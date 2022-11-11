Tonight on AEW Rampage, they announced the lineup for next Wednesdays AEW Dynamite and it looks great on paper. All the stars are out as we will hear from Jon Moxley, MJF, Britt Baker, Saraya and Samoa Joe. Plus, The Acclaimed will drop their brand new music video. When it comes to matches, we have some bangers on tap when Toni Storm battles the Bunny in a Title Eliminator match, Bandido goes one-on-one against Ethan Page in the Semi-Finals in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevarra and lastly, gold is on the line when Death Triangle defends their Trios Championships against a returning Top Flight and independent standout, AR Fox. You can see the full lineup below.

2 DAYS AGO