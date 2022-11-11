Intel Corp. (INTC) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Friday after analysts at JPMorgan resumed their coverage of the chipmaker with an 'underweight' rating. JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur slashed his price target on the stock in half, to $32 each, noting that it may take "several years before Intel is able to reverse the tide to reclaim technology leadership in hopes of regaining market share" following a series of errors in development and production and the rise of data center competitors such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report. Sur had previously pegged Intel at 'Overweight'

