IGN
Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman In Animated Series and Arkham Games, Dies Aged 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the 1990s Animated Series, the Arkham series of video games, and more, has died aged 66. Announced on Facebook by Animated Series co-star Diane Pershing (who played Poison Ivy) and confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery, Conroy died on November 10 following "a short battle with cancer".
IGN
Genshin Impact - Official Layla Character Demo Trailer
Meet Layla in the latest Genshin Impact character demo trailer. "Layla: Radiant Star Trail" is an Akademiya student who specialises in Theoretical Astrology. She experiences insomnia and relies on her guiding stars to help her. Get a peek at the upcoming Cryo character ahead of her arrival in Genshin Impact.
IGN
Wakanda Forever: 9 Burning Questions We Have About the Black Panther Sequel
Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! If you haven't already, check out IGN's full guide to watching the movie and when it'll make its streaming debut. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily one of Marvel’s most important Phase 4 releases. Not only does the film...
IGN
How Namor Sets Up the X-Men in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Warning: full spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!. With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, audiences are introduced to Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta), who is an important figure in Marvel Comics history and one that appears to have a key role in the MCU going forward. That is, of course, because he is a mutant with strong ties to the X-Men. We’re going to break down what we learned about mutants in the movie, how that can help introduce the X-Men to the MCU, and what Namor’s role will be in the MCU going forward.
IGN
How God of War: Ragnarok's Director Found Inspiration in Classic NES Games
God of War: Ragnarok is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2022, and the series’ new director has revealed which classic games influenced his career. Speaking with IGN, Santa Monica Studio’s Eric Williams says five classic NES titles informed how he tackles the various elements key to building a successful game.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Devs on Why THAT Weapon Was Not Playable
The following news story has heavy spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. You do not want to know this. Turn back!. It’s no secret that the God of Thunder, Thor, is one of the major characters in God of War Ragnarok. And while we didn’t think that he would be one of the playable characters, one would have hoped that Kratos (or even Atreus) would be able to wield the Mjölnir hammer. But alas, that was not the case much to our disappointment.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Devs on How They Designed the Combat for THAT Character
The following news story contains light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Beware!. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos isn’t the only character the player will be taking the control of. In what was a surprising move from Santa Monica Studio, the sequel to PlayStation’s 2018 bestseller also features the boy, Atreus, as a playable character, complete with his own set of moves, weapons and upgrade path.
IGN
Disney Set to Begin Layoffs Alongside a Targeted Hiring Freeze and Travel Limits
The Walt Disney Company, in a cost-cutting move, is planning on beginning layoffs, implementing a targeted hiring freeze, and limiting company travel. As reported by Variety, Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent out an internal memo to top executives at the company on Friday, November 11, saying these coming weeks are going to be difficult ones.
dotesports.com
The best skills to get early in God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök brings Kratos back to the forefront of the series, this time with his son Atreus grown up into a capable fighter alongside him. No doubt Kratos has instilled in him everything Atreus knows but definitely not everything Kratos himself knows. In Ragnarök, you get to customize Kratos’ skills by choosing your own build as you level him up in the process. Fighting enemies and gaining experience is the quickest way to do so.
IGN
Venom in Unreal Engine 5, James Gunn’s DC Plans, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
00:39 - Venom, Black Panther, and More in Unreal Engine 5. 02:27 - God of War: Ragnarok Graphics Modes Explained. 12:46 - James Gunn Teases his Plans for DC Studios. 16:14 - Warner Bros. Discover to Focus on Exisitng Franchises. 19:47 - Daniel Kaluuya Casted in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
IGN
Remedy Confirms Sequel to Critically Acclaimed Title - IGN Daily Fix
On today's Fix of entertainment news: Dave Bautista makes his case for playing Marcus Fenix in Netflix's Gears of War adaptation, and his point being he's already played the character! Well sort of, as Bautista was part of the marketing campaign for Gears 5 and he was an alternate skin for Marcus Fenix in the game. What other reason do you need for casting Drax in your movie, Netflix? In DC news, DC Films co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are wasting no time setting up a new DCU. The two have begun to assemble creative minds to plan out the next 8-10 years of projects across television, film, animation, and more. And finally, Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have announced a new Star Wars project!
IGN
Forspoken - Official Exploring Athia Deep Dive Trailer
Discover Athia in the latest Forspoken deep dive trailer. Learn about how the region has been corrupted by a force known as the Break and see how Frey is able to traverse the perilous zone. Athia's inhabitants are in desperate need of Frey's help and she needs to free landmarks known as Monuments, complete challenges (Flashbacks) to earn mana and other rewards, unlock more magical abilities at Founts of Blessing, and more.
IGN
Marvel Snap's Developer Explains the Bizarre Inclusion of Ego, the Location That Randomly Plays Your Cards for You
Since the official release of Marvel Snap, fans have pondered the inclusion of Ego — the living planet played by Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In Marvel Snap, Ego takes control of cards and plays for you, effectively randomizing the outcome. There's no rhyme or reason to Ego's actions; his moves are completely arbitrary. So why include Ego at all?
IGN
Gran Turismo Movie Celebrates the Start of Filming With a Behind-the-Scenes Photo
The Gran Turismo movie has officially begun filming and, to celebrate the occasion, Sony Pictures shared a behind-the-scenes image of cars at a starting line. Sony Pictures took to Twitter to reveal the image and say, "filming is now underway on #GranTurismoMovie - based on the inspiring true story of a Gran Turismo player, Jann Mardenborough, who won a series of gaming competitions leading him to become an actual professional racecar driver."
IGN
The 11 Best iPad Games to Play in 2022
Whether you use your iPad as a portable workhorse or as a creative tool, you aren’t taking full advantage of your tablet until you start gaming on it. With a beautiful, expansive screen and a huge selection of games available in the App Store, there’s never a shortage of new titles to try on your iPad. These games are best on the iPad because they shine on the Liquid Retina screen, they creatively employ the mobility of the device, or simply because they’re downright great games.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Ending Explained & Easter Eggs | Marvel Canon Fodder
Wakanda Forever. The legend of The Black Panther continues in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the MCU nation of Wakanda finds its way forward after losing its protector, King T’Challa, The Black Panther. Classic Marvel character Namor appears in Wakanda Forever as the main antagonist as Wakanda and his under-sea nation of Talokan are locked in a vibranium arms race. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri and Queen Ramonda forge their way ahead while mourning T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok's Thor Actor Took Inspiration From a Very Different MCU Character
If there's Norse Mythology involved, it's gotta involve Thor. God of War Ragnarok understands that fans know and love the God of Thunder thanks to his oversized role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the game gives Thor a prominent role. For voice actor Ryan Hurst, his interpretation fo the son of Odin was inspired by a very different MCU character, though: the Hulk.
IGN
Dave Bautista Really Wants to Be in the Gears of War Movie - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Dave Bautista really wants to be in Netflix's Gears of War movie as the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a video of himself in the game’s iconic armour on Twitter. DC Studios' co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun work on an eight to ten year plan for DC films, TV shows, animation, and more. Finally, legendary animation company Studio Ghibli has teased a possible collaboration with Star Wars and Indiana Jones studio Lucasfilm.
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser Trailer Shows Off Bloody Combat
Netflix has unleashed a new teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming four-part prequel series starring Michelle Yeoh. Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, the trailer transports us back in time to offer a glimpse at an untold story from the Continent: the creation of the first prototype Witcher. The clips show sweeping landscapes, magic-wielding warriors, and lots of bloody combat, with Yeoh's character Scían declaring aloud: "All beginnings, all ends."
IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
