Stone Cold Steve Austin Believes John Cena Is Responsible For A Culture Change In Pro Wrestling
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin returned to in-ring action earlier this year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of being away from the ring. Steve Austin appeared on Complex stating that the 16-time World Champion has been responsible for bring a cultural change to professional wrestling. “I think the sneaker...
Big Singles Match Set For RAW, Miz TV Scheduled
RAW has a big match planned. Tonight on SmackDown, it was announced that this Monday on RAW, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins will square off in singles action. Last week, The Judgment Day almost answered Seth Rollins United States Championship Open Challenge until The OC and AJ Styles stopped it from happening. But, Balor has his chance to get his hands on Rollins this Monday. Plus, Miz TV was also promoted for the show. Miz defeated Johnny Gargano in singles action last week, and we know Dexter Lumis is looming!
Saraya Was Inspired By Stone Cold Steve Austin To Get Her Neck Re-Assessed
Saraya was inspired by one of the greatest of all time making a return. Saraya made a recent appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette where she discussed her return to wrestling. She revealed that watching Stone Cold Steve Austin return to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to get her neck re-assessed.
AEW Dynamite Lineup Revealed, Returning Tag Team In Action
Tonight on AEW Rampage, they announced the lineup for next Wednesdays AEW Dynamite and it looks great on paper. All the stars are out as we will hear from Jon Moxley, MJF, Britt Baker, Saraya and Samoa Joe. Plus, The Acclaimed will drop their brand new music video. When it comes to matches, we have some bangers on tap when Toni Storm battles the Bunny in a Title Eliminator match, Bandido goes one-on-one against Ethan Page in the Semi-Finals in the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevarra and lastly, gold is on the line when Death Triangle defends their Trios Championships against a returning Top Flight and independent standout, AR Fox. You can see the full lineup below.
Live SmackDown Results – 11/11/22 – Tag Title Match, World Cup And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is a stacked affair. We will see a title match, the beginning of a tournament and a number one contenders match on tonight’s show. This article will be updated as the show airs. The Usos vs New Day kick things off for...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Tickets Will Go on Sale Tomorrow For LIVE Sacrifice Event + TV Tapings in March 2023 For Return to Canada
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce tickets go on sale TOMORROW their return to Canada for the first time in over 2 years. The IMPACT Wrestling talent and staff returns for a LIVE Sacrifice Event on Friday, March 24th, followed by a Sacrifice Fallout TV taping on Saturday March 25th; both events will be hosted at St Clair’s College.
NXT Level Up Results (11/11/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 11. Matches were taped on November 8 at the WWE Performance Center. The show aired on Peacock. The results from the show can be found below. – Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson. –...
Wrestling REVOLVER Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em Results (11/12/22)
Wrestling REVOLVER held its Smoke Em If You Got Em event on November 12 from Calumet Center in Dayton, OH. The event aired on FITE+. Full results for the show can be found below. – “Speeball” Mike Bailey def. Jake Crist. – Allie Katch defeated Jessicka. – Damian...
WWE World Cup Matches Set For Next Week’s SmackDown
Tonight on SmackDown, they announced some matches for next Friday’s show and the continuation of the WWE World Cup. WWE’s World Cup Tournament started tonight with both Santos Escobar and Braun Strowman advancing. Now, we know the rest of the matches. Next week, Mustafa Ali will battle Ricochet in a first round match and Butch will take on Sami Zayn in first round action. Also, it was announced that after Shotzi won the number one contenders shot to face Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series, Shotzi will have to go one on one with Shayna Baszler. This comes after Shayna choked out Shotzi on tonight’s edition of SmackDown while Ronda Rousey watched on.
AEW Rampage To Have Special Start Time On 11/25
AEW will have a new time slot on Black Friday. AEW Rampage’s usual timeslot is 10PM every Friday on TNT. But, on November 25th, that seemingly won’t be the case. The schedule on TNT’s official website lists 4 p.m. ET as the start time for the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage. Two NHL games are listed on the schedule for November 25th, the first starts at 5 p.m. ET, and the post-show coverage is set to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. AEW has not officially announced the move as of this writing.
Santos Escobar Advances In The WWE World Cup
Tonight on SmackDown, Santos Escobar and Shinsuke Nakamura battled in the first round of the SmackDown World Cup. Legado Del Fantasma was at ringside and did make their presence known in the match, which ended up paying dividends for Santos as he hit a Phantom Driver off the top rope for a victory. Santos Escobar now advances to the second round of the WWE World Cup against an unnamed opponent at this time. The bracket has not yet been revealed.
Indus Sher Booked To Wrestle Their First Tag Team Match Since 2020 On 11/15 WWE NXT
Welcome back, Indus Sher. Indus Sher, consisting of Veer Mahaan and Sanga, will be returning to competition in their first tag team match on television since 2020. Sanga and Veer recently reunited on NXT after Veer’s short run as a singles star on RAW. Now, WWE announced on social media that they will be in a tag team match on Tuesday, November 15th edition of WWE NXT.
WWE Planning On Bringing In A Lot Of Celebrities For WrestleMania 39
WWE’s busiest period of the year is only a few weeks away, with the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania 39 coming up. The company will host its biggest annual event on April 1st and 2nd, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Dave Meltzer recently discussed WrestleMania 39 in...
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/12/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Showdown series on November 12. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Kenny King defeats Che...
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 2 Matches for Kentucky Chaos TV Taping for 11/19
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account and announced that Savannah Evans will be taking on Taya Valkyrie at the Kentucky Chaos television tapings on 11/19, which is the day after the LIVE Overdrive event. Savannah recently defeated Jessicka on the 11/3 episode of IMPACTonAXSTV. Jessicka...
NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL (11/12/22): Valerie Loureda Debuts
NXT held a live event on November 12 from Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. You can read the full results for the live event below. – Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) def. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Valerie Loureda. – Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon.
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 36 Results – 11/12/22
ICW No Holds Barred Volume 36 was held on Saturday November 12th, 2022 from Skid Row Academy in Westville, New Jersey. The event aired live on IWTV. Below are the quick results for ICW NHB Volume 36:. AKIRA defeated Bam Sullivan. Aaron Williams defeated Gary Jay. Kristian Ross defeated Chris...
Cody Rhodes Says He Was A “True Heel” In AEW
Rhodes was frequently booed in AEW during the tail end of his run with the company. Fans simply wanted him to turn heel no matter what, but that never happened, at least, not in an obvious fashion to fans. Rhodes took to Twitter and claimed that he was a true...
OWA Fight 4 Pride Results (11/11/22)
Ohio Wrestling Alliance held its OWA Fight 4 Pride event on November 11 from the King of Clubs in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Isaiah Broner def. Ashton Starr. – Pretty Flawless def. The Ody. –...
Saraya Speaks On Wanting To Do More Character Work And Stipulation Matches In AEW
Saraya announced this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite that she is cleared to wrestle and will battle Britt Baker at AEW’s upcoming Full Gear Pay-Per-View. Saraya sat down to speak on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where she discussed her return to the ring. She also made it clear that she wants to compete in stipulation matches, as she didn’t get a chance to do that during her WWE run. She also says that she’s excited about doing more character work with an evolved version of who she was as Paige in WWE.
