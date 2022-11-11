Read full article on original website
ithaca.edu
Bombers in the Bronx
Yankee Stadium roared as thousands of Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland fans gathered in the iconic sports venue for the 2022 Cortaca Jug on Saturday, Nov. 12, as the Ithaca Bombers beat the Cortland Red Dragons 34-17. With 40,232 on hand to watch the storied rivalry in person, the Cortaca Jug now holds the top two spots in Division-III history for single-game attendance— the 2019 Cortaca Jug at MefLife Stadium holds the record at 45,161.
ithaca.edu
WED. 11/16: WWII Japanese American Incarceration on Indigenous Land: IC Students & Dr. Mika Kennedy Presenting at TCU
Keep Discreet: The Afterlives of Japanese American Incarceration on Indigenous Land. Students from the FA22 course, "Japanese Americans and Mass Incarceration" and Dr. Mika Kennedy (CSCRE, Asian American Studies) will present on Japanese American/Indigenous intersections during World War II. Histories of World War II and Japanese American incarceration tend to nestle neatly between two bookends: The bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. But before the "wastelands" of the interior West became prisons, they were already stolen land. They hold long histories of Indigenous forced removals and dispossessions. How have Japanese American writers contended with these overlapping histories of place, and what does it mean to be a prisoner on stolen land? What futures can we build by doing away with bookends?
ithaca.edu
Women’s Cross Country Finishes Third at NCAA Niagara Regional
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – — The Ithaca College women's cross country team narrowly missed out on an automatic bid as IC finished third in the NCAA Niagara Regional hosted by the University of Rochester on Saturday. Ithaca will find out at 3 p.m. on Sunday if it is selected as an at-large team for the upcoming NCAA Division III Championships in Lansing, Mich. later this month.
ithaca.edu
Cascone’s First Half Goal Leads Ithaca Past Capital University
CLEVELAND, OHIO – The Ithaca College women's soccer team advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 1–0 win over Capital University at DiSanto Field at Case Western University. Julia Cascone's smashing finish just before the halftime break was enough for the win as the Bombers looked fantastic defensively.
