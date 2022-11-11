ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Wright State University receives $3.6 million gift from Reynolds and Reynolds to create an Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans and new scholarships for business students

By Kim Patton Wright State University
toledolegalnews.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy