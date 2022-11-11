ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Aces men’s soccer falls in MVC Championship, 1-0, to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (WFIE) - In a season filled with impressive efforts, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team turned-in another, ultimately falling to top-seed and host Missouri State, 1-0, in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship final on Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Mo. ”I can’t say enough about the guys...
Eagles earn historic program win Friday against the Leathernecks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball earned an 88-75 victory in front of a loud home crowd at Screaming Eagles Arena Friday night against Western Illinois University, securing a historic first win as an NCAA Division I program against another D-I school. Southern Indiana had...
Aces Volleyball sweeps past Belmont

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hitting .317 with 19 kills, four aces and four digs, Giulia Cardona paced the University of Evansville volleyball team to a 3-0 victory over Belmont on Saturday evening inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Cardona’s final tally led all players. Alondra Vazquez finished with 12 kills and a...
USI Volleyball wraps up its season at SIU-Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Volleyball (1-28, 1-17 OVC) finishes the 2022 campaign with a 3-2 loss (19-25, 29-27, 19-25, 25-23, 10-15) to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (13-16, 8-10 OVC) Saturday afternoon at First Community Arena. The Screaming Eagles earned one win in 18 league matches to claim 10th in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Walton tops 1,000-point mark as KWC Women’s hoops downs SW Baptist

BOLIVAR, MO. (WFIE) - It was a big night for the Kentucky Wesleyan Women’s Basketball team on Saturday, as they not only took down Southwest Baptist 90-67, but senior star Tahlia Walton became just the 20th player in KWC Women’s Basketball history to reach that coveted milestone. She reached it with one of the most efficient performances of her career, scoring 19 points on 8-for-8 shooting. Her 1,013 career points now puts her at 19th all-time in scoring. She also tied the school record for field goal percentage in a game, as only Kerrie Moore in 1992 made at least eight shots while not missing a single one.
Owensboro, KY Baseball Team Smoking Up Delicious Hams for Your Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and you're likely planning your menu. Well, if you're like me and want to save some precious time and energy, check this out!. The Post 9 American Legion Bombers baseball team here in Owensboro is selling 8-9 pound smoked hams for your Thanksgiving table. And, like they've done in the last couple of years, they are also smoking up smoked bologna rolls.
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.

USI celebrates historic day as men’s basketball program tips off new era. USI celebrates historic day as men’s basketball program tips off new era. VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond and St. Joseph Ave. Updated: 7 hours ago. VCSO: Man injured after overturning motorcycle on Diamond...
2 people shot in Henderson

Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. Castle marching band reaches finals at Grand Nationals in Indianapolis. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. 1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville. Construction worker hit by car in Warrick Co. Updated: 6...
USI Public Safety officer unexpectedly passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. He had worked at the University of Southern Indiana for a long time and had also served many years with the McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department. USI Public Safety are calling his passing “unexpected”. […]
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
Aces give Billikens good fight in road loss

ST. LOUIS, MO. (WFIE) - Holding a 4-point lead near the midway point of the second half, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team gave Saint Louis all it could handle before a 26-2 run lifted the Billikens to an 83-65 win on Saturday inside Chaifetz Arena. “Saint Louis...
Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow fell Saturday morning across the Tri-State. It caused slush on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, but roads are now clear. Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they had a handful of slide-off reports. They say none of them involved any injuries. Early Saturday morning, dispatchers...
Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward

Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach …. Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach explosion and warehouse fire. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of …. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of harmful material to a minor. IU 2023 Economic Forecast. Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul...
Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals

The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
Noco Park to host winter season event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Noco Park is back this year with another winter event called Mount Noco. Mount Noco is a ski lodge-themed exhibit and dining experience in downtown Evansville. On their website, the exhibit will feature a two-course meal, cocktail drinks, and hot chocolate. Children events include an entrée...
Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - An investigation into a shooting is underway in Henderson County. Authorities say two people were shot. We’re told no arrests have been made. We have an update on an officer-involved shooting in Tell City. Troopers say the incident left the 22-year-old suspect dead, and several police cars...
