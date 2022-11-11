There were players like Teaira McCowan and her dominant post presence the likes have never been seen at Humphrey Coliseum for the women’s team. There was Victoria Vivians who was the first superstar from high school to believe in head coach Vic Schaefer when he arrived and she later left her mark. Morgan William provided her own iconic moments like delivering the shot that took down mighty UConn in the Final Four.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO