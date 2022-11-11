Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii
HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings men upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos
LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0. Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz had 12 points...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings opens men's basketball season with win
LACEY, Wash. — Montana State Billings officially opened its men's basketball season Friday afternoon with a 70-65 victory over Holy Names University at the Saint Martin's Crossover Tournament. Carrington Wiggins led the way for the Yellowjackets with 16 points and six rebounds. MSUB led by as many as 20...
406mtsports.com
State A volleyball: Billings Central rallies around 'believe and commit' for third straight title
BOZEMAN — The Billings Central volleyball team was in perfect team-picture formation with seniors Alexa Williams, Ruby Gray and Ally Foster kneeling in front holding the Class A state championship trophy and surrounded by teammates and coaches. Several camera frames were clicked off before it started to dawn on...
406mtsports.com
Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale
BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
406mtsports.com
State AA volleyball: Billings West reaches title match; Billings Senior, Great Falls CMR want to get there
BOZEMAN — Options, options, so many options. Billings West setter Addie Allen seemed to have a smorgasbord of hitters to turn to Friday night, and Billings Senior didn’t have an answer. As a result, the Golden Bears are in the Class AA championship match for the second year...
406mtsports.com
2022 Class AA volleyball tournament
Coverage of the 2022 Class AA state volleyball tournament Nov. 10-12, 2022 in Bozeman. State AA volleyball: Great Falls CMR, Bozeman Gallatin remain standing in loser-out action. MIKE SCHERTING 406mtsports.com. Updated 3 hrs ago. See who is moving on through the Class AA state tournament. Updated 42 min ago. State...
406mtsports.com
State AA volleyball: Billings Senior fights its way back to the top with title win over Billings West
BOZEMAN — Piper Jette came up with the critical tie-breaking block and Billings Senior teammate Leela Ormsby shoved Jette with such celebratory force that Jette was nearly knocked off her feet. Mere moments later, nearly 6½ hours after the Broncs first began playing volleyball Saturday at the Class AA...
406mtsports.com
State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies
BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
406mtsports.com
State A volleyball: Billings Central reaches seventh straight title match with win over Hardin; Havre still alive
BOZEMAN — Ruby Gray’s serve hit the top of the net and then the volleyball clawed its way up and over, falling to the floor before anyone on the other side could make a real play for it. And with that, two-time defending Class A champion Billings Central...
406mtsports.com
Class A football: Billings Central knocks off defending champ Hamilton to advance to title game
HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Nov. 12)
BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Ella Kincaid 2; Addie Falls Down 1; Piper Jette 1; Leela Ormsby 1. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 55; Ava Thompson 2. Digs – Ava Thompson 27; Ella Kincaid 23; Rylee Kogolshak 23. Kills – Piper Jette 17; Izzy Ping 14; Leela Ormsby 13. Blocks – Leela Ormsby 15; Rylee Kogolshak 7; Ella Kincaid 4; Piper Jette 4.
406mtsports.com
State C volleyball: Bridger tops Manhattan Christian to move into title match
BOZEMAN — Bridger and Manhattan Christian find themselves in familiar territory after both securing themselves a shot at the trophies Friday at the Class C state volleyball tournament. Bridger (the 2020 champions) defeated Manhattan Christian 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 to make sure they will play in the championship at...
406mtsports.com
State C volleyball: Manhattan Christian wins back-to-back championships with two-game victory over Bridger
BOZEMAN — Going the long way around isn't anything new for the Manhattan Christian Eagles. All three of their previous titles (2011, 2019 and 2021) had each come after they fell in the undefeated semifinal on Friday night of the state volleyball tournament. So Saturday morning with their title...
406mtsports.com
From slow start to semifinal, Froid-Lake football is in the thick of another 6-Man title race
BILLINGS — Froid-Medicine Lake football has been in this spot before. Just maybe not in this exact situation. The most dominant force in Montana 6-Man football over the past two seasons, the Redhawks are back-to-back defending state champions in the class, having romped to a 24-game winning streak in that time that extended all the way into this year.
KHQ Right Now
Stanwood fullback Ryder Bumgarner proves too much, Mt. Spokane falls in State 3A first-round matchup
When a team lines up in an offensive formation that originated in the 1800s and led to championships in the 1940s, you know what they are going to do. Greater Spokane League champion Mt. Spokane knew what to expect from its State 3A first-round opponent. Stanwood just executed its game plan to perfection.
406mtsports.com
After serving in the Army, Rocky football's Colten Craig finds calm in the chaos
BILLINGS — Colten Craig stares down the Herb Klindt Field turf ready to hit somebody. Seeing most of his action this year on special teams for the Rocky Mountain College football team, despite his freshman designation, Craig isn't the typical wide-eyed first-year player. He has a fierce, laser-focused intensity as he waits for the snap, sometimes slapping a teammate on the helmet as a way to release tension.
406mtsports.com
State B volleyball: Huntley Project repeats to win 14th title against Shepherd, Townsend 3rd
BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd added two more games to their tally Saturday at the Class B tournament to bring their season total to 11 meetings. Their final two meetings lived up to the hype as both fan bases cheered their teams on loudly, seated right next to each other on the north end of the the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, much like their home locations around 160 miles to the east.
Stolen election claims peddled from pulpit in some western Washington churches
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Cowboy Church in Skagit County celebrates its rural roots, gathering every Sunday in a horse arena on the family farm of Pastor Roy Swihart. Last year, 500 people filed into the Cowboy Church for a service of a different kind. They listened for hours...
Chronicle
Wolves Upended in First Round by Lions
LYN — Lane Heeringa 1-yard run, PAT failed. LYN — Brant Heppner 26-yard pass to Isaiah Stanley, PAT good. LYN — Heppner 5-yard pass to Campbell Nolte, PAT good. Facing an uphill battle against No. 1 Lynden, the No. 16 Black Hills football team’s cinderella run to the state playoffs came to a crashing halt in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, 54-7.
Comments / 0