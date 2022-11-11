BOLIVAR, MO. (WFIE) - It was a big night for the Kentucky Wesleyan Women’s Basketball team on Saturday, as they not only took down Southwest Baptist 90-67, but senior star Tahlia Walton became just the 20th player in KWC Women’s Basketball history to reach that coveted milestone. She reached it with one of the most efficient performances of her career, scoring 19 points on 8-for-8 shooting. Her 1,013 career points now puts her at 19th all-time in scoring. She also tied the school record for field goal percentage in a game, as only Kerrie Moore in 1992 made at least eight shots while not missing a single one.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO