Latest Gaming News: Dave Bautista makes his stance on ‘Gears of War’ clear, while Mario gives people the middle finger

‘Metal Gear Solid’ creator shares his thoughts on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
In between bouts of creative genius and outlining intricate narratives for his video games, Hideo Kojima spends a lot of his free time watching movies, listening to music, and sharing his thoughts and recommendations on social media. Now, the Metal Gear Solid creator has announced that he found the latest MCU flick a bit surprising due to its “unusual” themes.
A tiresome dystopian saga kicked off the big screen before being killed altogether remains an easy target for haters
It’s common knowledge that Hollywood’s obsession with turning every YA literary saga into a blockbuster franchise yielded a great deal more misses than hits, but few petered out in such embarrassing fashion as The Divergent Series. Things did get off to a solid start, with the first and...
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
‘Pokemon’ fans take to the streets as Ash Ketchum finally achieves his life’s goal
One of the biggest events that happened in Pokémon history was given the sports-like treatment it deserved. During one of the most intense and highly-anticipated battles in the entire franchise, Ash and Leon’s battle was not only broadcast on everyone’s TVs at home, but the showdown was also shown on one of Japan’s busiest streets.
A blood-sucking indie title nips at the heels of ‘God of War’ and ‘Elden Ring’ for Game of the Year
It’s almost hard to believe, but 2022 is almost at a close – and as such, awards season is upon us to celebrate the best video games which captured our hearts over the course of the past twelve months. Elden Ring kicked the year off with an absolute...
A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
One of the decade’s most underrated comedies laughs at financial catastrophe to endure as a cult classic
The Lonely Island have developed a rather unwanted habit on the big screen for crafting widely-adored movies that end up tanking at the box office. The Watch is the odd one out because it was terrible on almost every level, but the comedy trio’s feature-length collaborations on Hot Rod, MacGruber, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping all bombed horrendously in theaters.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer reveals a key part of the credit scene predated Chadwick Boseman’s passing
Naturally, there be spoilers ahoy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from here on out. The opening and closing scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been leaving patrons bawling in the aisles, with the bookending moments of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel paying a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
Latest Marvel News: Everyone hates the same thing about ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ while Emily Blunt grits her teeth through more ‘Fantastic Four’ talk
It’s been a big weekend for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever surprising nobody by busting its fair share of blocks during a record-breaking first weekend in theaters. There’s more going on than just Ryan Coogler’s sequel, though, with Emily Blunt continuing to die a little...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ annihilates the box office with a record-breaking opening weekend
Any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie topping the box office is hardly noteworthy when it’s the bare minimum expected from the all-conquering franchise, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has nonetheless managed to live up to the hype and expectation by setting an impressive record. With an estimated domestic debut of...
Review: Season 3 of ‘Mythic Quest’ will feel like a homecoming for fans
Where is there left to go after every expansion pack has been added on, every side mission explored, and countless cyber trinkets horded – except somewhere new? These and other issues challenge tech boffins Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), as Mythic Quest returns for a third season on Apple.
An impressive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ box office stat could shake Martin Scorsese to his core
Academy-award winning icon and legendary director Martin Scorsese has become the face of the anti-Marvel Cinematic Universe establishment, with the filmmaker flirting perilously close to “old man yells at cloud” territory following his constant criticisms of the all-powerful superhero franchise. He’s found plenty of weapons-grade allies, though, a...
What time is ‘The Walking Dead’ on? How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11
The Walking Dead has been on the air for the last twelve years, and has since spawned numerous spinoffs – both planned, and in active production. However, its flagship series which first premiered in Oct. 2010, is at long last coming to an end – with the final few episodes of season eleven airing soon.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ director blames ‘basement dwellers’ for spreading rumors of disastrous test screenings
Earlier this week, word began sweeping the internet that Indiana Jones 5 had been holding some preliminary test screenings, and things were not looking good for the long-awaited fifth and final installment in the legendary franchise. As the story went, director James Mangold and his team had trialed no less...
When does ‘Manifest’ season 4, part 2 drop on Netflix?
Manifest season four, part one landed on Netflix Nov. 4 and answered a lot of questions while posing some new ones. The series originally aired on NBC for three seasons. Then was canceled until Netflix swooped in and saved it. Season four, part one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger that will have fans salivating for more. The official date for part two hasn’t been announced yet, but following the clues they’ve left behind could point to when we could be expecting it.
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
While we’re all crushing on ‘Wakanda Forever’ villain Namor, shall we reminisce on the time he married his cousin?
Marvel has finally introduced mainstream audiences to Namor the Sub-Mariner in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but there are certain things from the character’s comic book history which absolutely should be left to the sands of time. The most heinous of Namor’s actions in the comic books is when he...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ director James Mangold just let slip when we’ll get our next official look at the film
After starting out playing the character of Indiana Jones way back at the beginning of his acting career, Harrison Ford is back as the intrepid explorer/archeologist for the fifth and final time. The filming for the final installment of the popular franchise finished back in February, and with fans getting impatient with waiting for a look at what’s to come, director James Mangold has finally given the news they’ve all been waiting for.
