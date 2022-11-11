Read full article on original website
I Swear By These 20 Stylish Winter Steals and Splurges
I'll be honest: My winter wish list is starting to overflow a bit. I'm eyeing about 10 pairs of lug-sole shoes and a handful of Y2K-inspired bags that need to be hanging on my shoulder, like, now. The wants are endless to say the least, which is why I decided to reel it in a bit.
49 Under $49: Every Chic Item Worth Ordering For Winter
Fall has been lovely but it's time to start preparing for winter—or at least thinking about it. If you're dreading it, the best way to beat the cold-weather blues is to shop for some new cozy items that'll make you more comfortable when it literally hurts to go outside.
6 Comfortable Yet Chic Items That Work Perfectly With Leggings
The beauty of leggings is that they’re not only versatile, but comfortable. As a result, many fashion people wear leggings to keep comfy when they’re out and about. In terms of the specific outfit formulas that seem to be most popular now, well, style setters happen to be reaching for other cozy items to pair with the equally-comfy leggings.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Iconic Puffer Coat That Sells Out Every Winter—Guaranteed
Like clockwork, North Face's ultra-warm 1996 Nuptse puffer coat is back at the first sign of chilly weather, this time on Hailey Bieber. Sure, the weather is in the mid-60s in L.A., but that didn't stop the model from breaking out her winter wardrobe, tossing on the iconic style with an ACNE Studios beanie, low-rise jeans, and every celebrity's favorite Adidas sneakers, the Samba. Weather-appropriate or not, her debuting her Nuptse is a sign, or better yet, a warning (a warning to get your hands on one before every colorway and size sells out and spikes in price on the secondhand market, that is).
My Winter Aesthetic Is Now 10 Times Chicer Thanks to These 10 Boot Outfits
With the cold weather officially upon us, boots are on heavy rotation in my wardrobe. Most of the boots I own are simple, versatile styles in neutral hues that can pretty much work with anything in my wardrobe. But let’s be honest. After the umpteenth time wearing the same boot-and-jeans combo, it’s easy to get into a winter-boot-outfit slump. So for the past few weeks, I’ve been searching, saving, and screenshotting some of the chicest boot outfits I’ve seen on the fashion crowd and copying them for myself. And yes, my winter aesthetic is now 10 times chicer because of them!
Cara Delevingne Went to the Airport Wearing My #1 Travel Outfit Trend
While Kate Beckinsale isn't afraid to wear 6-inch platform boots to the airport, Cara Delevingne takes a different approach. Her travel style is all about comfort, as evidenced by her latest outfit at JFK Airport in New York, where she wore my absolute favorite trend to wear on a plane: a faux fur jacket. It's one of the coziest and most comforting things to wear on a chilly airplane—especially during the winter. Who doesn't want to be wrapped in fur while the air conditioning blasts?
4 Winter Outfit Combos From Net-a-Porter That Will Define This Season's Style
Every season, there are a few key fashion items that occupy my thoughts more than I'd like to admit. Last summer, it was minimalistic slip dresses. For fall, it's been ballet flats and denim maxi skirts. And while these pieces will remain on rotation in my closet, I'm officially ready to focus on winter—particularly the cold-weather pieces that are going to define this season. Lately, oversize bomber jackets, shearling coats, pointed-toe boots, and wide-leg wool trousers have caught my attention, and luckily, I can find them all in one place. Below, I created four outfits from with pieces Net-a-Porter as inspiration for my winter wardrobe. Keep reading to shop the latest on-trend items and get your daily dose of outfit inspo.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Stylist—This Is My 9-Piece Cozy Capsule Wardrobe
We're always intrigued by Jennifer Sattler's insight given her industry experience as a stylist and blogger with Closet Choreography and past work with Nordstrom. On that note, she recently shared her version of the minimalist capsule wardrobe. Well, Sattler let us know that she actually just created a fall and winter capsule that is focused on cozy staples that are equal parts comfortable and chic.
I'm Making Every Winter Outfit Cooler With This Jewelry Styling Trick
If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I have classic style. I continue to gravitate toward looks that are sleek, a touch trendy, and versatile enough for multiple occasions. This season, there are plenty of pieces speaking to my style senses, but what I'm loving even more is the jewelry I can style with my looks.
My Thanksgiving Aesthetic Is Effortless, Cozy, and Chic—29 Things I'd Wear
Every day, I feel like I'm becoming more and more of a low-key kind of girl, which has caused a shift in what my favorite holiday might be. A few years back, I used to say I loved the Fourth of July because the rooftop parties were amazing, and it was an excuse to have a good time. That has certainly changed, and I now have my eyes set on Thanksgiving. It's the perfect occasion for anyone who loves dialing it down and simply enjoying quality time with loved ones.
These Winter Nail Designs Will Seriously Upgrade Your Manicure
Even though we're in the heart of fall right now, it's never too soon to start prepping your wardrobe (and your beauty shelf) for winter. Before we know it, the temperatures will drop and we'll be reaching for our down jackets. Winter is the perfect time to experiment with your...
I Consider Myself an Airport-Outfit Expert—These 4 Looks Are Comfy and Chic
With holiday travel just around the corner, it’s a great time to take your airport outfits to the next level. I mean, what’s worse than heading home for the holidays and running into an old friend in an airport outfit that’s just so-so? Mastering the perfect travel look is easier than you think. The number one thing on my list is being comfortable, especially if I’m traveling a far distance. I used to swear by a sweatsuit and sneakers as my go-to travel look, and while I do still love a good matching set, I thought it was time to elevate my airport looks just slightly. As I said before, comfort is key, but adding a pair of jeans or cargo pants takes things up a notch. I have been eyeing four outfit formulas that are comfortable and still have a bit of style.
I Tried on 15 Pairs of Cult Designer Shoes—These 4 Are Worth the Hype
The Luxury List is a monthly column on all things luxury, exploring cult items from heritage brands, tapping the foremost experts in the fashion space, and doing deep dives into the investments pieces that are worth it. As a digital fashion editor, I log many hours a week hunting down...
Cindy Crawford Wore the Uncomplicated Uniform That French Girls Love On a Date
Nineties supermodels are known for their off-duty style, and Cindy Crawford was one of the era's very best. Twenty-odd years later, the mom of two hasn't let up, as proven by her latest daytime date outfit, worn for a trip to the coffee shop with husband Rande Gerber in Westwood on Sunday. For the occasion, the former model matched Gerber in mid-wash jeans, though she swapped out his plain white tee for a crisp button-down shirt, adding a belt, watch, and flip-flops for good measure. Cool yet entirely effortless, Crawford's look only proves what we've always known: that she remains one of street style's all-time greats.
These 6 Easy and Affordable Accessories Upgrade Any Outfit to a 10/10
Trends come in all kinds of sizes, but surprisingly, the tiny ones often hold the power to change an entire outfit. Yes, I'm talking about accessories. Jewelry, handbags, shoes—they all make the difference. And if you paid close attention to the runways this year, you'd find that many designers used little details and styling tricks to elevate pieces that were otherwise minimal in design. It brings an approachable touch to fashion—even if you can't afford the Miu Miu look off the runway, you can still replicate small details like double belts or tall socks and ballet flats.
Banana Republic and J.Crew Are Stocked for the Holidays—26 Party Pieces to Shop
Despite the fact that it's currently 70° and sunny in New York City, the holiday season is fast approaching. No matter how hard you try to keep your calendar from mid-November to early January as sparse as possible, it's inevitable that a handful of invites that require a positive RSVP will fall into your lap. For those occasions that require your attendance, party looks are essential. Now, all you have to do is figure out which ones.
My Wish List Is Full of Designer Coats, But These Under-$300 Picks Rival Them
Now that we're approaching winter, I think it's safe to say that the time has come to get serious about our outerwear game. You're probably layering up a little extra right now and maybe even dusting off your heavier toppers from the back of your closet, which is why I thought it would be fun to go shopping for some fresh options that don't feel like they're major investments.
Leave It to Us to Find the Most Luxe Pieces at Nordstrom
By the time winter rolls around, my ongoing wish list is jam-packed with luxury items that I want to check off before the end of the year. Of course, no matter how many luxe accessories and must-have shoe styles I'm eyeing, I have to find a way to whittle my list down to the pieces that are 100% worth it. Luckily, I'm surrounded by the best in the biz, and there's one editor I always turn to for advice on this subject.
We're Fashion Editors and Expert Shoppers—36 Gifts We Know Everyone Will Love
The season of gift-giving is upon us and whether or not you’re already gearing up for it, it’s never too early to start. While there are plenty of ideas swirling around the internet, I always turn to vetted shopping experts to find out the cool pieces that may not be on my radar already. Curious to find out the recommendations from Who What Wear’s team of fashion editors, I asked them to share the ideas that are topping their gifting list this season. After all, it’s part of our job to hunt for the best shopping finds on the internet.
And Now, the Under-$150 Bella Hadid–Approved Shoes Every NYC Person Will Own
At my preppy Midwest middle school, Uggs were everything. The classic knee-high boots were so popular that we weren't allowed to wear them during class since they were the ultimate distraction. My first experience being bullied was Ugg related as one of the girls approached me in line at lunch. She referred to my "fuggs" (aka fake Uggs) with disdain, claiming that I should've picked out a different style. Now that's a core memory.
