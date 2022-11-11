Read full article on original website
Lincoln Parkview Christian defeats SEM to go to first football title game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With a shot at the six-man state title game and a little revenge on the line, Parkview Christian came into its game against Sumner-Eddyville-Miller on Friday hungry for a win. With the wind blowing and the frigid air nipping at the Patriots’ faces, it wasn’t...
Waverly’s season ends in loss to Bennington on the road
BENNINGTON, Neb. (KLKN) – The Waverly High School Vikings fell 23-7 on the road to the Bennington Badgers on Friday. In the first quarter, Badgers quarterback Trey Bird handed the ball off to running back Nick Colvert, who rushed all the way for a touchdown on the second play of the game.
Alex Gordon, Jeff Christy to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three Husker legends will be forever memorialized in the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame. Alex Gordon, Jeff Christy and Jeff Leise are among the seven-member 2022 class, which will be inducted in Beatrice on Sunday. Gordan played at Lincoln Southeast before coming to Nebraska. He...
Veterans walk from Lincoln to Waverly to raise awareness for post-service care
WOODLAWN, Neb. (KLKN) — As part of a larger journey from Wyoming to Nebraska, Jason Hanner walked from Lincoln to Waverly to raise awareness of health problems military service people face after returning home. Starting out at the Casey’s General Store in Woodlawn, just northwest of Lincoln, Hanner and...
Light snow potential on Monday
Compared to the single-digit readings that Lincoln Airport reported on Sunday morning, Sunday into the start of the week will have “warmer” temperatures in the upper 20s this time. Columbus and Wahoo also saw single-digit low temperatures to start the day, and this is the first time for us to see actual temperatures that low yet this season.
Veterans Day weekend events happening across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Communities across the state are celebrating Veterans Day weekend. Many are honoring veterans on Friday and throughout the weekend, while others are getting the holiday season underway. OMAHA:. Season of Lights – Sunday, Dusk. Sunday marks the beginning of Midtown Crossing’s Season of Lights....
‘It doesn’t matter on the weather’: Veterans walk 3 miles on frigid Lincoln morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of veterans braved wind chills as low as 8 degrees Friday morning on a 3-mile walk from Memorial Stadium to the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park. One veteran who walked today was William S. Duffield II, an army combat engineer who fought...
Josh Collingsworth Memorial Foundation hosts dance competition for annual benefit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation held “Dancing with the Star City Benefit” Saturday evening to support Josh the Otter and Float for Life. The fundraiser was a friendly dance competition between well-known community members in Lincoln, such as State Senator Suzanne Geist and...
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
Title IX protest planned at Doane University Monday as students call for overdue change
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Doane University students say they’re holding a protest on Monday in hopes of convincing its president to hire a Title IX coordinator. The civil rights law enacted in 1972 prohibits discrimination against students and staff based on sex at any school that receives federal government funding.
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: Veterans Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Friday is Veteran’s Day. Please help Channel 8 thank and honor veterans or active military members of your family. Submit photos of your favorite service member to be featured on our Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.
Lincoln Veterans Parade highlights service women
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln High’s main parking lot had more traffic coming in than a regular Sunday morning would expect. Volunteers with the Lincoln Veterans Parade spent the cold morning preparing for this afternoon’s event. Parade commander Antonio Marino directed volunteers and parade partners throughout the...
Winter is here to stay for the foreseeable future
Winter has finally arrived in full force. Temperatures are starting off in the teens on Friday, with single-digit and subzero wind chills depending on where you are. It will continue to remain cold for the rest of the day on Veteran’s Day. Temperatures will eventually rise into the 30s by afternoon.
‘It’s awesome to watch them take over’: Students become entrepreneurs for fall business fair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Acton Academy in south Lincoln gave its students the opportunity to become entrepreneurs Saturday. Seventy-five kids were able to sell products to real customers, learning the ins and outs of business management. “Children are capable of far more than we give them credit for, and...
Fight between siblings leads to threats with a loaded gun, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested early Friday morning after fighting his brother and pointing a gun at people in his home, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to a home near 53rd Street and Old Cheney Road just after 3 a.m. on a report of two siblings fighting.
Brick Days inspires those of all ages to build with Legos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — On the front of each box of Legos, it says the product is for those ages four and up. That sentiment rang true as fans of all ages gathered at the Lancaster Event Center this weekend for Brick Days. Brick Days organizer Daniel Schmidt said...
Wendy’s to start selling its Peppermint Frosty next week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season. The fast-food chain has added a new flavored frosty to its menu for a limited time. Starting Tuesday, a peppermint flavored frosty will be available for order. Peppermint is Wendy’s third new frosty flavor...
Small Business Saturday – Wild Bird Habitat Store
The Wild Bird Habitat Store opened on October 1st, 1993 in Lincoln, Nebraska . The vision statement of Wild Bird Habitat at that time is the same vision we embrace today…. “The Wild Bird Habitat Store is committed to providing quality products, service, and information to create a rewarding and educational backyard bird feeding experience that will last a lifetime. WBH believes that when people successfully attract birds to their backyards, it will generate an awareness for birds and other wildlife that goes beyond the limits of their backyard, state lines, and national borders. WBH’s primary interest is the conservation of birds and bird habitats both now and for future generations. We will strive to accomplish this by offering a variety of quality backyard wildlife products at competitive prices, guaranteed service after the sale, and encourage young and old alike to better understand and enjoy the natural community we are all a part of.
Two injured in early morning crash in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th and O Streets. According to LPD, the crash happened around 2:16 a.m. Saturday when a white Ford Escape hit the rear of a gray Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue had...
Two-vehicle crash closes part of south 9th St. Saturday afternoon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash closed south 9th street for a half-hour Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:07 p.m. when a black SUV attempted to turn left from B street, colliding with a grey sedan. The driver of the grey sedan was rescued from their vehicle...
