colgate won set two by a score of 25-22 and went up 2-0 in the match.

HAMILTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO