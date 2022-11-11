ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigating fight with weapon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Sundays morning headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a fight involving weapons on Old Rural Hall Road. Police said they got the call around 5:42 a.m. Sunday. Officers did not say what kinds of weapons were involved or if anyone was injured. WXII is working...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between W. Horah and W. Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Winton-Salem police prepping to launch license plate reader

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is planning to implement a new technology system in hopes to decrease crime in the community. The agency has taken part in a Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) pilot program that would use automated license plate readers to identify cars. Officials said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Unmarked police car stolen at a shop during repairs

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Watch Saturday's headlines. High Point police have found an unmarked police car after officials reported it stolen at approximately 5:18 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the Black SUV was at an outside vendor for repairs in the 700 block of South Main Street. The vehicle was...
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at a Greensboro business

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Fatal shooting in Greensboro leaves one person dead

Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived to Pearson St., and Ross Ave in reference to a shooting around 8:30 Friday night. When police arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Nicholas Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin later died...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: 2 people hurt in shooting, crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting led to a crash Thursday in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police received multiple calls regarding a shooting and wreck near South Hawthorne Road. Investigators said the victim was driving on Ebert Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a person in a separate car began shooting at them. The victim was shot and then crashed into another car while trying to get away from the gunfire. The suspect fled the area in their vehicle, according to police.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Two people shot at house party in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury confirmed that two people were shot at a house party on Sunday morning. Neighbors reported “dozens” of shots fired on Messner Street, between W. Horah and W. Monroe. Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. One person...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigating cause of house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened in the 4400 block of South Main Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday. Crews were gathered on scene to put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. This content is imported from Twitter....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Stolen vehicle recovered; driver, passenger face charges

Davie sheriff’s deputies stopping a vehicle reported as stolen discovered a bit more on Nov. 9. At about 2 p.m., deputies stopped the stolen vehicle in the area of US 158 and NC 801. The vehicle was a 2010 Ford Fusion that was occupied by two male subjects from Winston-Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

