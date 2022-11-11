Keep Discreet: The Afterlives of Japanese American Incarceration on Indigenous Land. Students from the FA22 course, "Japanese Americans and Mass Incarceration" and Dr. Mika Kennedy (CSCRE, Asian American Studies) will present on Japanese American/Indigenous intersections during World War II. Histories of World War II and Japanese American incarceration tend to nestle neatly between two bookends: The bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. But before the "wastelands" of the interior West became prisons, they were already stolen land. They hold long histories of Indigenous forced removals and dispossessions. How have Japanese American writers contended with these overlapping histories of place, and what does it mean to be a prisoner on stolen land? What futures can we build by doing away with bookends?

1 DAY AGO