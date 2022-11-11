Temperatures reached the 80s last week, but that is long gone as our first accumulating snow of the season is likely as we head into Monday night and Tuesday. Monday will start mostly sunny and chilly with temps in the lower to middle 20s and wind chills in the 10s. We do see a quick warm-up into the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Clouds will gradually return and build this afternoon. Precipitation will become possible toward the evening.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO