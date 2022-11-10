Read full article on original website
Crop markets mixed as oil prices fall
Crude oil prices fell “hard” today, CHS Hedging said, as natural gas prices gave up their early gains. “The dollar index had a small bounce from Friday’s steep losses.”. The grain export agreement in Ukraine is continuing to be discussed between Russia, Ukraine and the UN,...
Canola prices staying within summer range
Canola prices attempted a breakout of the summer trading range in recent weeks but have lost potential momentum to move beyond a January contract price of $900 per metric ton (MT). Canola is at the upper end of the price range compared to other oilseeds and this is likely the main reason it has not moved higher. Recent weakness in crude oil has also hampered all vegetable oil prices.
Durum market seeing upward price movement
After seeing prices slip slightly during harvest, the durum market is again experiencing some upward price movement. As of Nov. 7, cash prices to producers ranged from $9 to $10, although most of the bids were trending closer to $10 for top milling grade durum, according to Erica Olson, market development and research manager for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, who said that’s about 50 cents higher than it has been in the last couple weeks.
Outlook for soybeans a little brighter than for corn
With harvest complete and current strong demand, the outlook for the soybean market looks to be a little brighter than it is for corn. “Soybeans have a little bit better outlook, which is kind of surprising,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, Fargo, N.D. “Production is going to be fairly decent, probably average or maybe a little below the trend line yields. But what we’re looking at is strong demand and that’s really helping to keep that soybean market firm.”
Sunflower producers making good harvest progress
Unusually warm, dry weather this fall has allowed the region’s sunflower producers to make a good deal of headway with this year’s harvest. “Very favorable weather conditions in the past week allowed sunflower producers to make good harvest progress,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association (NSA), writing in the Nov. 7 NSA newsletter. “Harvest advanced 24 percent to 61 percent complete for the week ending Oct. 28.”
