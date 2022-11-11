Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Hastings College takes over Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College athletics dominate Top 5 Plays this week! See the full breakdown below. 5. Hastings College wrestler Cole Machmann secures a win in sudden victory. 4. Hastings College mens basketball’s Karson Gansebom finds nothing but net for the three pointer. 3. Hastings College mens...
KSNB Local4
#12 UNK volleyball face #3 Golden Bears in 1st Round of NCAA
KEANREY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 12th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is in the NCAA Tournament for a 23rd straight season and will battle 3rd-ranked Concordia-St. Paul in the first round of the Central Regional this weekend in Wayne.The 64-team NCAA Tournament field -- eight schools from each of D2 II’s eight regions -- was announced tonight. The complete bracket is available HERE.
KSNB Local4
UNK womens basketball rally past SW Minnesota
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Redshirt junior forward Shiloh McCool tallied a game-high 17 points and Nebraska Kearney used a big second half to beat Southwest Minnesota State, 67-57, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The game was part of a MIAA/NSIC “Crossover” Tournament with Northwest Missouri State downing...
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball falls to Ichabods in MIAA Championship
Saint Jospeh, MO. (KSNB) - Sophomore outside Jalyn Stevenson had 17 kills and 18 digs and redshirt freshman middle Austin Broadie had a match-high 18 kills to help 20th-ranked Washburn beat 12th-ranked Nebraska Kearney (-18, 19-25, -22, -20) in the MIAA Tournament Championship Saturday night in St. Joseph, Mo. Sitting...
KSNB Local4
UNK football improves to 8-3 over shutout win to Northeastern State
Tahlequah, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Kearney football team ran for 357 yards, got a pick six from a defensive end and forced seven punts to blank Northeastern State, 42-0, Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla. This was the regular season finale for both. UNK (8-3) could be selected for one...
KSNB Local4
Aurora football advances to third straight championship game in Class C1
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora hosted Boone Central for a Class C1 Semifinal match on Friday, winner plays at Memorial Stadium. The Huskies do what they’ve done all year and that’s rack up the points and wins. They beat the Cardinals 40-19. Aurora will now face off against...
KSNB Local4
UNK senior Laura Ibarra Arreguin proving ‘it is possible to make your dreams come true’
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Higher education has always been important to Laura Ibarra Arreguin. “I grew up seeing my parents working hard every day and night, never giving up, to provide better opportunities for me. For this reason, I developed an eagerness to make them feel proud and make them realize their sacrifices were not in vain,” the University of Nebraska at Kearney student said.
KSNB Local4
TOAST Nebraska holds Second annual Holiday Wine Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - TOAST Nebraska returned to Fonner Park, inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center for its second annual Holiday Wine Festival. The event brings all flavors of Nebraska win to Central Nebraska. It is Nebraska’s premiere wine event, that featured 17 wineries, along with boutiques, and other small businesses from across the state.
KSNB Local4
New developments coming to Railside
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - More growth is coming to downtown Grand Island in effort to attract more people to the area. The latest upgrades will be around the local coffee shop, Daily Dose. Next door will be a newly renovated suite for Silo’s skate shop. Then above the coffee shop will be three apartments, with one of them having two bedrooms. Lastly an underground bar will come to life out of an old boiler room, giving Grand Islanders even more to do. The building housing all of these new developments is more than just a building for owner Tyler Goosic.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
KSNB Local4
Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
KSNB Local4
UNK students send their appreciation, holiday cheer to military members serving overseas
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The weather outside was frightful – for early November – but the scene was quite delightful inside the University of Nebraska at Kearney residence hall. “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Here Comes Santa Claus” and other festive tunes played as students created colorful Christmas cards in...
KSNB Local4
Panel answers questions about Hastings Casino possibilities
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The League of Women voters gathered in the Adams County YWCA on Friday afternoon to bring their questions and concerns about the proposed Hastings Casino. Fielding those questions was a panel of three people connected with the project two from a city perspective and one who...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
KSNB Local4
Hall County honors veterans in front of courthouse
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Freezing temperatures couldn’t stop locals from showing their support for those who fought for our country on this Veteran’s Day. City officials held the Grand Island Veterans Day Program in front of the Hall County Courthouse. Locals gathered around to hear city and...
Kearney Hub
Northwest newspaper returning digitally following controversial cancellation
The Northwest Viking Saga, the student-run high school newspaper halted allegedly in May because of editorial content, is returning spring semester in a different format. Kirsten Gilliland, advisor and teacher for the newspaper program, confirmed to the Independent Friday night the Saga is returning to Northwest High School’s class offerings next semester, but in a digital incarnation.
KSNB Local4
Smile for Vets fund created for Buffalo County veterans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A new fund, Smiles for Vets, has been created at the Kearney Area Community Foundation to help veterans in Buffalo County who cannot afford necessary dental care due to demonstrated financial need. The donor, Carla Middleswart, made this fund possible with a generous planned gift from...
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
