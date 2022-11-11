ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KITV.com

Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hundreds of visitors to help clean up Honolulu's Ala Wai canal

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Since the Genki Ala Wai project first started in 2019, technical advisor Hiromichi Nago reported the condition of the canal has been improving. The sludge containing rotten organic matter on the Kapahulu end of the canal dipped from being 23 inches deep to just 3 inches. According to Nago, the amount of fecal bacteria has diminished as well.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu

Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Details revealed about sunken ship in Ala Wai Boat Harbor

HONOLULU (KITV)- A nearly 80-foot boat now sits at the bottom of the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Crews spent Thursday night and all of Friday, cleaning up fuel spilt from the boat. The mechanic for the boat, the Princess Moana, says he and one other person were on the boat when this happened. They were trying to fix the boat at the time.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival featuring over 400 vendors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The 28th Made in Hawaii Festival presented by Mahi Pono is taking place this Veterans day weekend at the Ala Moana center. Attendees can purchase a two-hour times entry pass for $13 or an all-day access pass for $35.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plans move forward for $100M renovation of ‘antiquated’ Honolulu Hale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is proposing relocating city government to a high rise to make room for a $100 million renovation of Honolulu Hale. Blangiardi says he’s committed to the project even though there are still many unknowns about what may be behind the thick walls of the massive building.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

The Coolest Spots on O‘ahu for Scenic Holiday and Instagram Shots

The holidays are here, and that means the countdown for getting this year’s holiday photos done has already begun. Eep!. If you find yourself racking your brain every year for cool new backdrops for your photo card or annual Instagram post, not to fret. We’re here to help with a list of fresh locales (your house’s staircase is so last year!), courtesy of some of our favorite professional shutterbugs.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Waikiki non-profit funds HPD to help fight crime

WAIKIKI (KITV4) – Officials at the Waikiki Business Improvement District Association said they are committed to help fight crime in the area. The non-profit organization funds the Honolulu Police Department annually – and hopes these funds will help with sidewalk clean-up operations as well as pay for overtime to officers.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process

I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu fire investigating mailbox fire at Kapolei Post Office

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred at the Kapolei Post Office early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded to a rubbish fire at about 12:25 a.m. and found smoke coming from a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail drop box.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hiker injured after falling on Lulumahu Falls trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters airlifted a woman in her 20s who was knocked unconscious after falling near Lulumahu Falls on Friday afternoon. Rescue crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a caller reported that the woman fell approximately 3 feet near the...
HONOLULU, HI
civilbeat.org

Honolulu City Council To Take Up Restricting Guns In ‘Sensitive Places’

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed revised concealed carry gun permit rules last week that will allow permitted applicants on Oahu to carry guns in public places. But the mayor also wants to place restrictions on certain sensitive places including schools, government buildings, parks and on public transportation and has asked the Honolulu City Council to consider an ordinance that would make it illegal to have concealed guns in those areas.
HONOLULU, HI

