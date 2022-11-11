Read full article on original website
USI celebrates historic day as men’s basketball program tips off new era
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The move to NCAA Division I opened a lot of new and exciting doors for the sports programs at the University of Southern Indiana, and the transition has been a fairly smooth one so far. The USI men’s basketball team continued to get its first taste...
Aces men’s soccer falls in MVC Championship, 1-0, to Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, MO. (WFIE) - In a season filled with impressive efforts, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team turned-in another, ultimately falling to top-seed and host Missouri State, 1-0, in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship final on Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Mo. ”I can’t say enough about the guys...
Eagles earn historic program win Friday against the Leathernecks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball earned an 88-75 victory in front of a loud home crowd at Screaming Eagles Arena Friday night against Western Illinois University, securing a historic first win as an NCAA Division I program against another D-I school. Southern Indiana had...
Aces Volleyball sweeps past Belmont
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hitting .317 with 19 kills, four aces and four digs, Giulia Cardona paced the University of Evansville volleyball team to a 3-0 victory over Belmont on Saturday evening inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Cardona’s final tally led all players. Alondra Vazquez finished with 12 kills and a...
USI Volleyball wraps up its season at SIU-Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-28, 1-17 OVC) finishes the 2022 campaign with a 3-2 loss (19-25, 29-27, 19-25, 25-23, 10-15) to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (13-16, 8-10 OVC) Saturday afternoon at First Community Arena. The Screaming Eagles earned one win in 18 league matches to claim 10th in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Walton tops 1,000-point mark as KWC Women’s hoops downs SW Baptist
BOLIVAR, MO. (WFIE) - It was a big night for the Kentucky Wesleyan Women’s Basketball team on Saturday, as they not only took down Southwest Baptist 90-67, but senior star Tahlia Walton became just the 20th player in KWC Women’s Basketball history to reach that coveted milestone. She reached it with one of the most efficient performances of her career, scoring 19 points on 8-for-8 shooting. Her 1,013 career points now puts her at 19th all-time in scoring. She also tied the school record for field goal percentage in a game, as only Kerrie Moore in 1992 made at least eight shots while not missing a single one.
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
KWC Men’s Basketball falls to Illinois-Springfield at Midwest Region Crossover
KENSOHA, WI. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team failed to find their shooting touch on Saturday night, shooting just 34% from the field en-route to a 70-58 loss to the Illinois-Springfield Prairie Stars. UIS moves to 2-0 on the young season while Wesleyan falls to 0-2. Ben...
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Triton Central's gutsy performance comes up just short in regional championship
FAIRLAND – Despite a rash of injuries, a run of sickness and a steady 20-mile-per hour wind, Triton Central nearly overcame one of the top programs in Class 2A. Bad timing finally caught up to the Tigers, who lost the regional championship game Friday at Mendenhall Field to Evansville Mater Dei, 35-28.
2 people shot in Henderson
USI Public Safety officer unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. He had worked at the University of Southern Indiana for a long time and had also served many years with the McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department. USI Public Safety are calling his passing “unexpected”. […]
VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Diamond Avenue and St. Joseph Avenue. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the man on the motorcycle has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. We are...
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
Aces give Billikens good fight in road loss
ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - Holding a 4-point lead near the midway point of the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team gave Saint Louis all it could handle before a 26-2 run lifted the Billikens to an 83-65 win on Saturday inside Chaifetz Arena. “Saint Louis...
Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow fell Saturday morning across the Tri-State. It caused slush on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, but roads are now clear. Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they had a handful of slide-off reports. They say none of them involved any injuries. Early Saturday morning, dispatchers...
Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward
Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals
The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
Noco Park to host winter season event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Noco Park is back this year with another winter event called Mount Noco. Mount Noco is a ski lodge-themed exhibit and dining experience in downtown Evansville. On their website, the exhibit will feature a two-course meal, cocktail drinks, and hot chocolate. Children events include an entrée...
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An investigation into a shooting is underway in Henderson County. Authorities say two people were shot. We’re told no arrests have been made. We have an update on an officer-involved shooting in Tell City. Troopers say the incident left the 22-year-old suspect dead, and several police cars...
