Saint Joseph, MO

Four States Home Page

Four States High School Football Playoffs Final Scores

Missouri Scores: Carthage 28 Republic 14 (Carthage will face Lebanon next week in the State Quarterfinals) Seneca 25 Mt. Vernon 21 (The Indians will host Liberty-Mountain View in the State Quarterfinals) Lamar 56 Fair Grove 6 (Lamar will take on Holden next week in the State Quarterfinals) Nevada 13 Center 35 (The Nevada Tigers finished […]
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri deer season opening weekend

Dozens of people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on Saturday. Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee, Mo. People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock 'N Roll Drive Inn today.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Record Snowfall In The Area

(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
FARMINGTON, MO
Yardbarker

Ex-Missouri basketball player involved in apparent murder-suicide

A former Missouri basketball player is believed to have shot his wife before taking his own life earlier this week. James Frost, 51, and Beth Frost, 46, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dallas Morning News, authorities believe James Frost shot his wife Beth, who was a medical examiner at the office, before committing suicide. James Frost also allegedly shot another employee at the office who suffered injuries. That employee’s identity and condition were not released.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 11th, 2022

(Bonne Terre) -- Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be put to death November 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to stop his execution, so now he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. Johnson has been in prison for nearly 20 years for firing seven gun shots at Kirkwood police sergeant Bill McEntee and killing the officer in front of witnesses. Johnson was 19 at the time of the shooting.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: First accumulating snow of the season expected Monday night

Temperatures reached the 80s last week, but that is long gone as our first accumulating snow of the season is likely as we head into Monday night and Tuesday. Monday will start mostly sunny and chilly with temps in the lower to middle 20s and wind chills in the 10s. We do see a quick warm-up into the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Clouds will gradually return and build this afternoon. Precipitation will become possible toward the evening.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to have deer tested for chronic wasting disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Across the Ozarks, hunters are gearing up for the first weekend of deer hunting season. During this hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding mandatory sample collection in 34 counties across the state to help stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says […]
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
MISSOURI STATE

