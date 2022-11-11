Editorial: Veterans Day greatness

If Ohioans knew and acted upon our history, Veterans Day would have much higher status than we give it.

Ohio was literally created by veterans who settled the nation’s first frontier to claim land given to them as payment for their service in the Revolutionary War.

The Ohio settlement was not safe until General Anthony Wayne won the Battle of Fallen Timbers.

The veterans who won America’s freedom and created Ohio greatly improved upon the U.S. Constitution, outlawing slavery and making education a public right of citizenship in Ohio.

The fledgling nation was not safe from British rule until the War of 1812 turned on victory in the Battle of Lake Erie. A grateful nation sent surveyors to lay out a town to be named in honor of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry. Perrysburg and Washington are the only locations in this vast country created by Congress to honor a hero.

When civil war threatened to tear the nation apart, it was Ohio generals Ulysses S. Grant, William T. Sherman, Philip Sheridan, and James McPherson who saved what President Lincoln called “the last best hope on Earth.”

When mankind left Earth to explore the distant sky it was Ohio military aviators John Glenn and Neil Armstrong who were the first to orbit the earth and first to step foot on the moon.

While these enormous figures of history give testimony to Ohio’s greatness, it is the service of vast numbers of citizens among us which provides evidence of the culture of selfless patriotism that pervades our state.

It’s a culture reflected in the nation’s monuments to service. The evocative Vietnam Veterans Memorial was designed by Athens, Ohio native Mia Lin, while still a student at Yale.

The hallowed ground of the World War II Memorial, where “honor flights” bring veterans to visit and connect communities in support of this recognition, may well be Toledo Congressman Marcy Kaptur’s most enduring political achievement.

The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month is when World War I, the so-called “war to end all wars,” took a brief intermission before the even more horrific World War II ensued.

Of course, war didn’t end and we must be eternally prepared, but the armistice date became Veterans Day to honor their service.

On November 11, 2022, the world is as it always has been, dangerous to our freedom-loving nation. The threats span the globe, and we have men and women in all branches of the military engaged far from home to protect us from that threat.

We should all thank current military members for their service and remember with reverence the past sacrifices, from the very creation of this country, Ohioans have made through military service.