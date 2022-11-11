ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

rew-online.com

Alloy Development’s First All-Electric Tower in Downtown Brooklyn Seeks 100 Percent Local Renewable Energy

Alloy Development (Alloy) today announced plans to power the city’s first electric residential tower with 100 percent renewable energy. The Brooklyn-based firm recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) that seeks to partner with a community solar developer to enroll 100 Flatbush, the mixed-use tower now rising in Downtown Brooklyn, in community solar projects that will secure a 100 percent renewable energy supply for the building. The 44-story project is part of the first phase of the Alloy Block, a mixed-use development that will comprise five old and new buildings and will provide residential, office, cultural and retail space, as well as the city’s first two public schools designed to meet Passive House compliance. Construction of 100 Flatbush, which Alloy also designed, recently reached the halfway point and is expected to be complete in 2024. Local green energy non-profit Solar One is advising Alloy on the RFP through its Here Comes Solar program.
rew-online.com

CBRE Announces Sale of a Two Building CBD Office Portfolio in Greenwich, CT

Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley and Travis Langer of CBRE’s Institutional Properties represented GGC Lafayette Putnam LLC, a joint venture between Global Gate Capital and Lincoln Property Company, in the sale of 1 Lafayette Place and 1 East Putnam Avenue. CBRE also procured the buyer, Bradford Allen Investment Advisors—a subsidiary of Bradford Allen, a nationally-active, Chicago-based vertically integrated real estate company—in its.
GREENWICH, CT
rew-online.com

Mavashev of Alpha Realty Brokers the $24M Sale of Crown Heights Multifamily

Alpha Realty is pleased to announce the sale of 792 Sterling Place in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn which traded at $24,000,000 in an off market transaction. Managing Principal Lev Mavashev, represented both parties in the transaction. This is the first sale of the building since the site was acquired for $4.7 million in 2007 and the property was.
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

Shearman & Sterling Brings Workplace of the Future to Life

Global law firm Shearman & Sterling has completed the transformation of its New York City headquarters at 599 Lexington Avenue. The modernized space is a testament to the firm’s commitment to fostering a more connected, inclusive and engaged global culture. Completed in two short years, the project provides an enhanced client experience that reinforces the firm’s environmental, social and governance goals, and reduces its overall carbon footprint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing

Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
paramuspost.com

Stop & Shop Donates 1,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Community FoodBank of New Jersey Between Periods of the New Jersey Devils-Calgary Flames Game

CFBNJ President Carlos Rodriguez Took the Ice to Spotlight Hunger in New Jersey. Newark, NJ (November 8, 2022)- Stop & Shop donated 1,500 Thanksgiving turkeys to The Community FoodBank of New Jersey. The donation was part of Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program which provides more than 25,000 turkeys to hunger relief organizations across the supermarket’s footprint. The issue of food insecurity across the Garden State was highlighted during the second intermission of an NHL game played between the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames on Tuesday, November 8th at the Prudential Center Arena, when Community FoodBank of New Jersey President Carlos Rodriguez took part in the Stop & Shop Shoot-Out, attempting a center ice shot to secure the donation, but ultimately putting the spotlight on hunger in New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
brickunderground.com

An affordable housing lottery opens for 199 apartments in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Applications are open for an affordable housing lottery for 199 newly constructed apartments at 1921 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn. Rents start at $375 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,218 to $132,400 depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are...
BROOKLYN, NY
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Car Accidents Happen in NYC

Why do people come to New York City? People come for a myriad of reasons. They come to see Broadway plays, the Statue of Liberty, or any tourist sites NYC is touted for. Some travel by train, and others fly in. Still, others take matters into their own hands, or should we say, take the wheel in their own hands and drive in, either in their own vehicle or a rental. Add to these the New Yorkers themselves who commute to their place of work every day, and the congestion on the streets can be mind-boggling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – One very lucky mega millions ticket won the $1,000,002 second-prize ticket. The ticket was purchased for the November 8th drawing. The ticket was sold in Manhattan. It was purchased at Gateway News on Greenwich Street. The winning Mega Millions numbers for the November 8th drawing were: 05, 13, 29, 38, and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 23, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

I have bad credit and need to rent an apartment in NYC. What are my options?

I earn 40 times the monthly rent for an apartment but I have bad credit. What are my options?. If you’re looking to rent an apartment in New York City and you have bad credit, using a guarantor is the most common way to get approved for an apartment. And in your case, you might have more leverage with some landlords because of your income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

