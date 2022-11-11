Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Lions capture MACC State title in football
SENATOBIA – Eli Anderson threw a pair of touchdowns to Duke Miller, including one with 6:37 remaining in the fourth quarter to ice the game, and the East Mississippi Community College Lions defeated the Northwest Community College Rangers 36-28 to claim the MACCC State Championship. For more on this...
Starkville Daily News
Banner recognizes career of MSU's Thomas
There were players like Teaira McCowan and her dominant post presence the likes have never been seen at Humphrey Coliseum for the women’s team. There was Victoria Vivians who was the first superstar from high school to believe in head coach Vic Schaefer when he arrived and she later left her mark. Morgan William provided her own iconic moments like delivering the shot that took down mighty UConn in the Final Four.
Commercial Dispatch
Chris Jans expects a ‘battle’ between Mississippi State and Akron in neutral-site game
STARKVILLE — Chris Jans knows what it’s like to be Akron. The Mississippi State men’s basketball coach — whose only prior head coaching gig came at New Mexico State of the Western Athletic Conference — can empathize with a mid-major team set to take on a Southeastern Conference opponent.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt
Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point rolls over Holmes County Central in MHSAA Class 5A playoff opener
WEST POINT — West Point is known for its powerful run game. But once again Friday night, the Green Wave utilized a secret weapon through the air to open things up. Up 14-0 in the second quarter, West Point took a shot downfield on a 50-yard pass from Quinterion Tillman-Evans, who hit Jalon Cooperwood near the 5-yard line. Cooperwood had to make the catch through contact, but he brought it in and kept his balance to walk into the end zone.
Oxford Eagle
Winona dominates Water Valley to end Blue Devils’ season
WINONA — Winona (10-1) used a dominant offense and suffocating defense to end Water Valley’s season 48-14 on Friday. Water Valley would start off the game strong on offense as CJ Telford would complete 4 of his first five passes on the opening drive capped off with a 9-yard touchdown to Saveon Freeman. Winona would shut the Blue Devils down for the rest of the half.
Starkville Daily News
Jackets gives first loss to Chargers
SOUTHAVEN – The Starkville Yellow Jackets scored 38 non-answered points and upset the previously unbeaten Southaven Chargers 38-12 on the road Friday night. It was the fifth-straight win for the Jackets as they improved to 9-3 overall. For more on this story, read our news edition from Saturday, November...
Starkville Daily News
Special Salute to Starkville's Veterans on Saturday
On Saturday, November 12, KMG Creations Productions is hosting a Special Salute to Starkville Veterans at Fire Station Park during the Starkville Community Market. Starting at 9:00 a.m., Starkville citizens and veterans will be able to enjoy the ceremony along with the musical productions that will accompany it. “I usually...
Neshoba Democrat
Twins presented at EMCC Homecoming
Twin sisters Ayanna and Jayanna Coleman of Philadelphia, the daughters of Justin and Chrissy Coleman, are members of East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Homecoming Court and were recognized Oct. 22 during halftime of EMCC’s Homecoming football game. Ayanna is a sophomore Criminal Justice Major and was escorted by...
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
wtva.com
Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
wtva.com
Murder trial dismissed in Louisville after eyewitness admits to lying
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The district attorney dismissed charges against two murder suspects in Louisville. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker were on trial for the murders of Sam Jones and Roman Mosely. The two men were shot to death in Louisville in May 2021. District Attorney Doug Evans said the...
wtva.com
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
wtva.com
One killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
mississippifreepress.org
Doug Evans, Who Prosecuted Curtis Flowers Six Times, Heads to Judicial Runoff
Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor even as the convictions were repeatedly overturned, is headed to a runoff for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat. Evans, who is white, prosecuted Curtis Flowers, 52, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., beginning in 1997, and is facing a lawsuit from Flowers, who accused him of “malicious prosecution, abuse of process and false imprisonment.” Flowers had spent 23 years in prison by the time he left in 2019. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped the capital-murder charge against Flowers, who had maintained that he is innocent.
wcbi.com
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
wtva.com
It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
Commercial Dispatch
At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout
Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
breezynews.com
Assault, trespassing and other recent arrests
On 11-9-2022, Lauren Love, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Possession of Controlled Substance on Monroe Street by Officer Jarvis Latiker. On 11-8-2022, Richard Williams, a 44 year old b/m from West, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Jarvis Latiker.
