How Jeanine Lobell Built a Beauty Empire—Twice

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Refinery29

14 Sporty Sunglasses To Channel This Fall’s Biggest Eyewear Trend

This fall’s trendiest sunglasses are made for adventure. Usually relegated to gas stations or Olympic athletes, sporty eyewear is fast becoming the season’s must-have. According to global shopping platform Lyst, searches for “sports,” “wraparound,” and “rave” shades have spiked this year, thanks to Balenciaga’s trendy swift oval sunglasses, which celebs like Kim Kardashian and Alexa Demie have sported recently.
HOLAUSA

Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands

Sasha Obama has a marked sense of fashion. Her clothing is unapologetic, bold and colorful. Her accessories are usually coveted, sporting the world’s leading brands and molding them to her looks. This week, she was spotted with one of the season’s most coveted items, a Telfar bag....
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign

Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
intheknow.com

8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
whowhatwear

Cara Delevingne Went to the Airport Wearing My #1 Travel Outfit Trend

While Kate Beckinsale isn't afraid to wear 6-inch platform boots to the airport, Cara Delevingne takes a different approach. Her travel style is all about comfort, as evidenced by her latest outfit at JFK Airport in New York, where she wore my absolute favorite trend to wear on a plane: a faux fur jacket. It's one of the coziest and most comforting things to wear on a chilly airplane—especially during the winter. Who doesn't want to be wrapped in fur while the air conditioning blasts?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

The Shoe Trend Fashionable Women in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles Agree On

We all know by now that trends are cyclical—quick to rise in favor just to fade as quickly until the next updated version takes hold again. There’s one shoe style that has, for the most part, withheld the test of time and evaded the usual ebb and flow of a trend: ballet flats. The classic shoe has been undoubtedly a forever staple for fashionable women across the globe. At the moment, however, ballet flats have moved to the forefront of shoe trends this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

And Now, the Under-$150 Bella Hadid–Approved Shoes Every NYC Person Will Own

At my preppy Midwest middle school, Uggs were everything. The classic knee-high boots were so popular that we weren't allowed to wear them during class since they were the ultimate distraction. My first experience being bullied was Ugg related as one of the girls approached me in line at lunch. She referred to my "fuggs" (aka fake Uggs) with disdain, claiming that I should've picked out a different style. Now that's a core memory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Relive Kendall Jenner’s Most Iconic Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time

Kendall Jenner is one of the most buzzed-about supermodels of our time — for good reason. The brunette beauty is no stranger to the world's most prominent runways, strutting her stuff for Prada, Chanel, Versace and more. Jenner also works behind the scenes, serving as the creative director of the luxury fashion destination FWRD. "I […]
hypebeast.com

It's "A New Dawn" For Ferragamo's Just-Released SS23 Preview Collection

After new creative director Maximilian Davis sent his first Ferragamo show down the runway at Milan Fashion Week in September, select pieces from the show have now been made available for purchase. Titled “A New Dawn,” the preview collection was inspired by two different parts of Hollywood history: Salvatore Ferragamo’s time in/impact on Hollywood and long-standing relationships with its stars plus the “ease and sensuality” of modern-day Hollywood. “I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,” said Davis. “Its ease and sensuality; its sunset and sunrise.”
Us Weekly

Seriously Cozy! The 11 Best Early Black Friday Ugg Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cozy season has officially commenced, which means we want to be comfy 24/7. Now we finally have an excuse to go into full hibernation mode, bundling up under blankets and binge-watching Netflix shows and Hallmark movies until the […]
In Style

Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Its Entire Fall Fashion Section — Including a Paige Sweater for 80% Off

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale may be over, but there are still tons of incredible deals to shop this season. The retailer dropped major discounts on popular fall fashion pieces, like designer jeans, comfy slippers, and toasty warm beanies. And we rounded up the 18 best Amazon fall fashion deals, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for the months ahead.
WWD

MSCHF Debuts ‘Made in Italy’ Handbag

MSCHF is continuing its disruptive nature with the launch of a new category: handbags. The streetwear brand and art collective on Tuesday will release its first handbag, called “Made in Italy.” The handbag, in black and brown leather, is meant to poke fun at the global supply chain, according to MSCHF chief creative officers Kevin Wiesner and Lukas Bentel, who instead of making the bag in the country of Italy, looked to the small town of Italy, Texas, for the product.
TEXAS STATE
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
