With harvest complete and current strong demand, the outlook for the soybean market looks to be a little brighter than it is for corn. “Soybeans have a little bit better outlook, which is kind of surprising,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “Production is going to be fairly decent, probably average or maybe a little below the trend line yields. But what we’re looking at is strong demand and that’s really helping to keep that soybean market firm.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO