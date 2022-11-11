ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos

LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0. Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz had 12 points...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings opens men's basketball season with win

LACEY, Wash. — Montana State Billings officially opened its men's basketball season Friday afternoon with a 70-65 victory over Holy Names University at the Saint Martin's Crossover Tournament. Carrington Wiggins led the way for the Yellowjackets with 16 points and six rebounds. MSUB led by as many as 20...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale

BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

2022 Class AA volleyball tournament

Coverage of the 2022 Class AA state volleyball tournament Nov. 10-12, 2022 in Bozeman. State AA volleyball: Great Falls CMR, Bozeman Gallatin remain standing in loser-out action. MIKE SCHERTING 406mtsports.com. Updated 3 hrs ago. See who is moving on through the Class AA state tournament. Updated 42 min ago. State...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies

BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
SHEPHERD, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Nov. 12)

BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Ella Kincaid 2; Addie Falls Down 1; Piper Jette 1; Leela Ormsby 1. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 55; Ava Thompson 2. Digs – Ava Thompson 27; Ella Kincaid 23; Rylee Kogolshak 23. Kills – Piper Jette 17; Izzy Ping 14; Leela Ormsby 13. Blocks – Leela Ormsby 15; Rylee Kogolshak 7; Ella Kincaid 4; Piper Jette 4.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

State C volleyball: Bridger tops Manhattan Christian to move into title match

BOZEMAN — Bridger and Manhattan Christian find themselves in familiar territory after both securing themselves a shot at the trophies Friday at the Class C state volleyball tournament. Bridger (the 2020 champions) defeated Manhattan Christian 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 to make sure they will play in the championship at...
MANHATTAN, MT
406mtsports.com

From slow start to semifinal, Froid-Lake football is in the thick of another 6-Man title race

BILLINGS — Froid-Medicine Lake football has been in this spot before. Just maybe not in this exact situation. The most dominant force in Montana 6-Man football over the past two seasons, the Redhawks are back-to-back defending state champions in the class, having romped to a 24-game winning streak in that time that extended all the way into this year.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

After serving in the Army, Rocky football's Colten Craig finds calm in the chaos

BILLINGS — Colten Craig stares down the Herb Klindt Field turf ready to hit somebody. Seeing most of his action this year on special teams for the Rocky Mountain College football team, despite his freshman designation, Craig isn't the typical wide-eyed first-year player. He has a fierce, laser-focused intensity as he waits for the snap, sometimes slapping a teammate on the helmet as a way to release tension.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Huntley Project repeats to win 14th title against Shepherd, Townsend 3rd

BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd added two more games to their tally Saturday at the Class B tournament to bring their season total to 11 meetings. Their final two meetings lived up to the hype as both fan bases cheered their teams on loudly, seated right next to each other on the north end of the the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, much like their home locations around 160 miles to the east.
SHEPHERD, MT
Chronicle

Wolves Upended in First Round by Lions

LYN — Lane Heeringa 1-yard run, PAT failed. LYN — Brant Heppner 26-yard pass to Isaiah Stanley, PAT good. LYN — Heppner 5-yard pass to Campbell Nolte, PAT good. Facing an uphill battle against No. 1 Lynden, the No. 16 Black Hills football team’s cinderella run to the state playoffs came to a crashing halt in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, 54-7.
LYNDEN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy