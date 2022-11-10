Read full article on original website
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso has its first-ever Dueling Piano Bar, ‘Elton’s Dueling Piano Bar’
El Paso, Texas-- Two El Paso men are trying to bring El Paso’s Union Plaza back to life with a music venue that is the first of it’s kind in El Paso; A dueling piano bar. If you’ve traveled to Las Vegas, Dallas, or even Houston you may be familiar with the concept of a dueling piano bar.
Families dealing with impact of illicit substances can get help at DEA El Paso summit
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Division of the Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting a family summit for families in West Texas and New Mexico who've been impacted by a family member's use of illicit substances. The event is intended to assist families with information and help direct them...
Halftime Update: UTEP lead NMSU 39-31 in the Battle of I-10
EL PASO, Texas — Basketball is back underway in the Borderland and for both NMSU AND UTEP, their second clash of the season is none other than the Battle of I-10. UTEP had the lead for the majority of the 1st half and head into the break up 39-31.
Halftime Update: NMSU lead Lamar 37-0
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies are on the precipice of winning three games in a row for the first time since 2017 when they went on to win the Arizona Bowl. If the Aggies can hold onto their 37-0 lead over Lamar it would also secure their 4th win of the season, something that they have only achieved once in the past decade.
UTEP defeat NMSU 67-64 in the Battle of I-10
EL PASO, Texas -- The Miners have won their first Battle of I-10 under second year head coach Joe Golding by a final score of 67-64 in front of a crowd of 11,315 people. The Aggies led the game for all of 33 seconds but that's not to say it wasn't close. For most of the first half it was just a 2 possession game. But right before the half the Miners took charge and went in 8 points up.
ABC-7 First Alert: Warm, breezy day, colder soon
Good Sunday morning everyone. It's time to talk weather, as conditions will be changing very soon here. Today, we can expect winds to be at a breezy level (30 mph gusts) out of the southwest, which will lead to much warmer temperatures than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 60s for today, and people in the mountains may see a flurry or two, or a few thousand haha.
Defense attorneys in Walmart case accuse D.A., assistants of thwarting justice system
EL PASO, Texas -- The defense attorneys representing the accused Walmart shooter have accused District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and her assistants of not complying with the legal process in a new filing in the case. The new filing from defense attorneys Mark Stevens, Joe Spencer, and Felix Valenzuela reads, "It...
