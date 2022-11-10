‘Leopard Skin’: Carla Gugino Is Held Captive in Paradise in Steamy Crime Thriller (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix viewers are loving 'unsettling' new crime thriller based on true story
Netflix viewers have been blown away by an 'unsettling' new crime thriller movie that's based on a true story. The Stranger - not to be confused with the British thriller series of the same name - dropped on the streamer earlier this month. Inspired by events that unfolded in Australia...
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Clayton News Daily
‘1923’ Teaser Trailer: Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford Make the West Wild (VIDEO)
The Prohibition-era chapter in the Dutton history was a violent one, as Yellowstone fans can see in the new teaser trailer for 1923, the next prequel series in the hit franchise. Paramount+ dropped the teaser on Sunday, November 13 — a little more than a month before the series’ December...
7 WTF Moments From Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities Series
The craziest scenes from Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities on Netflix.
IGN
The English Premiere Review: First Two Episodes
The English will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., and on BBC Two in the U.K., on Nov. 11. The violent intentions are clear from the cold open of Episode 1 in Hugo Blick’s latest small-screen endeavor, The English. In Nebraska, sweaty, white soldiers murder an indigenous man for harming one of their own and argue whether to deliver the same bloody fate to his wife and daughter. That is until cavalry sergeant Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) pulls up on a horse from above to prevent further carnage. But he is no white man; he is a Pawnee scout whose high-ranking position in the U.S. army introduces the outsider conflict he will face throughout this series: both a traitor to some Native people and a second-class citizen to the white colonizers. Right away, it’s an intriguing set-up, putting a fresh twist on the traditional Western.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
wegotthiscovered.com
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
Clayton News Daily
‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Team Teases Marvel Animated Series & Villain Songs (VIDEO)
As we approach 2023, we also near the premiere of Disney Channel’s upcoming buzzed-about animated series Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Ahead of the show’s debut, some of the voice stars and producers stopped by the dropped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio at New York Comic Con to tease what fans can expect from the comic book-inspired show. Sitting down with Jim Halterman, stars Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, and Gary Anthony Williams joined producers Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, and Pilar Flynn for a conversation.
Collider
‘Cabinet of Curiosities’: 10 Essential Horror Films Recommended by Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities officially premiered on Netflix on the 25th of October — and it has kept viewers on the edge of their seats ever since. The Academy-Award-winning Mexican filmmaker executive produces, co-showruns and directs the show, which consists of eight genre-defining sinister narratives, including two original works by del Toro.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
The 11 Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories
As the old adage goes, truth is stranger than fiction. While that’s up for debate at large, these 11 horror films show that truth is certainly scarier than fiction. The genre films that burrow the deepest under our skin are the ones that are based on a true story, because they have some connection to reality. In these movies, we cannot pretend that the demons do not exist or the monsters are make-believe. Whether through direct representation or imaginative inspiration, they dare you to dismiss them as pure fiction. The terror still walks among us, lurking off-screen after it releases...
Collider
How One Found Footage Film Fooled a Generation a Decade Before 'The Blair Witch Project'
It has always been important for found-footage movies to reinvent themselves. Since the subgenre’s popularity skyrocketed with The Blair Witch Project in 1999, there have been countless movies which have stuck painfully close to the formula and critics have flagged this as a problem. Often, movies that put a different spin on that formula have been more positively received. Recently, there have been shake-ups with movies like The Medium and Incantation which have both been widely acclaimed, as well as Zachary Donohue’s new series The Unknowable incorporating a style of found-footage in excellently inventive ways. One of the subgenre’s most effective additions actually came before The Blair Witch Project. In 1989 – ten years before its release – a movie called The McPherson Tape (aka UFO Abduction) was written, produced and directed by Dean Alioto. Alioto made the film with no budget and no professional actors. The result was a grainy but effective horror home video which shows a family gathering descend into an unimaginable nightmare when a UFO crashes near the house.
Clayton News Daily
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?
Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
Business Insider
'Terrifier 2' is a new horror movie so outrageous it reportedly made viewers faint — here's how to watch the indie slasher at home
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Horror fans can now stream "Terrifier 2" in all its bloody glory from the comfort of their living rooms. The gory slasher sequel received a lot buzz when it hit theaters in October, and it's now available via the Screambox streaming service. You can also rent or buy it via digital retailers like Amazon.
Emily Blunt’s Ultra-Violent Western ‘The English’ Tells How the West Was Lost
If many a Western captures the sweeping romance of America’s land rush — idealizing a time when seizing one’s future involved planting a literal flag — then “The English” serves as a bright red rebuttal; a revisionist take among the modern era’s various reconsiderations, this time emphasizing the tears, sweat, and oh-so-much-blood required to reach the dream awaiting colonizers somewhere west of the Mississippi. Writer-director Hugo Blick (“The Honorable Woman”) still embraces traditional elements of the genre, centering his six-part Prime Video series around a rhapsodic love story and capturing plenty of vast prairies in picturesque, sun-kissed shots. But it’s the...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Chalk Line’ on Netflix, A Creepy Kid Thriller with an Outline Drawn Too Lightly
The average person sees a child roaming in the middle of a deserted back road at night and steers clear … but luckily for us and our entertainment, the characters in Netflix original film The Chalk Line are not average people. A seemingly simple gesture of salvation to a vulnerable young girl in need instead exacerbates rifts in the couple who helps her. But nothing is as simple as it seems once this mysterious presence enters their home… THE CHALK LINE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Paula (Elena Anaya) and her husband Simón (Pablo Molinero) happen upon young Clara...
Comments / 0