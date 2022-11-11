ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 11/11

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1If0Dd_0j6sRuuw00

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dog killed

Dog killed Oct. 23 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” brown brindle male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (lymphoma, very thin, distended abdomen); surrendered Oct. 23 by Winston Wadew, Parkside Boulevard, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Oct. 23 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” black and white female; stray picked up by a control officer Aug. 19 at 2610 Consaul St., Toledo.

German shepherd/Alaskan husky mix, tan and white male; stray taken to shelter Aug. 25 by Keith Trombley, Caroline Avenue, Toledo, from the 5800 block of Secor Road, Toledo.

Labrador retriever/“pit bull” mix, black and white male; stray picked up by a control officer Sept. 7 at 1845 Mansfield Rd., Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

Oregon dog park to honor son who passed away last year

OREGON, Ohio — The city of Oregon announced a new dog park Thursday expected to open on May 23, 2023 on what would be Jacob Schaffer's 28th birthday, after he passed away due to struggles with addiction and mental illness in August of 2021, his parents said. "We want...
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street. The victim’s hand was struck by a bullet and their condition is unknown. There are no known suspects at this...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin' the Town at a Fulton County winery

A law enforcement expert discusses the Toledo police shooting of a double-homicide suspect overnight with Josh Croup on Action News Now. 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Updated: 4 hours ago. A wet Veterans Day east, and a cold weekend for...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Roof caves in at Platt Street fire, firefighters pulled

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews worked to battle a fire in the 600 block of Platt Street Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc the fire in the vacant home started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The roof caved in and TFRD pulled its crews.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

11/11/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Toledo and Lucas County officials are trying to relieve medical debt for potentially thousands of residents, but there are still plans that need to be ironed out. Making wine is an art form, and one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last 7 years, but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted

A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
toledo.com

Craft Show Benefiting the Toledo Humane Society is Happening THIS Saturday

The Toledo Humane Society’s very own volunteer-based group, THS Crafters, is pleased to host their second annual large-scale craft show at the Maumee United Methodist Church Life Center this Saturday, November 12th from 9 AM to 4 PM. Along with the THS Crafters group, there will be more than 40 vendors from all over the community ready to help you find the purrfect handmade gifts for your loved ones this holiday season!
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
ALLEN PARK, MI
WTOL 11

Two found dead in west Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
TOLEDO, OH
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Safe Communities Remind Drivers To Be Aware Of Deer

It’s deer season… on Ohio’s roadways. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Insurance, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, AAA and the Williams County Safe Communities Coalition are all reminding drivers that November is peak time for deer-related crashes. Motor vehicle crashes involving deer...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Property Transfers: 11-11-22

827 Legacy Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Middleton Trace LLC, to Suzanne Swoap and Russell Youngpeter, $48,000. 432 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Gary and Susan Leking, to Zachary Henline, $18,000. 434 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Zachary Henline, to Gary and Susan Leking, $400,000. 100, 1004 and 0 George...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy