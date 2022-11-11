On November 3 around 11 PM, a fire broke out in North Hollywood at the entrance of the Iliad Bookshop. A collection of free books appears to have been set ablaze, causing damage to the exterior of the building. There were no injuries reported, and the store’s cats, Apollo and Zeus, are “on vacation at the owner’s house and enjoying the experience,” according to a store employee.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO