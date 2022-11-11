Latest Sci-Fi News: David Tennant’s new ‘Doctor Who’ run begins with a shocking story as ‘Westworld’ fans launch petition to revive the show

Read full article on original website
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
The 10 best Letitia Wright movies and TV shows, ranked
Letitia Wright burst onto the scene in Hollywood as Shuri in Marvel’s Black Panther. However, long before building gadgets and saving Wakanda, Wright made a name for herself in her home of Britain, starring in many emotional dramas and comedies, and becoming one of the rising talents in the 2010s.
‘Andor’ has fans clamoring for a series set during a pivotal time in ‘Star Wars’ history
As recently as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars fans were complaining that the Skywalker Saga was running out of storytelling road. Cramming almost every piece of media into the 67 years between The Phantom Menace and The Rise of Skywalker while keeping everything canon means there aren’t many surprises to be had.
‘Stranger Things’ final season will be a ‘culmination’ of all that came before reveal Duffer brothers
Stranger Things‘ final season will have to be spectacular to cap what has been one of the most well-received television series of the last decade. So how do you do that when there is so much to live up to? Simple, you take what worked from each element before and you bring it all together, which is what The Duffer Brothers have said will happen in season five.
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
One of the decade’s most underrated comedies laughs at financial catastrophe to endure as a cult classic
The Lonely Island have developed a rather unwanted habit on the big screen for crafting widely-adored movies that end up tanking at the box office. The Watch is the odd one out because it was terrible on almost every level, but the comedy trio’s feature-length collaborations on Hot Rod, MacGruber, and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping all bombed horrendously in theaters.
Review: Season 3 of ‘Mythic Quest’ will feel like a homecoming for fans
Where is there left to go after every expansion pack has been added on, every side mission explored, and countless cyber trinkets horded – except somewhere new? These and other issues challenge tech boffins Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), as Mythic Quest returns for a third season on Apple.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer reveals a key part of the credit scene predated Chadwick Boseman’s passing
Naturally, there be spoilers ahoy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from here on out. The opening and closing scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been leaving patrons bawling in the aisles, with the bookending moments of the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel paying a moving tribute to Chadwick Boseman.
A tiresome dystopian saga kicked off the big screen before being killed altogether remains an easy target for haters
It’s common knowledge that Hollywood’s obsession with turning every YA literary saga into a blockbuster franchise yielded a great deal more misses than hits, but few petered out in such embarrassing fashion as The Divergent Series. Things did get off to a solid start, with the first and...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ annihilates the box office with a record-breaking opening weekend
Any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie topping the box office is hardly noteworthy when it’s the bare minimum expected from the all-conquering franchise, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has nonetheless managed to live up to the hype and expectation by setting an impressive record. With an estimated domestic debut of...
What time is ‘The Walking Dead’ on? How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11
The Walking Dead has been on the air for the last twelve years, and has since spawned numerous spinoffs – both planned, and in active production. However, its flagship series which first premiered in Oct. 2010, is at long last coming to an end – with the final few episodes of season eleven airing soon.
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
Who is Himeno in ‘Chainsaw Man?’ Her age, strengths, and more
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man season one, episode five, “GUN DEVIL.”. Himeno in Chainsaw Man has a tragic backstory and a ghostly devil she can summon at will, but she’s not all serious and somber. She’s got a lively personality all her own that obscures a heartbreaking truth that hides beneath the surface.
Every major new character introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s finally here! After years of waiting, the death of its star, and COVID-related issues affecting production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. People are obviously excited about the movie, and it’s expected to make truckloads of money.
‘Constantine’ director surprisingly names Stephen Colbert as a key figure in the sequel’s existence
When the long-awaited sequel was finally confirmed after almost two decades of wishful thinking, the main driving forces behind DC and Warner Bros.’ Constantine sequel were unsurprisingly star Keanu Reeves, writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, and director Francis Lawrence. However, the latter has now named a certain late night talk show host as another pivotal figure.
All the sneaky Easter eggs you missed in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, delivering perhaps the Marvel movie with the single biggest emotional baggage in the process. The loss of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa hangs over the movie from start to finish, something that either results in one of the most poignant and affecting films in the MCU — according to its fans — or an overlong and overburdened entry in the franchise — if you’re one of its detractors.
‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix series cast, release window, plot, and more
Following in the footsteps of several successful film to TV ventures, Guy Ritchie’s 2019 movie, The Gentleman, is making its way to the small screen. The acclaimed crime thriller, that starred Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell, will be adapted for streaming on Netflix with Ritchie and some other familiar faces from the Ritchieverse joining him on the adventure.
A debate around one of horror’s most shocking endings tears open the gates of Hell
Movies can see their entire fate decided by some of the last shots, with all the build-up given the chance to be completely thrown away. Even some of the most esteemed directors of all-time struggle with ending their films, with debate raging again around Sam Raimi’s last outright horror movie Drag Me to Hell. Distinct in Raimi’s filmography as the only time a hero is a victim to such a cruel twist of fate, fans still don’t know how to feel about it all.
A ‘Solo’ hero is back in the ‘Star Wars’ spotlight and facing down the Emperor himself
Solo: A Star Wars Story turned out to be a narrative dead end. After a chaotic production, the film was released in 2018 to a disinterested public and ended up as a shock box office disappointment. Disney and Lucasfilm promptly ditched their plans for a new Star Wars movie each year and refocused on Disney Plus shows, while the dangling plot threads from the movie were all but abandoned.
