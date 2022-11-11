Editorial: Hating the press

Arizona’s Republican governor candidate, Kari Lake, told the journalists covering her campaign on Election Day that, if elected, “I’m going to be your worst frickin’ nightmare.”

She went on to say, “we’re going to reform the media. We’re going to make you guys journalists again.”

Ms. Lake fully embraced the stolen election fraud so dear to MAGA world, earning a rebuke from her predecessor, Doug Ducey.

Governor Ducey, a Toledo native, was term-limited and backed a different Republican candidate to succeed him, Karin Taylor Robson, who lost in the Republican primary to Ms. Lake. He said of Ms. Lake’s pre-emptive claims that Arizona’s primary election would be rigged, “it’s one of the most irresponsible things I can imagine.”

Mr. Ducey graduated from St. John’s Jesuit High School in 1982 and moved to Arizona to attend college. He had a successful business career before serving as state treasurer and then governor.

National Republicans begged Mr. Ducey to run for the Senate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. Mr. Ducey declined to get into a race where he would be expected to agree that the 2020 election had been stolen from President Trump.

Arizona is still counting the votes, but Democrats are leading in both the Senate and governor races.

How Ms. Lake would reform journalism she didn’t say. As governor, she would have some ability to make journalists’ jobs harder but not to “reform” them. Possibly she thinks she’ll be able to use her oversight of the state university system to revise the journalism curriculums.

Maybe she plans to be aggressively litigious against news organizations that displease her or even attempt to arrest journalists who are doing their jobs.

Anything she does other than respect the First Amendment and scrupulously adhere to Arizona’s public records and open meetings laws will make her job, not their’s, harder. The nightmare will be that of the citizens of Arizona.