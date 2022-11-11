Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 11/11

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dog killed

Dog killed Oct. 23 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” brown brindle male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (lymphoma, very thin, distended abdomen); surrendered Oct. 23 by Winston Wadew, Parkside Boulevard, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Oct. 23 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” black and white female; stray picked up by a control officer Aug. 19 at 2610 Consaul St., Toledo.

German shepherd/Alaskan husky mix, tan and white male; stray taken to shelter Aug. 25 by Keith Trombley, Caroline Avenue, Toledo, from the 5800 block of Secor Road, Toledo.

Labrador retriever/“pit bull” mix, black and white male; stray picked up by a control officer Sept. 7 at 1845 Mansfield Rd., Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.