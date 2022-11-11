Read full article on original website
thevalleyadvantage.com
Community calendar
Christ Episcopal Church, 700 Delaware St., Forest City, will have a weekly soup sale starting Dec. 2 and continuing through the 2023 Lenten season. Frozen pints for $5, varieties will change throughout the season. Pick ups every Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Call 570-785-3425 for soup choices and to reserve your order.
16 To The Rescue: Linus
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Linus was having the best day ever, being let out of his cage. He used his time wisely, playing with toys, saying hello to all of his other cat friends, and just enjoying stretching his legs. Linus is probably about 4 years old but...
Phillymag.com
On the Market (Again) in the Poconos: Contemporary Mansion in Henrysville
This sprawling estate house on 72 acres is no less original or grand than it was when it was first listed in June. The agent marketing it now points out that it would also make a great corporate retreat center. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring...
Princess Party & Santa Holiday Brunch set for Dec. 4 at Radisson Lackawanna Station
SCRANTON — A magical event coming this holiday season might just be the perfect afternoon out with your own princess — or prince. The Times Leader Media Group and The Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel are teaming up to host the first of its kind in Lackawanna County. Planned...
Times News
Landmark building razed in Tamaqua
Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Caboose being moved to Lehighton
A prestigious caboose currently located in Jim Thorpe is scheduled to be moved to Lehighton Tuesday morning. Bambi Elsasser, Lehighton Main Street manager, said the procedure is expected to start in Jim Thorpe on Monday. Elsasser said the estimated timeline is for trucks and crane to arrive between 7 to...
Keeping kids warm with new clothes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Before the temperatures dip, kids in Scranton are getting some new warm clothes. The Scranton Police Department has been collecting items and donations for students in the city school district for about 10 years. This year, the department received about $5,000 for the cause. Officers delivered...
Veterans hub opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Inside the St. Luke's Lehighton Campus, formally known as the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, is a new space for veterans. The Veterans Hub of Northeastern Pennsylvania opened its doors. Christine LeClair, director of Carbon County Veterans Affairs, came up with the idea of partnering with the...
pahomepage.com
Is "Trumpism" dead in Pennsylvania after Oz, Mastriano losses?
Is "Trumpism" dead in Pennsylvania after Oz, Mastriano losses?. Is “Trumpism” dead in Pennsylvania after Oz, Mastriano …. Is "Trumpism" dead in Pennsylvania after Oz, Mastriano losses?. Writers and illustrators come out for Scranton’s …. Writers and illustrators come out for Scranton's 25th comic-con Saving money on...
Fire destroys home in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Wayne County early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at home along Maple Street in Lakeville. According to first responders, seven family members were inside the home when their dog started barking and alerted them something was wrong. Everyone made it out okay.
uncoveringpa.com
Touring the Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, PA
Sitting on a hillside overlooking the charming borough of Jim Thorpe, you’ll find the Asa Packer Mansion Museum. The Asa Packer Mansion was completed in 1861 and was the home of Asa Packer, the founder of the Lehigh Valley Railroad and Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Packer would live in this home until his death in 1879. After that, his wife and then later his daughter, Mary Packer Cummings, lived in the home until her death in 1912.
Police raid two Scranton businesses
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police officers swarmed the corner of Capouse Avenue and Ash Street in the city’s Pine Brook section Friday afternoon. It’s where police and K9 units searched multiple cars and two adjoining businesses, Pop’s Tires and Prime Kutz Barbershop where barber Kevin Hairston works. “My customers pulled up and was […]
morethanthecurve.com
Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has sign on door announcing closure
Two people tipped us off that Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has closed. When we first heard this, the reservation system was allowing reservations to be made, however, we tried again today and it didn’t allow a table to be reserved at the Plymouth Meeting location. There was also no answer when we attempted to call.
Lackawanna County Veteran gets new smile for free
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Veteran is finally getting some much-needed dental work this Veterans Day, thanks to a local business. U.S. Army and National Guard Staff Sergeant Veteran, Theodore Habeeb of Clarks Summit, lost 19 teeth in an accident that happened nearly two decades ago while serving in Iraq. Habeeb […]
Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
