The holiday season is the best time of year to dress as the most extra version of yourself. And whenever I have the opportunity to be unapologetically extra, I take it. The holidays are defined by sequins, feathers, and prints, but that doesn't mean I have to ditch my personal style to feel festive. With holiday-party invitations on the horizon, I wanted to give you some outfit ideas inspired by seasonal trends from both the runways and IRL. When it comes to party attire, H&M has been my go-to for years. The brand is a constant reminder that there are affordable options to match every holiday vibe. Whether you're in your goth era, keeping it classic, or dabbling in a little retro glam this holiday season, you are cordially invited to browse these top picks from H&M's holiday shop below.
Fashion editor Diana Tsui is the quintessential New Yorker—she was born and raised in the city, so she knows everything from the most efficient subway routes to the best eats across all five boroughs. But another factor that makes her "New Yorkness" so outwardly visible is her penchant for the color black. True to the adage that real New Yorkers prefer black, it's Tsui's power color whether her schedule calls for back-to-back market appointments or a fancy night out at the Gala. But it's not the typical black shirt-and-trousers combo that can get monotonous fast—the editor leans on conceptual and experimental designers such as Cecilie Bahnsen, Simone Rocha, and Rei Kawakubo for moody pieces that still make a statement. Though, Tsui leaves room for color and flashy details where it makes sense.
When it comes to boots, I'll try just about any trend or style at least once. Between chunky Chelsea boots, lace-ups, and quilted rain boots, I've yet to meet a style I don't like. Because I'm in the mood to pretty much exclusively wear boots right now and because the rainy, snowy (even muddy!) weather often requires them, I've styled five looks around my new favorite pairs from Sperry. No matter what type of weather I'm dressing for on any given day, I can rely on this brand for stylish footwear that will take on the elements. If you're ready to switch up your go-to cold-weather outfit or simply craving some fresh boot-styling inspo, you're in the right place.
Every season, there are a few key fashion items that occupy my thoughts more than I'd like to admit. Last summer, it was minimalistic slip dresses. For fall, it's been ballet flats and denim maxi skirts. And while these pieces will remain on rotation in my closet, I'm officially ready to focus on winter—particularly the cold-weather pieces that are going to define this season. Lately, oversize bomber jackets, shearling coats, pointed-toe boots, and wide-leg wool trousers have caught my attention, and luckily, I can find them all in one place. Below, I created four outfits from with pieces Net-a-Porter as inspiration for my winter wardrobe. Keep reading to shop the latest on-trend items and get your daily dose of outfit inspo.
I'll be honest: My winter wish list is starting to overflow a bit. I'm eyeing about 10 pairs of lug-sole shoes and a handful of Y2K-inspired bags that need to be hanging on my shoulder, like, now. The wants are endless to say the least, which is why I decided to reel it in a bit.
We're always intrigued by Jennifer Sattler's insight given her industry experience as a stylist and blogger with Closet Choreography and past work with Nordstrom. On that note, she recently shared her version of the minimalist capsule wardrobe. Well, Sattler let us know that she actually just created a fall and winter capsule that is focused on cozy staples that are equal parts comfortable and chic.
With the cold weather officially upon us, boots are on heavy rotation in my wardrobe. Most of the boots I own are simple, versatile styles in neutral hues that can pretty much work with anything in my wardrobe. But let’s be honest. After the umpteenth time wearing the same boot-and-jeans combo, it’s easy to get into a winter-boot-outfit slump. So for the past few weeks, I’ve been searching, saving, and screenshotting some of the chicest boot outfits I’ve seen on the fashion crowd and copying them for myself. And yes, my winter aesthetic is now 10 times chicer because of them!
I'm a big Shopbop shopper. I'd say the retailer is in my top five favorite stores. Whether I'm looking for new basics or trendier picks, Shopbop consistently has strong options. I also love the feature where you can "heart" styles you're loving to add to your wish list to reference later.
Move over, French girls. Your competition has arrived. While French women may have reigned supreme as the gold standard for classic and timeless style, fashion people are shifting their focus to another region where people tend to dress extremely well: the Scandinavian capitals of Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo. While we'll probably never stop looking to our French friends for inspiration, Scandi women are soaring to the top of our mood boards and saved folders right now. In the case of this editor, they're influencing my shopping cart too.
If you ever want to know what trends are currently gaining the most traction, a quick look at Zara's new arrivals will give you your answers. For many, the plethora of products, at first sight, can be a tad overwhelming. But as someone who checks the site for work on a daily basis, I've become accustomed to navigating every page with determination and focus. Among the few thousand products, I was able to pinpoint which 2022 trends the retailer is highlighting now.
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. You would think that after years of having to shop online for my job I would get sick of it, but the truth is, I never have. Any opportunity I get to stalk the new arrivals pages of all my favorite retailers is one I don't take lightly, so picking out 30 iconic finds for this installment of Most Wanted was quite a treat. Before diving into this shopping marathon, there was a lot to consider, including the change of the season, the holidays, and current trends.
Honestly, skincare is the most underrated gift. Routines are personal—I get it. But I'd be lying if I said I didn't enjoy opening a package and seeing a fresh new bottle of literally any skincare product staring up at me, especially if it's from SkinCeuticals. The brand has holiday sets and products that will fit seamlessly into anyone's routine. Take my dad, for instance, who started using a face wash at age 63, or my mom, who's open to trying whatever. Long story short: SkinCeuticals has something for everyone. For those who want to glow, there's no better option than the Discoloration Duo ($230). And for those looking to plump and hydrate, I'm recommending the Anti-Aging Regimen for Face and Neck ($223). But really, you can't go wrong. Keep scrolling to shop the 16 skincare products that are sure to please.
By the time winter rolls around, my ongoing wish list is jam-packed with luxury items that I want to check off before the end of the year. Of course, no matter how many luxe accessories and must-have shoe styles I'm eyeing, I have to find a way to whittle my list down to the pieces that are 100% worth it. Luckily, I'm surrounded by the best in the biz, and there's one editor I always turn to for advice on this subject.
The beauty of leggings is that they’re not only versatile, but comfortable. As a result, many fashion people wear leggings to keep comfy when they’re out and about. In terms of the specific outfit formulas that seem to be most popular now, well, style setters happen to be reaching for other cozy items to pair with the equally-comfy leggings.
Now that we're approaching winter, I think it's safe to say that the time has come to get serious about our outerwear game. You're probably layering up a little extra right now and maybe even dusting off your heavier toppers from the back of your closet, which is why I thought it would be fun to go shopping for some fresh options that don't feel like they're major investments.
I fall into a specific club of women who happen to be on the shorter side. I actually stopped getting taller in the 8th grade, so once I was 5’2,” it was time to take me out of the oven. I was done! To my dismay of course. I have always wanted to be long and tall and beautiful, like models on a runway, floating around instead of walking.
Hands down, one of the biggest perks of my job is exposure to new brands. As you can imagine, I've come across hundreds of designers since becoming a fashion editor, but I find the most joy in discovering BIPOC designers that are on their way to the top. Recently, one such brand has caught my attention, and it's available exclusively at Kohl's. Barbara Clarke Ruiz designed the latest athleisure drop from Tek Gear. She's an innovative designer with more than 20 years of experience crafting fashion-forward designs for the active/sportswear industry. She's bringing her inclusive vision to this collaboration and is serving up all the bold, bright statements I'm looking for this season. My fellow editors, Indya Brown and Sierra Mayhew, are also craving some color right now, and they're turning to Kohl's for all its hidden gems. Below, they've put together four looks featuring pieces from Tek Gear and another Kohl's private brand, Intempo (both of which have extensive on-trend plus-size options, by the way). Keep scrolling—the results are nothing short of perfection.
Welcome to Weekday Wardrobe, a series in which one Who What Wear editor or staffer will snap a pic of the outfits they wear from Monday to Friday. We'll break down where you can shop it all to inspire your own everyday style, no matter what's on your weekly agenda.
As soon as the calendar flips over to November, I get excited about the holiday season. I've already ordered some new Christmas lights for my yard and I'm reveling in L.A.'s nippy evenings. One thing I haven't done, however, is start thinking about holiday party outfits. Typically my holidays are low-key family affairs, but that doesn't mean I can't have fun dressing up.
In the winter, a good coat has the power to make anything look good, even if it's just a groutfit and sneakers. No one understands this and uses it to their advantage quite as masterfully as Hailey Bieber, as proven by one of her recent ensembles. For a lunch date...
