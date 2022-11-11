Read full article on original website
I Work in Nordstrom's Styling Department—What to Buy From the Big Holiday Sale
Many of Nordstrom's holiday deals have already landed. We filled you in on some of the initial discounted buys worth considering, but next up, we thought we'd get some insider intel on what an actual employee at Nordstrom thinks you should consider this holiday season. VIP Nordstrom stylist Rose Hayes...
I'm a Former Nordstrom Stylist—This Is My 9-Piece Cozy Capsule Wardrobe
We're always intrigued by Jennifer Sattler's insight given her industry experience as a stylist and blogger with Closet Choreography and past work with Nordstrom. On that note, she recently shared her version of the minimalist capsule wardrobe. Well, Sattler let us know that she actually just created a fall and winter capsule that is focused on cozy staples that are equal parts comfortable and chic.
I Vetted Nordstrom's Holiday Sale Items—These 15 Under-$100 Finds Are the Best
Nordstrom launched its Cyber Month deals early (yes, before Black Friday even kicks off). I recently shared a range of styles that caught my eye. Well, I thought I'd take another pass through the sale department to curate an edit of the best under-$100 items that I think will pique your interest.
I'm Making Every Winter Outfit Cooler With This Jewelry Styling Trick
If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I have classic style. I continue to gravitate toward looks that are sleek, a touch trendy, and versatile enough for multiple occasions. This season, there are plenty of pieces speaking to my style senses, but what I'm loving even more is the jewelry I can style with my looks.
These 6 Easy and Affordable Accessories Upgrade Any Outfit to a 10/10
Trends come in all kinds of sizes, but surprisingly, the tiny ones often hold the power to change an entire outfit. Yes, I'm talking about accessories. Jewelry, handbags, shoes—they all make the difference. And if you paid close attention to the runways this year, you'd find that many designers used little details and styling tricks to elevate pieces that were otherwise minimal in design. It brings an approachable touch to fashion—even if you can't afford the Miu Miu look off the runway, you can still replicate small details like double belts or tall socks and ballet flats.
Banana Republic and J.Crew Are Stocked for the Holidays—26 Party Pieces to Shop
Despite the fact that it's currently 70° and sunny in New York City, the holiday season is fast approaching. No matter how hard you try to keep your calendar from mid-November to early January as sparse as possible, it's inevitable that a handful of invites that require a positive RSVP will fall into your lap. For those occasions that require your attendance, party looks are essential. Now, all you have to do is figure out which ones.
I Swear By These 20 Stylish Winter Steals and Splurges
I'll be honest: My winter wish list is starting to overflow a bit. I'm eyeing about 10 pairs of lug-sole shoes and a handful of Y2K-inspired bags that need to be hanging on my shoulder, like, now. The wants are endless to say the least, which is why I decided to reel it in a bit.
Rihanna Just Wore the Legging Trend I Found at H&M for $13
On the one hand, it seems like we've all been wearing leggings for three years straight. On the other hand, Rihanna just stepped out wearing flared leggings and is serving serious outfit inspo. The singer was spotted on her way to dinner with Gigi Hadid in NYC wearing a sleek black button-down with split-hem flared leggings, Balenciaga knife boots, and killer shades. Simple, but statement-making.
I'm Buying All My Holiday Gifts During Nordstrom's Cyber Month Sale—See My Picks
Not to toot my own horn, but I definitely excel when it comes to gift giving. Since the holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year between deadlines at work, family activities, and press events I always prefer that my holiday shopping be easy, efficient, and convenient. This is when I usually turn to trusty, Nordstrom! (I do like it when I can have one quick check-out).
8 New Classic Outfit Ideas I'm Stealing From Celebrities
As I'm sure you've noticed, celebrities wear their fair share of high-fashion, experimental outfits, especially on the red carpet. But they're also just like us in some ways and opt to wear low-key looks that veer more classic than ultra-trendy. The classic outfits I've been drawn to as of late don't consist of just jeans and a T-shirt—they're a bit more special. Think sweatpants with a leather trench coat or bright red trousers with a white button-down. These are the types of new classic outfits Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and more stylish celebrities are wearing.
My Thanksgiving Aesthetic Is Effortless, Cozy, and Chic—29 Things I'd Wear
Every day, I feel like I'm becoming more and more of a low-key kind of girl, which has caused a shift in what my favorite holiday might be. A few years back, I used to say I loved the Fourth of July because the rooftop parties were amazing, and it was an excuse to have a good time. That has certainly changed, and I now have my eyes set on Thanksgiving. It's the perfect occasion for anyone who loves dialing it down and simply enjoying quality time with loved ones.
10 Cool Staples Scandi Girls Are Convincing Me to Buy RN
Move over, French girls. Your competition has arrived. While French women may have reigned supreme as the gold standard for classic and timeless style, fashion people are shifting their focus to another region where people tend to dress extremely well: the Scandinavian capitals of Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo. While we'll probably never stop looking to our French friends for inspiration, Scandi women are soaring to the top of our mood boards and saved folders right now. In the case of this editor, they're influencing my shopping cart too.
If You Love Neutrals, You're Going to Want to See These 32 Fall Pieces
You know those pieces in your closet that you can always rely on? The ones that you wear over and over again that act as the building blocks to countless outfits? For me, those pieces are almost exclusively neutrals—items in various shades of gray, cream, camel, and brown that can be mixed and matched with virtually anything. This rings especially true for fall items when you're layering different fabrics and textures and want to ensure your look feels cohesive. They also always look luxe (regardless of the price tag) so I just feel more polished.
My Wish List Is Full of Designer Coats, But These Under-$300 Picks Rival Them
Now that we're approaching winter, I think it's safe to say that the time has come to get serious about our outerwear game. You're probably layering up a little extra right now and maybe even dusting off your heavier toppers from the back of your closet, which is why I thought it would be fun to go shopping for some fresh options that don't feel like they're major investments.
I'm a Fashion Editor and I'm Geeking Out Over These 30 Iconic Finds
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. You would think that after years of having to shop online for my job I would get sick of it, but the truth is, I never have. Any opportunity I get to stalk the new arrivals pages of all my favorite retailers is one I don't take lightly, so picking out 30 iconic finds for this installment of Most Wanted was quite a treat. Before diving into this shopping marathon, there was a lot to consider, including the change of the season, the holidays, and current trends.
Leave It to Us to Find the Most Luxe Pieces at Nordstrom
By the time winter rolls around, my ongoing wish list is jam-packed with luxury items that I want to check off before the end of the year. Of course, no matter how many luxe accessories and must-have shoe styles I'm eyeing, I have to find a way to whittle my list down to the pieces that are 100% worth it. Luckily, I'm surrounded by the best in the biz, and there's one editor I always turn to for advice on this subject.
Yep, I Just Found the Perfect Mango Dupe for Hailey Bieber's Gorgeous $1900 Coat
In the winter, a good coat has the power to make anything look good, even if it's just a groutfit and sneakers. No one understands this and uses it to their advantage quite as masterfully as Hailey Bieber, as proven by one of her recent ensembles. For a lunch date...
Mango Just Collaborated With This French It Girl on a 10/10 Partywear Collection
We’re really being spoiled with top-tier high-street collaborations at the moment. Last week saw & Other Stories pair up with über-cool designer A.W.A.K.E Mode, and then today, Mango launched its latest collection with Camille Charrière—French It girl, original influencer, and all-around modern-day style icon. Tapping into the excitement around the upcoming party season, her 60-piece, limited-edition edit is full of sparkle and velvet, with more than a sprinkle of nineties and noughties nostalgia added in for good measure.
I've Spotted Every 2022 It Trend at Zara—Take Note of These 9
If you ever want to know what trends are currently gaining the most traction, a quick look at Zara's new arrivals will give you your answers. For many, the plethora of products, at first sight, can be a tad overwhelming. But as someone who checks the site for work on a daily basis, I've become accustomed to navigating every page with determination and focus. Among the few thousand products, I was able to pinpoint which 2022 trends the retailer is highlighting now.
French Women Always Look Chic in Winter Thanks to These 8 Items
It's not always an easy feat to keep our levels of chicness high when the temps dip low, but who better to inspire our winter outfits than the fashion-forward French, who basically embody the words "effortlessly chic"? In fact, throughout many years of writing about French-girl style, I've kept a close eye on items French women always reach for to look chic and polished through the cold-weather season.
