Hastings resident Victor Spady, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Providence Place, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 17, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery. A book signing will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Victor’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO