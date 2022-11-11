Read full article on original website
Two Scranton hospitals merge, what that means for patients
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a change to the hospital care landscape in Northeastern Pennsylvania as two prominent hospitals merged, effective Sunday, November 13. Two hospitals just a few blocks apart have served the greater Scranton community for more than two centuries combined. During that time, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital […]
Thanksgiving food drive in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and the Department of Public Works employees in Scranton want to help out their community. 2305 Union members are hosting their second annual Thanksgiving food drive. Donations of canned goods or non-perishable items can be dropped off at the...
Fork Over Love announces November meal distributions to include Thanksgiving week dinners
Fork Over Love has announced November dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as Door Dash meal delivery dates.
Our View: Time for council to take a new path
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Too often we seem to be in a time of no regrets from politicians. No re-evaluation of past actions and words, no introspection to consider where they went wrong, no thought that maybe they made a mistake when decisions don’t work out. In many cases, especially at the national level, when a strategy fails the response is to assume it wasn’t taken far enough. Double down on the failure, and it will become a success, right?
Don't Waste Your Money: Pet food costs
Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting. Man arrested for allegedly shaking baby causing injury.
Veterans hub opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Inside the St. Luke's Lehighton Campus, formally known as the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, is a new space for veterans. The Veterans Hub of Northeastern Pennsylvania opened its doors. Christine LeClair, director of Carbon County Veterans Affairs, came up with the idea of partnering with the...
Lackawanna County Veteran gets new smile for free
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Veteran is finally getting some much-needed dental work this Veterans Day, thanks to a local business. U.S. Army and National Guard Staff Sergeant Veteran, Theodore Habeeb of Clarks Summit, lost 19 teeth in an accident that happened nearly two decades ago while serving in Iraq. Habeeb […]
Weissport officer promoted to chief
John H. Urbanski, the officer in charge, has officially been promoted to police chief in Weissport. Borough Council approved Urbanski’s promotion at Monday’s council meeting. Urbanski has been working with the council to improve police presence in the borough and modernize the department. The council also hired a...
Santa workshop held in Moosic
MOOSIC, Pa. — It may not feel like it just yet, but the holiday season is definitely on its way. And Santa showed up a bit early at the Shoppes at Montage Mountain Saturday in Moosic. The Shoppes hosted a Santa's Workshop. Kids got to enjoy an inflatable obstacle...
Ballot count continues in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hundreds of provisional ballots still need to be sorted through and verified. Many of those ballots were cast at polling places in Luzerne County that ran out of the paper needed for the voting machines. A crowd gathered inside a room at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre...
Princess Party & Santa Holiday Brunch set for Dec. 4 at Radisson Lackawanna Station
SCRANTON — A magical event coming this holiday season might just be the perfect afternoon out with your own princess — or prince. The Times Leader Media Group and The Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel are teaming up to host the first of its kind in Lackawanna County. Planned...
Welcoming winter in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A white snowy hill is a welcomed sight for snowboarders, but not a common sight in a parking lot in November, especially an unseasonably warm November. But Kraken Board Sports brought the winter season early to a parking lot in Luzerne County. "The rain last...
Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
This Labyrinth In the Middle of the Woods Is So Magical
Though be careful, it could be a fae trap.
Police raid two Scranton businesses
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police officers swarmed the corner of Capouse Avenue and Ash Street in the city’s Pine Brook section Friday afternoon. It’s where police and K9 units searched multiple cars and two adjoining businesses, Pop’s Tires and Prime Kutz Barbershop where barber Kevin Hairston works. “My customers pulled up and was […]
Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
Investigation into Election Fraud in Kingston
New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting.
Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
Landmark building razed in Tamaqua
Demolition contractors tear down the 1930s Conrad’s Service Station on North Pine Street on Wednesday. A local landmark, the service station was built to serve the needs of local motorists in the early days of the automobile. The site, along Route 309 and adjacent to the Little Schuylkill River, later became William J. Murphy Beer Distributors. Plans for the parcel are uncertain. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
