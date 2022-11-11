ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3d ago

It is a sad story. The stigma of homelessness by our ill society no doubt helped push the situation further than it should have gone. What they don't understand is the help many people think is out there for instances like these is few and far between if at all available. More money gets funneled through the nonprofits that typically administer these programs than to the people that need it. Things like this understandably push people over the edge, society says "So sad," forgets about it, and moves on. Nothing changes wash, rinse, repeat. Open your eyes people. it takes us all to make things better. When we all do go we all do good.

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
knock-la.com

Local Bookstore Recovering After Apparent Arson Attack Linked to Break-In

On November 3 around 11 PM, a fire broke out in North Hollywood at the entrance of the Iliad Bookshop. A collection of free books appears to have been set ablaze, causing damage to the exterior of the building. There were no injuries reported, and the store’s cats, Apollo and Zeus, are “on vacation at the owner’s house and enjoying the experience,” according to a store employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
LANCASTER, CA
HeySoCal

5 possible overdose victims in Granada Hills rushed to hospital

Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD chief, $4M harassment case winner set as witnesses in trial

A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 plans to call that colleague as well as Chief Michel Moore as witnesses in the upcoming trial of his case.
horizonskyline.net

Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide

On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

A traffic stop led to a massive seizure of fentanyl in San Bernardino this week, as well as methamphetamine and a gun, authorities said. During a Thursday traffic stop, “investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HeySoCal

3rd suspect in Covina Halloween shooting surrenders at border

The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday. Joel Garcia, 19, surrendered at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to the...
COVINA, CA
HeySoCal

Eviction notice leads to standoff, person dead

A person was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
