News Channel Nebraska
UNK football finishes regular season with dominant 42-0 road win
Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska Kearney football team ran for 357 yards, got a pick six from a defensive end and forced seven punts to blank Northeastern State, 42-0, Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla. This was the regular season finale for both. UNK (8-3) could be selected for one...
News Channel Nebraska
#12 Lopers Face #3 Golden Bears in 1st Round of NCAA volleyball tournament
Kearney, Neb. - The 12th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is in the NCAA Tournament for a 23rd straight season and will battle 3rd-ranked Concordia-St. Paul in the first round of the Central Regional this weekend in Wayne. The 64-team NCAA Tournament field -- eight schools from each of D2 II's eight...
Extra point in Midland basketball overtime win over York irks coach
The one-point difference might not have been significant if the game wasn't so close. But the Midland Warriors won the game over the York Panthers in overtime, 92-87.
KSNB Local4
TOAST Nebraska holds Second annual Holiday Wine Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - TOAST Nebraska returned to Fonner Park, inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center for its second annual Holiday Wine Festival. The event brings all flavors of Nebraska win to Central Nebraska. It is Nebraska’s premiere wine event, that featured 17 wineries, along with boutiques, and other small businesses from across the state.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central School board election up in the air... for now
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central school patrons may have to wait before they learn who will sit on the school board. Four candidates were running for three seats on the board, including incumbents David Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey and challenger Derek Uhrmacher. Unofficial results from Adams County show O’Dey and Uhrmacher with the most votes for two of those seats. But for the third seat, Mucklow has only three more votes than Johnson.
News Channel Nebraska
Judith D. “Judy” Kopke
Hastings resident Judith D. “Judy” Kopke, 81, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Dr. Jim Keck officiating. Private family burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. A book signing will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
News Channel Nebraska
Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
kmaland.com
Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion
(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
1011now.com
Superior winery ‘an escape’ for visitors
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KOLN) - There is much to see and do in Nuckolls County. One spot where people tend to find enjoyment and relaxation is at Superior Estates Winery. We caught up with the winery owner, Kelly Meyer, to learn more about this destination. “My husband and I live in...
News Channel Nebraska
Victor Spady
Hastings resident Victor Spady, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Providence Place, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 17, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery. A book signing will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Victor’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kearney Hub
Northwest newspaper returning digitally following controversial cancellation
The Northwest Viking Saga, the student-run high school newspaper halted allegedly in May because of editorial content, is returning spring semester in a different format. Kirsten Gilliland, advisor and teacher for the newspaper program, confirmed to the Independent Friday night the Saga is returning to Northwest High School’s class offerings next semester, but in a digital incarnation.
fox5ny.com
Dozens of children found working dangerous overnight jobs at meat plants
NEW YORK - A shocking U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered dozens of children as young as 13 years old working dangerous overnight shifts at meat plants. The agency asked a federal court in Nebraska to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc (PSSI). It is one of the nation’s leading providers of food safety sanitation at slaughtering and meat-packing factories.
KSNB Local4
Panel answers questions about Hastings Casino possibilities
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The League of Women voters gathered in the Adams County YWCA on Friday afternoon to bring their questions and concerns about the proposed Hastings Casino. Fielding those questions was a panel of three people connected with the project two from a city perspective and one who...
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
KSNB Local4
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
NebraskaTV
Federal lawsuit filed against GI sanitation company accused of employing minors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a sanitation company, alleging they used child labor to clean a Grand Island meatpacking plant. Federal court records say the U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against Packers Sanitation, Inc. The lawsuit claims Packers Sanitation, which has an office in Grand Island, employed minors under 16 years old — one of which was younger than 14 — to work overnight more than three hours a day and 18 hours a week. Their job allegedly required them to clean the killing floor and power-driven machines, including meat and bone cutting saws, at the Grand Island JBS plant.
