Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Waverly’s season ends in loss to Bennington on the road

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KLKN) – The Waverly High School Vikings fell 23-7 on the road to the Bennington Badgers on Friday. In the first quarter, Badgers quarterback Trey Bird handed the ball off to running back Nick Colvert, who rushed all the way for a touchdown on the second play of the game.
WAVERLY, NE
klkntv.com

Light snow potential on Monday

Compared to the single-digit readings that Lincoln Airport reported on Sunday morning, Sunday into the start of the week will have “warmer” temperatures in the upper 20s this time. Columbus and Wahoo also saw single-digit low temperatures to start the day, and this is the first time for us to see actual temperatures that low yet this season.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Veterans Day weekend events happening across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Communities across the state are celebrating Veterans Day weekend. Many are honoring veterans on Friday and throughout the weekend, while others are getting the holiday season underway. OMAHA:. Season of Lights – Sunday, Dusk. Sunday marks the beginning of Midtown Crossing’s Season of Lights....
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: Veterans Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Friday is Veteran’s Day. Please help Channel 8 thank and honor veterans or active military members of your family. Submit photos of your favorite service member to be featured on our Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Veterans Parade highlights service women

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln High’s main parking lot had more traffic coming in than a regular Sunday morning would expect. Volunteers with the Lincoln Veterans Parade spent the cold morning preparing for this afternoon’s event. Parade commander Antonio Marino directed volunteers and parade partners throughout the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Winter is here to stay for the foreseeable future

Winter has finally arrived in full force. Temperatures are starting off in the teens on Friday, with single-digit and subzero wind chills depending on where you are. It will continue to remain cold for the rest of the day on Veteran’s Day. Temperatures will eventually rise into the 30s by afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Wendy’s to start selling its Peppermint Frosty next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season. The fast-food chain has added a new flavored frosty to its menu for a limited time. Starting Tuesday, a peppermint flavored frosty will be available for order. Peppermint is Wendy’s third new frosty flavor...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Small Business Saturday – Wild Bird Habitat Store

The Wild Bird Habitat Store opened on October 1st, 1993 in Lincoln, Nebraska . The vision statement of Wild Bird Habitat at that time is the same vision we embrace today…. “The Wild Bird Habitat Store is committed to providing quality products, service, and information to create a rewarding and educational backyard bird feeding experience that will last a lifetime. WBH believes that when people successfully attract birds to their backyards, it will generate an awareness for birds and other wildlife that goes beyond the limits of their backyard, state lines, and national borders. WBH’s primary interest is the conservation of birds and bird habitats both now and for future generations. We will strive to accomplish this by offering a variety of quality backyard wildlife products at competitive prices, guaranteed service after the sale, and encourage young and old alike to better understand and enjoy the natural community we are all a part of.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two injured in early morning crash in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th and O Streets. According to LPD, the crash happened around 2:16 a.m. Saturday when a white Ford Escape hit the rear of a gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue had...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two-vehicle crash closes part of south 9th St. Saturday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash closed south 9th street for a half-hour Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:07 p.m. when a black SUV attempted to turn left from B street, colliding with a grey sedan. The driver of the grey sedan was rescued from their vehicle...
LINCOLN, NE

