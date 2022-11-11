Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To PayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Man Died In Chelsea And Two Others Were Injured In a Shooting AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Alloy Development’s First All-Electric Tower in Downtown Brooklyn Seeks 100 Percent Local Renewable Energy
Alloy Development (Alloy) today announced plans to power the city’s first electric residential tower with 100 percent renewable energy. The Brooklyn-based firm recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) that seeks to partner with a community solar developer to enroll 100 Flatbush, the mixed-use tower now rising in Downtown Brooklyn, in community solar projects that will secure a 100 percent renewable energy supply for the building. The 44-story project is part of the first phase of the Alloy Block, a mixed-use development that will comprise five old and new buildings and will provide residential, office, cultural and retail space, as well as the city’s first two public schools designed to meet Passive House compliance. Construction of 100 Flatbush, which Alloy also designed, recently reached the halfway point and is expected to be complete in 2024. Local green energy non-profit Solar One is advising Alloy on the RFP through its Here Comes Solar program.
CBRE Announces Sale of a Two Building CBD Office Portfolio in Greenwich, CT
Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley and Travis Langer of CBRE’s Institutional Properties represented GGC Lafayette Putnam LLC, a joint venture between Global Gate Capital and Lincoln Property Company, in the sale of 1 Lafayette Place and 1 East Putnam Avenue. CBRE also procured the buyer, Bradford Allen Investment Advisors—a subsidiary of Bradford Allen, a nationally-active, Chicago-based vertically integrated real estate company—in its.
Mavashev of Alpha Realty Brokers the $24M Sale of Crown Heights Multifamily
Alpha Realty is pleased to announce the sale of 792 Sterling Place in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn which traded at $24,000,000 in an off market transaction. Managing Principal Lev Mavashev, represented both parties in the transaction. This is the first sale of the building since the site was acquired for $4.7 million in 2007 and the property was.
Shearman & Sterling Brings Workplace of the Future to Life
Global law firm Shearman & Sterling has completed the transformation of its New York City headquarters at 599 Lexington Avenue. The modernized space is a testament to the firm’s commitment to fostering a more connected, inclusive and engaged global culture. Completed in two short years, the project provides an enhanced client experience that reinforces the firm’s environmental, social and governance goals, and reduces its overall carbon footprint.
Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Brooklyn and in Woodbridge, NJ: lottery officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in New York and New Jersey each took home $50,000 prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials in each state said. The third-prize winning ticket purchased in New York was bought at 689 Best Liquors on New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the lottery. The third-prize winning ticket bought […]
Commuters on edge after man slashed at Union Square subway station
Police were called to the N/Q/R train platform just before 4 p.m. Friday to find a man with a gash on his face.
For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing
Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
From executive assistant to senior manager, here are 27 job openings in NYC that pay over $100K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to make six figures, there are plenty of organizations hiring in New York City — with jobs in administration, health care, finance, research, communications and more. Job seekers in New York City can search for careers with their salary expectations,...
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $10,000 sold in Bronx, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets if you played Take 5 in the Bronx or in Brooklyn. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in the boroughs for Saturday’s midday drawing. The one sold in the Bronx is worth $10,243.50 and the one sold in Brooklyn is worth $10,263. The Bronx ticket was […]
Stop & Shop Donates 1,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Community FoodBank of New Jersey Between Periods of the New Jersey Devils-Calgary Flames Game
CFBNJ President Carlos Rodriguez Took the Ice to Spotlight Hunger in New Jersey. Newark, NJ (November 8, 2022)- Stop & Shop donated 1,500 Thanksgiving turkeys to The Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The donation was part of Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program which provides more than 25,000 turkeys to hunger relief organizations across the supermarket’s footprint. The issue of food insecurity across the Garden State was highlighted during the second intermission of an NHL game played between the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames on Tuesday, November 8th at the Prudential Center Arena, when Community FoodBank of New Jersey President Carlos Rodriguez took part in the Stop & Shop Shoot-Out, attempting a center ice shot to secure the donation, but ultimately putting the spotlight on hunger in New Jersey.
An affordable housing lottery opens for 199 apartments in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Applications are open for an affordable housing lottery for 199 newly constructed apartments at 1921 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn. Rents start at $375 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,218 to $132,400 depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are...
Where Most Car Accidents Happen in NYC
Why do people come to New York City? People come for a myriad of reasons. They come to see Broadway plays, the Statue of Liberty, or any tourist sites NYC is touted for. Some travel by train, and others fly in. Still, others take matters into their own hands, or should we say, take the wheel in their own hands and drive in, either in their own vehicle or a rental. Add to these the New Yorkers themselves who commute to their place of work every day, and the congestion on the streets can be mind-boggling.
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers to clean up city streets, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was recently approached by an irate woman complaining about the trash on a nearby street when he walked over and picked up the garbage and dropped it into the public wastebasket. “Let’s all clean up the city,” Adams said at a press conference in Brooklyn on Thursday. Adams […]
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – One very lucky mega millions ticket won the $1,000,002 second-prize ticket. The ticket was purchased for the November 8th drawing. The ticket was sold in Manhattan. It was purchased at Gateway News on Greenwich Street. The winning Mega Millions numbers for the November 8th drawing were: 05, 13, 29, 38, and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 23, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
I have bad credit and need to rent an apartment in NYC. What are my options?
I earn 40 times the monthly rent for an apartment but I have bad credit. What are my options?. If you’re looking to rent an apartment in New York City and you have bad credit, using a guarantor is the most common way to get approved for an apartment. And in your case, you might have more leverage with some landlords because of your income.
NY SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Fordham Manor: Police Appeal to Public to Identify Man Found Unconscious on Street with No ID
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached photograph who was found unconscious in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, with no formal ID on his person. Police said officers from the 52nd Precinct...
2 dead, 3 wounded from shootings during violent night in NYC
Three shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn left two people dead and three injured during a violent night in the city, authorities said.
Police investigating double shooting near Barclays Center
Two men were standing outside an apartment building on Bond Street in Boerum Hill when someone opened fire.
