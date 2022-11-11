Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four States High School Football Playoffs Final Scores
Missouri Scores: Carthage 28 Republic 14 (Carthage will face Lebanon next week in the State Quarterfinals) Seneca 25 Mt. Vernon 21 (The Indians will host Liberty-Mountain View in the State Quarterfinals) Lamar 56 Fair Grove 6 (Lamar will take on Holden next week in the State Quarterfinals) Nevada 13 Center 35 (The Nevada Tigers finished […]
Missouri’s district championship scores
Lift for Life Academy 66, Central (New Madrid County) 26. Parkway Central 17, Vashon/Miller Career Academy 7.
Missouri deer season opening weekend
Dozens of people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on Saturday. Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee, Mo. People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock 'N Roll Drive Inn today.
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
Ex-Missouri basketball player involved in apparent murder-suicide
A former Missouri basketball player is believed to have shot his wife before taking his own life earlier this week. James Frost, 51, and Beth Frost, 46, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dallas Morning News, authorities believe James Frost shot his wife Beth, who was a medical examiner at the office, before committing suicide. James Frost also allegedly shot another employee at the office who suffered injuries. That employee’s identity and condition were not released.
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 11th, 2022
(Bonne Terre) -- Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be put to death November 29 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to stop his execution, so now he has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. Johnson has been in prison for nearly 20 years for firing seven gun shots at Kirkwood police sergeant Bill McEntee and killing the officer in front of witnesses. Johnson was 19 at the time of the shooting.
See Why This is One of the Highest-Rated Hikes in Missouri
There are a lot of places to hike in Missouri, so if you say you've found the best one, that's really saying something. Based on online ratings, there is one hike in the Show Me State that almost constantly is rated as one of the best and there's new video to show why.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Forecast: First accumulating snow of the season expected Monday night
Temperatures reached the 80s last week, but that is long gone as our first accumulating snow of the season is likely as we head into Monday night and Tuesday. Monday will start mostly sunny and chilly with temps in the lower to middle 20s and wind chills in the 10s. We do see a quick warm-up into the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Clouds will gradually return and build this afternoon. Precipitation will become possible toward the evening.
4 New Missouri Trail Cams in 4 Different Locations All Show Bears
We have been told by the state of Missouri that there is an increasing population of bears, but this is ridiculous. A recent video share from 4 different trail cams in Missouri in 4 different locations all show bears. Missouri Outdoors just shared this video montage showing all the wildlife...
Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to have deer tested for chronic wasting disease
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Across the Ozarks, hunters are gearing up for the first weekend of deer hunting season. During this hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding mandatory sample collection in 34 counties across the state to help stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says […]
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
Major morning backups on Interstate 44 and 55
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Missouri American Water Cold Weather Reminder
As consistent below-freezing weather is predicted, Missouri American Water advises locals and property owners to take precautions to avoid frozen water pipes.
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
