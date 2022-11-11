You know those pieces in your closet that you can always rely on? The ones that you wear over and over again that act as the building blocks to countless outfits? For me, those pieces are almost exclusively neutrals—items in various shades of gray, cream, camel, and brown that can be mixed and matched with virtually anything. This rings especially true for fall items when you're layering different fabrics and textures and want to ensure your look feels cohesive. They also always look luxe (regardless of the price tag) so I just feel more polished.

3 DAYS AGO