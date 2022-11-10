‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Sneak Peek: Stabler’s Painful Reunion With a Woman From His Past (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are All Sorts Of Emotional Over Mariska Hargitay's Instagram Post With Kelli Giddish
Kelli Giddish joined "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in Season 13 as Detective Amanda Rollins, after Christopher Meloni abruptly left his role as Detective Elliot Stabler. The character has been a fixture on the show ever since, and when Giddish announced on her Instagram that she would be leaving the show, fans were devastated. But when Variety revealed that the decision to leave wasn't hers, but a decision made by the higher-ups, fans became angry. "My hubby and I are boycotting the show until you come back!!" commented one poster. Once showrunner David Graziano responded to a fan's question, telling them that Giddish's last episode would be Season 24, Episode 9, it felt as if the hourglass had been flipped over.
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Moment With Departing Cast Member on Set
After working together for over a decade, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish's friendship shows no signs of ending even after Giddish leaves the show this season. Hargitay shared some recent fun photos from the set, which are all in stark contrast to the serious subjects they cover on SVU. In one photo, Giddish and Hargitay are sharing delicious cookies.
Daniela Ruah Clears The Confusion Over Her Absence In NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4
The fourth episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 14, titled "Dead Stick," focuses primarily on the family of Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) — specifically, his father and his son. Much of the episode is devoted to a plane crash involving Sam's son Aiden Hanna (Tye White), whom the Navy believes is directly responsible for the incident. Aiden and his father are forced to try and clear his name, eventually collecting enough evidence to prove that Aiden was not at fault and actually helped save another man's life as his plane went down.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez
What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez? A scene from a recent episode was shared on the show’s official Instagram account. In it, both characters share great insight and wisdom with one another. Well, they get right down and flirty. Both characters get words toward one another about how they are dressed up.
‘Blue Bloods’: Is Tom Selleck Calling It Quits After Season 13?
Blue Bloods is one of the top shows on CBS and a reason for this is Tom Selleck, who plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan. Frank is the conscience of the show in many episodes. Fans tune in week after week to see different storylines. Usually, Frank has some situation at the New York Police Department to handle.
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Jamie Reagan's New Job Revealed
The Blue Bloods team finally revealed what Sgt. Jamie Reagan's new role will be within the New York Police Department. It does not mean he and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan will no longer work out of the same precinct, but they will not see much of each other at work. In fact, they might never talk about work again thanks to Jamie's new job.
Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama
Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Drops More Clues About Amanda Rollins’ Future
Did you catch Thursday’s Law & Order: SVU episode? There was Amanda Rollins appearing so relaxed, so smart and in control. She looked nothing like the wounded detective who started the season fighting for her life, her relationship, her sanity. We all know that these are the last few...
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Dorinda Medley Reacts To Ramona Singer Shading Real Housewives Of New York Legacy Series
After a dismal Season 13, Andy Cohen announced that Real Housewives of New York was being rebooted. The news that there would also be a series featuring former RHONY cast members was the icing on the cake. Andy introduced the all-new Season 14 cast at BravoCon and admitted that they haven’t started casting RHONY: Legacy yet. […] The post Dorinda Medley Reacts To Ramona Singer Shading Real Housewives Of New York Legacy Series appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Is Show Setting Up a Goodbye to Major Character?
The most recent NCIS episode gave us a lot of Director Leon Vance. We know he’s got a nasty left hook, so he’d still be great as a field agent. And he has a (secret) romance with a German woman and admits he’d be happy in a more permanent relationship.
‘RHONY’ Season 14 cast announced at BravoCon: Meet the seven new ‘Housewives’
The “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot is officially on the way. Andy Cohen finally revealed the all-new — and diverse — cast for Season 14 of the long-running series at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday. Bravo is introducing seven “Housewives” to the franchise: creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield. Production begins this fall, and the season premieres in 2023. The network first announced it was rebooting “RHONY” in March...
How LL Cool J Inspired Daniela Ruah During A Tough Shoot On The Set Of NCIS: Los Angeles - Exclusive
After 14 seasons of starring on "NCIS: Los Angeles," Daniela Ruah — who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye — can quite literally call her co-stars "family." Working alongside Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, and Eric Christian Olsen for all these years means they've experienced all kinds of ups and downs together.
‘Blue Bloods’: Will Frank Reagan Ever Have a Romantic Interest?
For many fans of Blue Bloods, they have been watching the off-duty life of Frank Reagan a whole lot and they wonder about this. Namely, will Frank ever have a romantic interest in the show? These fans would really like to see something cook up in his love life. But he’s really focused on doing his job as NYPD Commissioner. And he’s also watching his daughter Erin Reagan run for the Manhattan District Attorney job. There is a LOT going on in the man’s life.
Tristan Rogers drops a major hint about a "veteran" General Hospital character involved with Holly's kidnapping
Tristan Rogers teases a GH mysterySoaps in Depth screenshot. Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio) on General Hospital recently gave an interview with Soap Opera Digest that was excerpted in Soaps in Depth where he dropped a major hint about the future of Port Charles. Rogers was away from the ABC soap for a period of time and he was vocal about veteran actors not getting enough screen time. He shared with SOD that a major "veteran" character was going to be behind what happened to Holly Sutton (Emma Samms).
After Saying Goodbye To An Agent, CBS' FBI Welcomes Back Missy Peregrym's Maggie In Exciting Episode Preview
Maggie is coming back to FBI in what looks like an exciting episode, after the farewell to another agent.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Opens Up About Upcoming Crossover
Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles, also doubles as a director in an upcoming episode on CBS. But there is a big crossover event coming up that involves all three shows. In case you didn’t know, then NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sundays while NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii come on Monday nights. Will we see Ruah in the crossover event? She said a pointed “Yes” when asked about it by TVLine.
Some Of My Favorite Quotes From Real Housewives Of New York
Bravo giveth and Bravo taketh away… Such is the burden of a longtime fan when a show that helped put Bravo on the map was snatched away from us like a thief in the night. Gone are the days of Berkshires holiday celebrations. Bye-bye rich women in knee high boots imbibing wayyyyy too much alcohol. […] The post Some Of My Favorite Quotes From Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
New Amsterdam EPs Talk Lauren's Confession and What It Means for Her Relationship With Reynolds
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! On Tuesday’s New Amsterdam, which took place the day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one of the hospital’s doctors had a very personal connection to the issue of abortion. Speaking to a group of students interested in pursuing a medical career, Dr. Lauren Bloom revealed that she had two abortions. The first took place after she had been drugged at a college party and woke up in a stranger’s bed with no memory of what had happened. The second was when her relationship with...
‘General Hospital’: Fan Theory Has Heather as the Hook Killer
'General Hospital' villain Heather Webber is back to stir up trouble, but could she be the notorious hook killer?
