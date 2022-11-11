Known as “Venice of America,” Fort Lauderdale’s 300 miles of inland waterways are a flowing ribbon of serene intracoastal with a mosaic of grand estates and passing mega yachts. This experience is the quintessential lifestyle of this special locale, which has inspired the city’s first luxury branded residences on the intracoastal with the introduction of EDITION Residences Fort Lauderdale. Presented by Miami-based real estate investment platform Location Ventures and Marriott International’s EDITION Hotels, sales have officially launched.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO