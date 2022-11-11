ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Editorial: Debt program a model

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlS4j_0j6sZNwd00

Toledo and Lucas County have combined to turn $1.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds into as much as $200 million of medical debt relief. In the process, our community has created a best practice that other cities and counties will be able to emulate for their own citizens.

Toledo City Council voted Wednesday 7-5 to approve $800,000 in ARPA funds for the program with RIP Medical Debt, creators of the charity that buys bad debt from hospitals and discharges the liability.

Read more Blade editorials

In doing so, council secures a matching allocation by the Lucas County Board of Commissioners, while reducing the initial proposed allocation of $1.4 million.

Heretofore, New York-based RIP has been funded by private donations. With the Toledo program approved, RIP has created a method for people to add to the fund with private donations. That the city, county, and public are devoting resources is both a first for RIP and an ideal for future success.

It took council a while to get to this point. Council and the commissioners had to think outside of the box and weigh the risks.

At least 41,000 people carry medical debt in Lucas County. They are targets of collection efforts. Without the help supplied by RIP Medical Debt, their options are to slow pay or not pay at all, further damaging their ability get credit in the future.

Creditworthiness will make it easier for people in this community to live their lives.

The RIP collaboration in Lucas County will become a model other communities can follow.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Last commercial Perrysburg Heights annexation completed

PERRYSBURG — The last commercial annexation from Perrysburg Heights is almost finished with its integration into the city. The property, which is being referred to as the Taco Bell parcel, was annexed by the city on Sept. 6, but the residential property still needs to have the zoning changed to commercial land. It is one step closer to finishing that process after a Nov. 1 public hearing, held prior to last week’s council meeting.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg business donates $14,415 to Habitat for Humanity

PERRYSBURG – For the third year in a row, Cutting Edge Countertops has made a donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance the Habitat for Humanity mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. That added up to $14,415.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Tv20detroit.com

Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

One area where GOP made gains

Good morning! Whew. We have made it to Saturday. Let's get to the news ... It was a jam-packed week of Election 2022 coverage at the Free Press, and we will continue to stay on guard over the next few weeks as unofficial results become official and transitions are made in the Michigan Legislature.
DEARBORN, MI
sent-trib.com

Property Transfers: 11-11-22

827 Legacy Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Middleton Trace LLC, to Suzanne Swoap and Russell Youngpeter, $48,000. 432 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Gary and Susan Leking, to Zachary Henline, $18,000. 434 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Zachary Henline, to Gary and Susan Leking, $400,000. 100, 1004 and 0 George...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats

Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Hittin The Town at a Fulton County winery

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You might not think of Ohio as a wine country, but it is. Hundreds of wineries dot the Ohio landscape, with some of them in our corner of the state. Making wine is an art form, and it’s one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last seven years - but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Trial Requested In Lawsuit Against Pettisville School District

A lawsuit against the Pettisville Local School District, as previously reported by The Village Reporter, may be heading to trial. Court documents show that mediation efforts failed to provide an outcome that would make trial unnecessary. The document reads, “Defendants have communicated to plaintiff that mediation will not be beneficial...
wlen.com

Citizens Gas Announces Increase in Natural Gas Supply Charge

Adrian, MI – Citizens Gas announced that it increased its natural gas supply charge, effective this month, to $0.853 per hundred cubic feet (Ccf) from $0.587 per Ccf. Base natural gas cost has increased more than 300% over the last 2 calendar years. This rate change will result in an increase of $249 to the average residential customer’s natural gas bill over a 12-month period.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

TPD finds female shot inside residence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Double homicide victim killed

Toledo and Lucas County officials are trying to relieve medical debt for potentially thousands of residents, but there are still plans that need to be ironed out. Making wine is an art form, and one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last 7 years, but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted

A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wlen.com

State Representative-Elect Dale Zorn Reacts to Election Night Win

Adrian, MI – State Representative-elect for Michigan’s newly-drawn 34th district…which includes most of Lenawee County…was won by Dale Zorn. The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election showed that the Republican, and former State Senator, defeated Democrat John Dahlgren by over 9,000 votes. Zorn gave his reaction to WLEN News after the election…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Plans for Future City Airport in Detroit Take Flight

Detroit’s Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport (KDET) is set to begin a huge undertaking following FAA approval of the city’s first airport layout plan in 30 years, Mayor Mike Duggan announced this month. The approval, which follows nearly three years of drafting, community engagement and Federal Aviation Administration...
DETROIT, MI
sent-trib.com

Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner

The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy