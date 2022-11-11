ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

WBB: Purdue Runs By Murray State in 90-61 win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Purdue scored 20 or more points in all four quarters Sunday afternoon to roll to a 90-61 win over Murray State at Mackey Arena. Purdue moved 2-0 for the second straight year under head coach Katie Gearlds. Purdue shot a blistering 50.7% from...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue Keeps the Cannon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The Cannon is coming back to West Lafayette. Purdue went on the road Saturday afternoon and knocked off No. 21 Illinois, 31-24. The Boilermakers became bowl eligible for the fourth time in six seasons under head coach Jeff Brohm. When Purdue (6-4, 4-3) needed...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

VIDEO: Catching up with Zach Edey

Sports 18's Kelly Hallinan catches up with Purdue's 7'4 Center, Zach Edey. Edey dropped a career-high 30 points against Austin Peay and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Boilers. Edey talks to Sports 18 about his path to playing college basketball and the highlight of his career so far. For more...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema voices frustration with officiating after 31-24 loss to Purdue

Purdue flipped the Big Ten West standings on its head with a 31-24 road win over Illinois. The officiating was a big point of emphasis Saturday. The Illini were whistled for 12 penalties resulting in 121 yards. Bret Bielema and the rest of the Illinois coaching staff were visibly frustrated with the officiating. Illinois' vaunted defense was whistled for five costly pass-interference penalties. Prized Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon had an interception taken off the board late in the first half. On the next play, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell found Charlie Jones for a pivotal 32-yard touchdown strike that proved to be the difference in the game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
kvhsathletics.com

Solomey Signs with Purdue!

What a way to start off the wrestling season! Cole Solomey has just signed to wrestle for Purdue. Cole is the first KV wrestler to go to a Big 10 school to wrestle. He is a 3 time state qualifier and was the state Runner-Up last year! Take a look at the announcements that Purdue sent out about their top recruits. Congratulations Cole we are proud of you!
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 11:. Carroll Ft. Wayne def. Lafayette Jeff, 21-20. West Lafayette def. Knox, 55-14. Andrean def. Central Catholic, 30-12. Adams Central def. Carroll, 35-0. Purdue def. Austin Peay, 63-44.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Time to move on from straight ticket voting

I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wyrz.org

B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section

(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana Veterans Home celebrates Veterans' Day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In honor Veterans Day, the Indiana Veterans Home held a public ceremony Friday morning. The IVH saluted all veterans for their service and sacrifice that allows us to keep our freedom. Keynote speaker included Indiana Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Richard Leirer. Leirer...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'

Gov. Eric Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'. Gov. Eric Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election...
INDIANA STATE
beefmagazine.com

Bion breaks ground in Indiana

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology that dramatically reduces environmental impacts and recovers valuable resources, announced it has broken ground on a small commercial-scale Gen3Tech facility that will be located near Fair Oaks, Indiana. Bion expects building construction to be completed by December 15, 2022, with waste processing equipment delivered by mid-January.
FAIR OAKS, IN
Current Publishing

Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition

In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Billionaire donation helps charter school system launch in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott is helping a charter school system expand to the city's north end. Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The $3 million donation came as a surprise to Indianapolis-based Paramount School of Excellence. Paramount will open in...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Grissom Air Reserve Base honors first-ever woman Marine

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday marked the 247 birthday of the US Marine Corps. Marines and other military personnel honored the first-ever woman Marine today at Grissom Air Reserve Base. Kokomo native Opha May Johnson joined the Marine Corps in 1918. Women were prohibited from service prior to that...
KOKOMO, IN

