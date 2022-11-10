ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Halftime Update: NMSU lead Lamar 37-0

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies are on the precipice of winning three games in a row for the first time since 2017 when they went on to win the Arizona Bowl. If the Aggies can hold onto their 37-0 lead over Lamar it would also secure their 4th win of the season, something that they have only achieved once in the past decade.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

UTEP defeat NMSU 67-64 in the Battle of I-10

EL PASO, Texas -- The Miners have won their first Battle of I-10 under second year head coach Joe Golding by a final score of 67-64 in front of a crowd of 11,315 people. The Aggies led the game for all of 33 seconds but that's not to say it wasn't close. For most of the first half it was just a 2 possession game. But right before the half the Miners took charge and went in 8 points up.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Warm, breezy day, colder soon

Good Sunday morning everyone. It's time to talk weather, as conditions will be changing very soon here. Today, we can expect winds to be at a breezy level (30 mph gusts) out of the southwest, which will lead to much warmer temperatures than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 60s for today, and people in the mountains may see a flurry or two, or a few thousand haha.
EL PASO, TX

