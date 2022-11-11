WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting led to a crash Thursday in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police received multiple calls regarding a shooting and wreck near South Hawthorne Road. Investigators said the victim was driving on Ebert Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a person in a separate car began shooting at them. The victim was shot and then crashed into another car while trying to get away from the gunfire. The suspect fled the area in their vehicle, according to police.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO