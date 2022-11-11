ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

KSNB Local4

Hastings College takes over Top 5 Plays

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College athletics dominate Top 5 Plays this week! See the full breakdown below. 5. Hastings College wrestler Cole Machmann secures a win in sudden victory. 4. Hastings College mens basketball’s Karson Gansebom finds nothing but net for the three pointer. 3. Hastings College mens...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

#12 UNK volleyball face #3 Golden Bears in 1st Round of NCAA

KEANREY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 12th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is in the NCAA Tournament for a 23rd straight season and will battle 3rd-ranked Concordia-St. Paul in the first round of the Central Regional this weekend in Wayne.The 64-team NCAA Tournament field -- eight schools from each of D2 II’s eight regions -- was announced tonight. The complete bracket is available HERE.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK womens basketball rally past SW Minnesota

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool tallied a game-high 17 points and Nebraska Kearney used a big second half to beat Southwest Minnesota State, 67-57, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The game was part of a MIAA/NSIC “Crossover” Tournament with Northwest Missouri State downing...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK volleyball falls to Ichabods in MIAA Championship

Saint Jospeh, MO. (KSNB) - Sophomore outside Jalyn Stevenson had 17 kills and 18 digs and redshirt freshman middle Austin Broadie had a match-high 18 kills to help 20th-ranked Washburn beat 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney (-18, 19-25, -22, -20) in the MIAA Tournament Championship Saturday night in St. Joseph, Mo. Sitting...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK football improves to 8-3 over shutout win to Northeastern State

Tahlequah, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Kearney football team ran for 357 yards, got a pick six from a defensive end and forced seven punts to blank Northeastern State, 42-0, Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla. This was the regular season finale for both. UNK (8-3) could be selected for one...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK senior Laura Ibarra Arreguin proving ‘it is possible to make your dreams come true’

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Higher education has always been important to Laura Ibarra Arreguin. “I grew up seeing my parents working hard every day and night, never giving up, to provide better opportunities for me. For this reason, I developed an eagerness to make them feel proud and make them realize their sacrifices were not in vain,” the University of Nebraska at Kearney student said.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

TOAST Nebraska holds Second annual Holiday Wine Festival

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - TOAST Nebraska returned to Fonner Park, inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center for its second annual Holiday Wine Festival. The event brings all flavors of Nebraska win to Central Nebraska. It is Nebraska’s premiere wine event, that featured 17 wineries, along with boutiques, and other small businesses from across the state.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

New developments coming to Railside

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - More growth is coming to downtown Grand Island in effort to attract more people to the area. The latest upgrades will be around the local coffee shop, Daily Dose. Next door will be a newly renovated suite for Silo’s skate shop. Then above the coffee shop will be three apartments, with one of them having two bedrooms. Lastly an underground bar will come to life out of an old boiler room, giving Grand Islanders even more to do. The building housing all of these new developments is more than just a building for owner Tyler Goosic.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Panel answers questions about Hastings Casino possibilities

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The League of Women voters gathered in the Adams County YWCA on Friday afternoon to bring their questions and concerns about the proposed Hastings Casino. Fielding those questions was a panel of three people connected with the project two from a city perspective and one who...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County honors veterans in front of courthouse

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Freezing temperatures couldn’t stop locals from showing their support for those who fought for our country on this Veteran’s Day. City officials held the Grand Island Veterans Day Program in front of the Hall County Courthouse. Locals gathered around to hear city and...
HALL COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Northwest newspaper returning digitally following controversial cancellation

The Northwest Viking Saga, the student-run high school newspaper halted allegedly in May because of editorial content, is returning spring semester in a different format. Kirsten Gilliland, advisor and teacher for the newspaper program, confirmed to the Independent Friday night the Saga is returning to Northwest High School’s class offerings next semester, but in a digital incarnation.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Smile for Vets fund created for Buffalo County veterans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A new fund, Smiles for Vets, has been created at the Kearney Area Community Foundation to help veterans in Buffalo County who cannot afford necessary dental care due to demonstrated financial need. The donor, Carla Middleswart, made this fund possible with a generous planned gift from...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

