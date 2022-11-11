ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Australian PM wants to ask China's Xi to lift trade barriers

By ROD McGUIRK
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QwAA_0j6sK14l00

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he would ask Chinese President Xi Jinping to lift billions of dollars in trade barriers in the event that the two leaders hold their first bilateral meeting.

Both leaders will attend a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia and then an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum meeting in Thailand next week.

Albanese was speaking in Sydney before departing Australia on Friday for an East Asia Summit in Cambodia, which Xi is not expected to attend.

A face-to-face meeting between the Chinese and Australian leaders would mark a major reset in a bilateral relationship that plumbed new depths under the nine-year rule of Australia’s previous conservative government.

Beijing had banned minister-to-minister contacts and imposed a series of official and unofficial trade barriers on products including wine, coal, beef, seafood and barley in recent years that cost Australian exporters 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion) a year.

Albanese said a meeting with Xi was “not locked in at this point in time.”

“We obviously will be attending the same conferences, or at least two of them (G-20 and APEC) over the next nine days. And I would welcome a meeting if it occurs over that time,” Albanese said.

China lifting economic sanctions was the first priority in returning to normal relations, he said.

“We have some AU$20 billion of economic sanctions against Australia. That is not in Australia’s interest in terms of our jobs and the economy, but it’s also not in China’s interest,” Albanese said.

“Australia has world class products — in seafood, in meat, in wine, in other products that we export to China. It’s in China’s interest to receive those products, it’s in Australia’s interest to export them. So I’m very hopeful — we’ll continue to put our case that these sanctions are not justified, that they need to be removed,” Albanese added.

Asked what China wanted from Australia to improve relations, Albanese replied: “It’s not up to me to put forward their case.”

“What I want to see with the relationship with China is cooperation where we ... maintain our Australian values where we must,” Albanese said.

Bilateral relations soured over issues including Australian demands for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic, a ban on Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s involvement in the Australian 5G networks on security grounds and recent laws that ban covert foreign interference in domestic politics.

China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said in August that Beijing would discuss with Australia whether conditions were right in November for Albanese to meet Xi during the G-20 summit.

China’s People’s Daily English-language newspaper reported this week that “signs of resetting bilateral ties have emerged” since Albanese’s center-left Labor Party came to power in May.

The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden will hold talks with Xi on Monday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia, their first face-to-face meeting since Biden became president in January 2021.

The meeting would come as competition for influence among South Pacific island nations heightens between China and the United States, with its allies including Australia, since Beijing struck a security pact with the Solomon Islands early this year that has raised fears of a Chinese naval base being established in the region.

Albanese said Australia has “strategic competition in the region” with China.

“China, of course, has changed its position. And it is much more forward-leaning than it was in the past,” Albanese said.

“That has caused tensions in the relationship, and we need to acknowledge that that’s the context in which the relationship exists,” he added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden met Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Global stocks mixed amid inflation hopes, virus unease

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks declined while Europe opened higher Monday as optimism about lower U.S. inflation competed with unease over a rise in Chinese virus cases. London and Frankfurt gained. Shanghai and Tokyo retreated while Hong Kong rose. Oil prices were little-changed. Investors were encouraging by...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Asian benchmarks mixed as markets eye COVID, inflation risks

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed in Monday trading as momentum faded from last week’s rally on Wall Street amid varied sentiments about coronavirus restrictions easing in China and global interest rate increases. Benchmarks fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while rising in Hong...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Thousands join nationalist march on Polish Independence Day

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Tens of thousands in Warsaw marched peacefully Friday in a yearly Independence Day march organized by Polish nationalist groups that included some anti-Ukrainian and anti-European Union slogans. The march is controversial because it’s led by far-right groups and has included violence and white...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Germany's Scholz: Asia-Pacific 'far more than just China'

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Singapore on Monday that his country wants to strengthen its economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing that it is “far more than just China." Scholz was in Singapore on the second leg of...
AFP

Turkey arrests Syrian woman, accuses PKK over Istanbul attack

Turkey on Monday accused a Syrian woman of planting a bomb that killed six people in Istanbul, blaming the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of carrying out the attack. Istiklal Avenue was previously targeted during a campaign of nationwide bombings in 2015-16 that were blamed mostly on the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish militants, killing nearly 500 people and wounding more than 2,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

France and U.K. sign agreement to curb Channel crossings

PARIS — (AP) — The U.K. and French interior ministers signed an agreement on Monday that will see more police patrol beaches in northern France in an attempt to stop people trying to cross the English Channel in small boats — a regular source of friction between the two countries.
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka aims to hike taxes in budget to soften crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president on Monday proposed to more than double the country’s tax revenue as the island nation struggles to come out from its worst economic crisis. Unsustainable debt, a severe balance of payment crisis on top of lingering scars of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a severe shortage of essentials such as fuel, medicine and food, and the soaring prices have caused severe hardships to most Sri Lankans. Presenting the annual budget in Parliament, President Ranil Wickremesinghe put the country’s plight down to the reduction of government revenue and stressed the need to increase it. Wickremesinghe said the country’s revenue has declined significantly to 8.3% of the GDP in 2021, which he said was one of the lowest in the world. He said his government presented revenue measures to correct the 2019 tax cuts on three occasions this year.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

German parliament halts jobless benefit reform plan

BERLIN — (AP) — The German parliament's upper house on Monday halted a proposed reform of the country's unemployment benefit system, a central policy of center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government. Germany's main center-right opposition bloc objects to the overhaul on the grounds that it would reduce pressure and...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

African nations demand more money for removing emissions

SHARM EL-SHEIKH — (AP) — African nations want to increase how much money they receive from schemes that offset greenhouse gas emissions and are looking for ways to address the issue at U.N. climate talks currently underway in Egypt. Carbon offsets, where polluters can effectively cancel out their...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biden touts U.S. climate progress at COP27, unveils new methane plan

President Biden announced by his administration to address climate change in a speech at the United Nations climate change conference on Friday. The new measures include pledging more than $200 million in funding for climate change resilience and adaptation in developing countries, and a new plan to reduce emissions of methane — an especially potent greenhouse gas — from oil and gas infrastructure.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht

BERLIN — (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the "Night of Broken Glass" — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job. Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
136K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy