Hands down, one of the biggest perks of my job is exposure to new brands. As you can imagine, I've come across hundreds of designers since becoming a fashion editor, but I find the most joy in discovering BIPOC designers that are on their way to the top. Recently, one such brand has caught my attention, and it's available exclusively at Kohl's. Barbara Clarke Ruiz designed the latest athleisure drop from Tek Gear. She's an innovative designer with more than 20 years of experience crafting fashion-forward designs for the active/sportswear industry. She's bringing her inclusive vision to this collaboration and is serving up all the bold, bright statements I'm looking for this season. My fellow editors, Indya Brown and Sierra Mayhew, are also craving some color right now, and they're turning to Kohl's for all its hidden gems. Below, they've put together four looks featuring pieces from Tek Gear and another Kohl's private brand, Intempo (both of which have extensive on-trend plus-size options, by the way). Keep scrolling—the results are nothing short of perfection.

2 DAYS AGO