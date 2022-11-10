EL PASO, Texas -- The Miners have won their first Battle of I-10 under second year head coach Joe Golding by a final score of 67-64 in front of a crowd of 11,315 people. The Aggies led the game for all of 33 seconds but that's not to say it wasn't close. For most of the first half it was just a 2 possession game. But right before the half the Miners took charge and went in 8 points up.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO