Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Chiawana rolls past Sunnyside to advance in 4A state playoffs
PASCO, Wash.- Saturday afternoon, Chiawana faced an early 7-0 deficit to Sunnyside, and then rattled off 42 straight points to take a commanding lead over the Grizzlies en route to a 49-20 win. Senior Ian Mohl led the way for Chiawana rushing. He scored the Riverhawks' first two touchdowns on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Roundup: Toppenish rally falls short in 24-22 first-round loss
MONTESANO — Rallying with a stout finish wasn’t the problem. Outscoring eighth-seeded Montesano 15-3 in the second half, No. 9 Toppenish made a big charge to take this one to the final seconds but came up short 24-22 in the first round of the Class 1A state football playoffs Friday night.
Yakima Herald Republic
Valley Sports Weekly: Nov. 13, 2022
1st grade boys: West Valley Dragons Green 33, Wildcat Hoopers Toppenish 16; Fast Twitch 18, West Valley Dragons White 16. 2nd grade boys: Prosser Little Mustangs II 27, Grandview LIL Hounds 3; White Swan Cougs 31, Yakima Valley Timberwolves 18. 2nd grade girls: Grandview Hoopstars 8, Grandview Storm 7; 509...
Yakima Herald Republic
Prep football roundup: Montesano holds off Toppenish for 24-22 first-round win
MONTESANO — Rallying with a stout finish wasn't the problem. Outscoring eighth-seeded Montesano 15-3 in the second half, No. 9 Toppenish made a big charge to take this one to the final seconds but came up short 24-22 in the first round of the Class 1A state football playoffs Friday night.
Yakima Herald Republic
John J. Andreotti, 70
John J. Andreotti, 70, of Ellensburg died Tuesday, Nov. 8, at home. Arrangements are by Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg.
Yakima Herald Republic
East Valley school levy expands its small lead, other Yakima County races updated
The East Valley School District levy inched toward passage Friday after the latest update to Tuesday’s election results. And Yakima County District 3 Commissioner LaDon Linde maintained a lead in his race against challenger Steve Saunders. In the tight East Valley race, 50.43% of voters approved the measure. That’s...
Yakima Herald Republic
Joan Gomez Covarrubias
Juan Gomez Covarrubias, 96, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Bellevue. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Claudia R. Fay, 77
Claudia Raydel Fay, 77, of Union Gap died Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nancy J. Jones, 73
Nancy J. Jones, 73, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 4, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gordon R. Wilkins, 94
Gordon R. Wilkins, 94, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, in Redding, Calif. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nancy L. Johnson, 79
Nancy Lou Johnson, 79, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 3, at home. Arrangements are by Keith & Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Yakima Herald Republic
Elaine M. Tsakopoulos, 82
Elaine Marie Tsakopoulos, 82, of Sacramento, Calif., formerly of Yakima, died Friday, Nov. 4, in Sacramento. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Metha M. Zirkle, 50
Metha Marie Zirkle, 50, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 8. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mary Partlow
Mary "Sue" Partlow is soaring with the angels in heaven. Sue passed away peacefully in her sleep, on November 2, 2022. She was 79 years old, and was born in Springfield, Missouri, on May 8, 1943. Her mom and dad, John and Mary Baker, moved from Missouri to Selah, Washington,...
Yakima Herald Republic
IN BASKET: Yakima Federal’s Macias joins housing nonprofit’s board
Derwriter/CRA officer for Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing board of directors. Macias has been with Yakima Federal for eight years, starting as a loan closer before promotions to his present position. Born and raised in Toppenish, he is a first generation Mexican American who can relate to the individuals and families ORFH helps, the organization stated in a news release. He has an associate of arts degre in applied science from Yakima Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lillian Miller
Lillian (Lilly) Miller, 85, longtime resident of Yakima, passed away in peace, on August 18, 2022. Felecia, her granddaughter, was by her side as she departed from our world. Lilly will be deeply missed, by all who knew her. She was born in North Dakota, in 1938. Lilly was raised in Yakima, graduating from catholic school. Choosing nursing as her career. Lilly worked for over 30 years, caring for our local elderly.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Tourism: Managing the destination experience
Yakima Valley Tourism is a nonprofit organization with more than 300 business, community and nonprofit members. We lead the charge for growing and cultivating tourism for all the communities in the Valley. Organizations like ours are recognized as destination marketing organizations, or DMOs. I’ve advocated for many years that the...
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
Comments / 0