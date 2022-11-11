Editorial: Debt program a model

Toledo and Lucas County have combined to turn $1.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds into as much as $200 million of medical debt relief. In the process, our community has created a best practice that other cities and counties will be able to emulate for their own citizens.

Toledo City Council voted Wednesday 7-5 to approve $800,000 in ARPA funds for the program with RIP Medical Debt, creators of the charity that buys bad debt from hospitals and discharges the liability.

In doing so, council secures a matching allocation by the Lucas County Board of Commissioners, while reducing the initial proposed allocation of $1.4 million.

Heretofore, New York-based RIP has been funded by private donations. With the Toledo program approved, RIP has created a method for people to add to the fund with private donations. That the city, county, and public are devoting resources is both a first for RIP and an ideal for future success.

It took council a while to get to this point. Council and the commissioners had to think outside of the box and weigh the risks.

At least 41,000 people carry medical debt in Lucas County. They are targets of collection efforts. Without the help supplied by RIP Medical Debt, their options are to slow pay or not pay at all, further damaging their ability get credit in the future.

Creditworthiness will make it easier for people in this community to live their lives.

The RIP collaboration in Lucas County will become a model other communities can follow.